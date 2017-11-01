Shopify Q3 2017 Results - 'Churn' The Missing Metric

At the bottom of the article, we provide some bonus data points from the MD&A and conference call for your reference.

We see this as a buying opportunity for the long term. This is the biggest discount to fair value we've seen on Shopify since we started buying it.

Despite the lack of disclosure, the earnings results speak for themselves. Accelerating Subscription Revenue drives our fair value up to US$113/share.

The stock is under pressure from a lack of disclosure with regards to merchant churn. The market wants numbers. Don't think we will get it.

Shopify (SHOP) reported third-quarter 2017 earnings results. This article will highlight some keys we found useful in our investment process. We will also discuss how the results of the quarter and guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year impact our model and fair value.

The stock is taking some short-term pressure from Citron and their lack of disclosure on churn. But we believe the results speak for themselves. Subscription revenue accelerated to a faster pace of growth than we previously modeled, driving a $9/share increase in our fair value. We see this as a buying opportunity for the long term. We recommend buying Shopify shares below our updated fair value of US$113/share.

For those that need a refresher on what Shopify does

Shopify enables commerce with a cloud-based, multi-channel platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including the web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, and physical retail locations.

Check out our Shopify: 10-Year Revenue Forecast if you need a deep dive.

Summary of 3Q17 results vs. our (SMRE) forecasts vs. top range of guidance

Another beat and raise by Shopify. They beat the top end of their 3Q guidance by 3% on revenue and $10 million less operating loss. 2017 revenue guidance was raised by 2%.

They reported $5 million positive adjusted net income one quarter earlier than expected. But made it clear that they will continue to focus on growth rather than profitability, which could mean volatile earnings in the quarters ahead. We take this as a positive comment as we believe Shopify has years of exponential growth ahead.

While Shopify easily beat its guidance, its results are more or less in line with our expectations.

3Q17

(+/=) Revenue of $171.5 million vs. SMRE: $171 million vs. guidance: $165 million

(+/=) Operating loss of -$12.7 million vs. SMRE: -$9.6 million vs. guidance: -$18 million

(=) GMV of $6.4 billion vs. SMRE: $6.6 billion vs. 2Q17: $5.8 billion, 3Q16: $3.8 billion

(=) GPV (Gross Payments Volume) of $2.4 billion vs. SMRE: $2.5 billion vs. 2Q17: $2.2 billion

(+) MRR of $26.8 million vs. SMRE: $26.2 million vs. 2Q17: $23.7 million, +13% q/q

2017 Guidance – Updated full-year guidance has moved within spitting distance of our full-year forecast. Typically, Shopify has underestimated their full-year revenue. We would expect our forecast to at least be fulfilled despite the gap between guidance and our forecast.

(+/=) Revenue of $656 million to $658 million vs. SMRE: $665 million vs. prior guidance: $648 million

(+/=) Operating loss of -$55.5 million to -$57.5 million vs. SMRE: -$50 million vs. prior guidance: -$62 million

4Q17 Guidance – In the last 4 quarters, Shopify has beaten the high end of quarterly guidance by an average of 5%. A continuation of this level of performance would put our forecast well in the range of possibilities.

(-) Revenue of $206 million to $208 million vs. SMRE: $214 million

(=) Operating loss of -$12.5 million to -$14.5 million vs. SMRE: -$13 million

Shopify Addressing Citron Research

Shopify started the conference call today, making it clear that they do not want to spend their time responding to "trolls" between quarterly earnings. The earnings calls are the time they allocate to these activities.

CEO Tobi Lutke made it clear that Shopify has not been contacted by the FTC about their business practices. And if they were contacted, it would be required to be disclosed as material information.

Shopify is being run with the intention of making entrepreneurship easier for small businesses and they want to be a “100-year” company. Their operating lease obligations imply they have 20-year leases on their office space, which some may find aggressive, but this is in alignment with their vision of staying in this business for the long term.

Shopify Partners and Affiliates

Shopify made it clear that the large majority of the 14,000 partners provide some kind of value added service when referring their clients to Shopify. From the MD&A:

“The majority of these partners are freelancers and agencies, including web designers, developers, marketers, photographers, and setup experts.”

And becoming an affiliate partner is not so easy, every potential partner is vetted to ensure they can provide value to Shopify.

As we mentioned in our Response to Citron article, the affiliates Citron mentioned in their report are not Shopify affiliates, and that was confirmed on the conference call. These are people selling their online courses on how to build an online business, and they are just using Shopify as the platform they recommend, but do not receive affiliate fees for this. They make money from selling their courses. Using Shopify in their advertising helps them drive traffic to their courses because of Shopify’s popularity in the e-commerce platform space.

Shopify gets its new merchants from organic search, paid advertising, and, in third place, partner referrals and affiliates. The majority of their new merchants are not from affiliates, though the affiliate partners are a powerful driver of high-value merchants willing to pay developers (partners) for value-added services.

Churn – The Answer That Was Missing

Churn was discussed by the company without giving metrics. This was probably a big one that many investors wanted to know about. The CEO only said that some businesses fail but hundreds of thousands are thriving. This implies that it's not just a small handful of the 500,000+ merchants that are succeeding, but in fact “hundreds of thousands” which could mean 200,000+ which would imply 40% of the existing merchant base.

Shopify is in the business of seeing businesses rise and fall, so they know better than anyone else how hard it is to create a successful business. The app ecosystem, the building a business resources, and the features like Shopify Capital, Shipping, and Payments, are all designed to make the back office of building a business easier. Shopify, fortunately, makes a cut on these features either directly from a subscription fee or indirectly through customer sales driving payments on the platform.

We believe that as long as Shopify can continue to make commerce easier to access, it will put more and more entrepreneurs through its "sift". The end result will be that all the good businesses will thrive on Shopify and ramp up towards Shopify Plus subscriptions, while the unsuccessful entrepreneurs will churn off. And that's okay. One Shopify Plus merchant is worth at least 25 regular Shopify merchants and is worth at least 68 basic merchants in just Subscription revenue. Take into account the Merchant solution revenue and the value of "sifting" the best merchants is huge. But the only way to find these good merchants is to pour as many of them through their "sift".

The result is a lot of churn, but it's worth it.

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) Accelerates Again!

The Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) continued to accelerate at the 2nd derivative level (we refer to this as “acceleration of growth”). The primary driver of this improvement was a record number of net new merchant additions and net new merchants on the Shopify Plus plan. The majority of new Shopify Plus merchants are net new, while Advanced merchants that should be on Shopify Plus saw upgrades as well. Shopify Plus now makes up 20% of MRR (2Q17 was 18%).

For those interested, the acceleration of growth is calculated as MRR multiplied by 12 (to annualize), subtract the difference from the prior year. And again subtract the difference of the difference from the prior year. So this method of modeling requires 3 years of data points to work.

Example calculation with 3Q17 Acceleration of Growth:

3Q17: $26.8 million MRR x 12 = $322 million (annualized MRR)

3Q16: $16.3 million MRR x 12 = $195 million

3Q15: $9.8 million MRR x 12 = $118 million

Dollar Value of Growth Y/Y (1st derivative)

3Q17: $322 million - $195 million = $127 million

3Q16: $195 million - $118 million = $78 million

Acceleration of Growth (2nd derivative)

3Q17: $127 million - $78 million = $49 million

In 1Q17, the acceleration of growth was $30 million on an annualized basis. In 2Q17, it increased to $40.8 million, and in 3Q17, it continued to ramp up to $49 million.

In our model, we apply the current acceleration of growth forward to 2019, ramp it down to $30 million for 2020-2021, and flat line it to zero from 2022 to 2026 to represent a stabilizing of growth on a linear basis (instead of the exponential growth we get with a positive acceleration of growth).

This acceleration shift from $40.8 million to $49 million has resulted in an 8% increase in the long-term Subscription Solutions revenue in our model.

Long-Term Model Impacts

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) was $26.8 million at the end of 3Q17, a $10.5 million increase y/y and a $3.1 million increase q/q. We expect by the end of 2017, MRR will be $29.7 million (up from our previous forecast of $29 million)

Subscription Solutions revenue in 2017 increases slightly from $300 million to $307 million. While our 2026 (10-year forecast) subscription revenue increases from $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. Even more impressive is the cost of revenue for Subscription Solutions is accelerating at a slower rate, driving an increase in our gross margin forecast from 80% to 83% for this Subscription revenue. This gives a boost to our forecast profitability and cash flow.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $6.4 billion in 3Q17. We had forecast $6.6 billion. The difference is minor to our model.

For 2017, we forecast GMV of $26.4 billion, down from $26.6 billion. And 2026 (10-year forecast) GMV of $278 billion, down from $288 billion.

Merchant Solutions revenue in 2017 decreases to $358 million from $362 million. While 2026 (10-year forecast) merchant revenue decreases from $5.2 billion to $5 billion.

On the bottom line, a dollar of Subscription Solutions revenue is worth about twice as much as a dollar of Merchant Solutions revenue. So the net difference is a win for Shopify.

Our model continues to forecast Free Cash Flow breakeven (after share-based compensation) in 2020.

With these changes, our fair value based on a 10-year DCF model increases to US$113/share from US$104/share.

Conclusion

We are long-term shareholders of Shopify. The “short” pressure from Citron has created a depressed stock price in the near term. But we believe the strong earnings, showing acceleration of high margin Subscription revenue, should speak volumes for the robustness of this business. We recommend taking this opportunity to buy shares below US$113/share.

Bonus Data Points from MD&A and Conference Call

Channel integrations add millions of potential traffic leads into Shopify stores. More traffic equals more sales equals more GMV. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has 160 million users, Lyst (largest global fashion search engine) has 60 million users, and Instagram has 800 million users.

Gross margin improvement of 100 bps in Merchant Solutions as Shopify Capital and Shipping contribute more at higher margins. As well, Shopify Payments' gross margin improves because Shopify gets more favourable rates from Stripe at higher volumes. What’s more, International interchange rates are lower than North America by almost half on average, which means the margins are better as pass-through revenue is reduced.

Shopify Shipping with DHL will benefit the 10% of packages already getting shipped internationally through US Shopify merchants. Currently, 30% of US merchants are using Shopify Shipping and 20% in Canada. This partnership should help merchants reach more customers and drive higher GMV.

Shopify Plus merchants are joining the platform just to have access to one or two sales channels that Shopify has. This creates an opportunity for “land and expand”, where Shopify can help these high-value merchants with a channel or two, and later move their entire business to Shopify Plus.

International makes up 20% of merchants and only 12% of GMV, this discrepancy makes sense because international merchants will mostly be newer to Shopify and likely less established businesses. This will smooth out over time as Shopify grows its presence Internationally.

Channel integration. We have talked about this extensively and how it differentiates Shopify’s platform. Shopify and Shopify Plus offer channel integrations which sync all inventory across different selling channels (Amazon, Shopify store, eBay, Facebook, etc.). Without integration, analytics becomes less useful, and products might double sell overnight which can cause customer service issues when inventory is low.

Shopify is offering marketing analytics for free on the Shopify dashboard so merchants can see all the results of where their traffic is coming from, where they land, and what they came for. From the MD&A, Shopify has:

“Accumulated over 10 years of data that we are leveraging to create an intelligent platform that assists merchants in enhancing the experience provided to their customers. Large volumes of data are critical to effective data-driven predictions and decision-making, and in 2016 alone there were more than 35 billion interactions by more than 100 million consumers on the Shopify platform. We apply machine learning to leverage these massive datasets to improve the effectiveness of our operations, enhance the Shopify platform, improve conversion rates for both ourselves and our merchants, and build solutions that guide merchants in solving key problems that they face, such as pricing and discounting, distribution channels, order fraud, and shipping rate and route optimization”

Shopify Capital now has $52.8 million in gross receivables as of 3Q17, up from $35.2 million in 2Q17 ($18.6 million in 1Q17 and $12.9 million in 4Q16). In the quarter, they issued $44.1 million in merchant cash advances, with $130 million in cumulative cash advances since launching in April 2016.

