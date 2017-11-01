PIMCO High Income Fund PHK: You Were Warned

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform in the new year.

First, a little about PHK. PHK is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income as a primary focus and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities, and also high yield credit. Currently, the fund is trading at $7.90/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 12.15%. I covered PHK a little over a month, advising investors to avoid the fund. Since then, PHK's share price is down over 5% and has gone ex-dividend once, which translates to a total return loss of around 4%, which is a poor short-term performance. Given this drop, coupled with Pimco's recent undistributed net investment income (UNII) data release, I want to re-evaluate the fund to see if we are finally in buy territory, or if the fund is likely to drop further. Unfortunately, I expect PHK has further to fall, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, PHK's premium is still too high, in fact, I would question why this fund even has a premium at all. With a current premium above 14%, PHK has the sixth largest premium of all of Pimco's closed end funds (CEFs), yet its performance in 2017 hardly justifies a double digit premium. On a bright note, its premium has been shrinking, and rapidly. In July, PHK's premium was in the upper 20's and in September when I covered the fund the premium stood at 21%. Therefore, current investors buying the fund now would be getting a much better value than at any time in the last few months. So why doesn't this excite me? Because the premium drop is exclusively due to poor market performance and share price drops (as opposed to increases in the fund's net asset value (NAV). To illustrate, on 9/1/17 the fund's NAV stood at $6.91/share. Two months later, as of 10/30/17, guess where the fund's NAV stands? $6.91/share. Excited? I'm not. I suppose the fact the fund's underlying value is not decreasing is a positive, but this is not a metric worth a 14% premium, no matter how you slice it.

Two, an equally alarming metric is the fund's distribution coverage ratio, which is dropping fast. I had a similar concern back in September and the reality is this metric has gotten worse. Here is a swift comparison of relevant figures:

Time Frame 3 month distribution coverage ratio 6 month distribution coverage ratio Fiscal year to date distribution coverage ratio September data (as of 8/30/17) 65% 72% 98% Most recent (as of 9/30/17) 67% 65% 78%

As you can see, these stats point to a pretty ugly picture. I mentioned last month that a falling coverage ratio was a warning sign, and that turned out to be more right than I expected. While its current ratio is improving slightly, (as indicated by its higher 3 month compared to 6 month), the fact is both stats are abysmal. Coupled with the fact that last month the fund's UNII figure was break even and now it stands at a negative $.04/share, and it is reasonable to expect a distribution cut may be in the fund's future. Given PHK's history of doing just that, this is not an unrealistic prediction.

Three, PHK's portfolio composition is not favorable in a rising rate environment. This is because the fund is primarily invested in intermediate and long-term debt. In a rising rate environment, funds with shorter-term durations should outperform because as the debt matures sooner, the proceeds are able to be re-invested at the prevailing (higher) rates. PHK has a leverage-adjusted effective duration of 3.78 years, which is not at all short-term. Additionally, less than 10% of the fund is invested in debt with maturities of 1 year or less, so PHK will only be able to marginally capitalize on rising rates, should they occur. While the outlook for 2018 is mixed on this point, investors are very confident rates will rise again in the short-term. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is a 99.5% chance of an interest rate hike during the Fed's December meeting. If another rate increase does materialize, and if investors increase their expectations for future hikes, expect PHK to feel the pressure.

Of course, avoiding PHK has risks of its own. While the fund has suffered through a distribution cut and a 14% share price decline in 2017, some bright spots remain. While I discussed earlier that the fund's NAV has been flat recently, the fact is on a year to date basis that metric has improved. At the start of the trading year PHK's NAV stood at $6.44/share, whereas its current reading is $6.91/share. This represents a gain of over 7%, and can give investors some comfort the fund's underlying assets are performing reasonably well. Additionally, while I personally feel the premium is still too high, the fund regularly trades at a premium much higher. Again, while that does not excite me personally, there is a chance, despite its drawbacks, that the fund could drift back up to those levels where PHK traded at 30%, or even 40%, premiums as it did earlier this year. Considering this possibility, some investors could view PHK has a value opportunity, driving the share price higher despite any corresponding gains to NAV. However, this is not a scenario I expect to occur, and it is not the type of investing I recommend.

Bottom-line: When I last reviewed PHK, the warning signs were apparent, and the fund has dropped sharply in a short amount of time. While some investors may view this drop as a value opportunity, my current analysis tells me further pain is ahead. While PHK's premium is more reasonable, other metrics like its distribution coverage ratio and UNII have actually gotten worse, while rate hike expectations may be keeping the fund's NAV from improving. With so many better options out there at cheaper prices, I would reiterate my caution and advise investors to avoid PHK at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.