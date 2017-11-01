Performance Of Factor Tilts: October 2017

I hope a display of these returns, and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

This article is my second effort at showing the rolling returns of these factor tilts on a monthly basis.

In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have demonstrated how the factors - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal-weighting - have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) historically. Similar to Monday's article on the Performance of Dividend Aristocrats, I am proposing authoring a new series that looks at the monthly performance of these factor tilts.

The table below shows the historic performance of the underlying indices depicting these five factor tilts. I would draw readers' attention to the annualized returns for the past ten and twenty years. These five factor tilts have managed to outperform the S&P 500 over multiple business cycles.

Of course, you cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both in this series.

The broad domestic equity market performed strongly last month as the S&P 500 posted its twelfth straight month of positive total returns. As I wrote in late September, we are on pace for the first calendar year with no monthly losses for the S&P 500. October was no exception, with the S&P 500 posting its best monthly returns since February.

While these factor tilts have outperformed over long-time intervals, each of the factor tilts underperformed the broader benchmark in October. Despite the fact that the exchange-traded funds replicating each of these strategies posted positive returns, they still lagged the 2.36% monthly total return produced by SPY.

If you are going to invest in factor tilts, it is important to understand the market environments when they might lag. While these strategies have performed strongly historically, no strategy works in every market environment. In October, it was not so much what these factor tilts owned, but what they do not own that drove the relative underperformance versus the broad market gauge.

The market's largest constituents by capitalization helped drive the broad gauge higher in October:

Apple (AAPL) +9.7%;

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) +6.1%;

Microsoft (MSFT) +11.7%;

Amazon (AMZN) +15.0%;

Facebook (FB) + 5.4%.

These five companies, representing just 1% of the number of companies in the S&P 500, account for 13.5% of the capitalization. These tech stalwarts are obviously not owned by the small cap ETF (IJR), and do not score well on the value factor (RPV) given their relatively high multiples. They are naturally under-represented in the equal-weight index (RSP), given their outsized allocations in the capitalization-weighted index. None of these companies are Dividend Aristocrats (SDY, NOBL). Alphabet and Facebook have not even existed as long as the necessary years of consecutive dividends for inclusion in these indices. While Alphabet and Microsoft do show up in the low volatility index, that fund owns roughly half the weight to information technology as the S&P 500.

It was a relatively bad month for the factor tilts, and October was a microcosm of the broader 2017 trend towards outperformance for the tech-tilted capitalization-weighted indices. As I showed in Lessons from the Megacaps in June, the largest market constituents tend to underperform the broader market over long-time intervals. The recent market environment has been a noted exception, but I do not believe that there is some new normal where oligopolistic tech companies will earn outsized economic rents far into the future. Hopefully, periodic examinations of these strategies will guide Seeking Alpha readers when considering tactical asset allocation decisions.

