Lithium Players Emerging Big, NRG Metals Prepared For A Move Up

Expectations for the future anticipated number of Electric cars to be built has increased, and with it, the value of Lithium, essential for the Lithium-ion batteries that propel them.

Lithium is crucial to the future production of Electric cars.

Lithium

If you are unaware, Lithium is the crucial white powder charging Lithium-ion batteries and helping to power the future.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), starting from a small global base, wish to exceed past electric car production.

Tesla hopes to sell 500k cars in 2020 and Volkswagen expects 2-3 million sales in 2025. In March of 2016, Elon Musk (Tesla's CEO) stated, In order to produce half a million cars a year… we would basically need to absorb the entire world's Lithium- ion production. The Wall Street Journal backed this too stating, "Tesla and other electric-vehicle makers are swallowing up lithium for its use in Lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars. Goldman Sachs has declared that Lithium is the "new gasoline" saying, "We think Lithium-ion batteries will help fuel a dramatic increase in Electric vehicle penetration," according to Bob Koort, head of Industrials and Materials research there.

Major Lithium producers are up significantly over the last three years compared to the S&P 500 index total returns. Two had a three year performance increase of 64.59% and 50.82%, respectively.

Leading Small Players Show Yearly Big Gains

Returns show strong gains for Albemarle (ALB) and Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) when compared to the S&P 500 index.

ALB 12 Month Chart

OROCF 12 Month Chart

Other Junior Players

Three junior exploration companies have shown startling gains since financial structuring and advancing their interests in Lithium. They are:

Lithium X - 529% gain - after announcing acquisitions next to Albemarle Corp. (the world's leading producer) and advancing two projects in Argentina. YahooFinance Nemaska Lithium - 329% gain - after announcing capital raises and making headway on lithium plant operations in Quebec Yahoo Finance Millennial Lithium - 345% gain - after entering reaching option agreements on Argentinean lithium operations and capital structuring.

Yahoo Finance

The 52 week price range increases for the three junior players show a dynamic industry during the last year. These companies are Lithium winners and although investors may be late to the party in capturing early big gains, they are definitely worth further study.

NRG Energy Company (NRG)

NRG Energy is a Canadian Exploration Company searching in Argentina for brine based Lithium targets. A 12 month chart shows an accelerated rise in share value in mid July followed by a 3 month price consolidation period. During this time, the company is undergoing some important activities that can project share values much higher.

Chart

Worldwide, Argentina is a major Lithium producing country with significant potential including the Hombre Muerto and Salar Olaros properties producing Lithium. NGR mining projects are located in the heart of the Lithium Triangle in close proximity to one of the largest deposits within the Puna Region.

Project Overview

Two Major NGR Projects

NGR Metals has two ongoing drilling projects in the heart of the 29,000 hectare Salar Escondito Lithium project which recently received approval from the Province of Catamarca.

The Hombre Muerto North Lithium project on 3,287 hectares right beside FMC's Lithium producing Fenix mine is an area where exploration has shown higher grade areas trending north. Greater detail on these two NGR projects is located in this article.

Of some note is NGR's completion of sampling work using a Vertical Electric Sounding geophysical surface program which identified a deeper "highly conductive low resistivity zone." This zone is a prime candidate for Lithium deposits. Six test wells are expected to be drilled in the next two weeks.

Take-Away

What makes NGR a potential future major Lithium producer? Recent achievements to consider include the following:

Acquired two Argentinean projects in close proximity to leading global Lithium producers FMC Corp. and developer - Galaxy Resources. Put over $1.5 million CDN financing in place for the exploration drilling of the Salar Escondido project to prove up potential Lithium resources. Obtained drill permits to advance exploration on Salar Escondido. Added a land package in the producing Hombre Muerto salar in the middle of two of the largest players in the industry. Filed for drill permits for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium project.

Key Take-Away

NGR's actions to engage in a drilling program to substantiate its Lithium resources provides an expectation that they can be successful. If they succeed, news of positive drill results and greater purity of deposits can have significant impact on their share price. Since they have not appreciated as much as other early movers mentioned in this article, they can move up sharply. The risk is they do not.

Stay closely tuned with a Lithium producer watch list. You may wish to add the following companies not included in the article: FMC Corporation (FMC), Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. (SQM) as well as a Lithium ETF, (LIT). Listed Lithium mining companies for all countries can be found at this site.

