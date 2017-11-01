History's Lessons On Gabelli Equity Trust's Rights Offering

Last week, Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) announced a rights offering that will expand the closed-end fund's size by 14.3%. Shareholders of record will receive one right for every share held. Record date for the offering is Nov. 6, next Monday. That means shares will trade ex-rights beginning Friday, Nov. 3, so one must own the shares by Thursday's close to be eligible to receive the rights.

On or about the offer's expiration date of Nov. 23, rights holders will be able to exchange seven rights plus $5.50 for one share of the fund.

GAB's NAV as of Oct 30 is $6.42. The fund closed the month at a market price of $6.19, a discount to NAV of -3.58%.

I reviewed the fund and its performance history in some detail in my earlier article on the rights offering. I refer the reader there (Gabelli Equity Trust Rights Offering) for fund information and my take on the opportunities inherent in this offering. Today I want to take a look at prior offerings to see if they offer clues on what we might anticipate from GAB over the weeks following Thursday's ex-rights date.

GAB had rights offerings in 2005 and 2014. In 2005, rights holders could exchange seven rights plus $7.00 for a new share of GAB. In 2014 the terms were seven shares plus $5.75 for each new share. Here are price and NAV charts for the periods beginning prior to the announcement of the offerings through two months following the expiration.

And, for comparison, the chart for the current offering through Oct. 30.

In each of the previous two years, the fund was priced at a premium at the time the rights offerings were announced. In both years, the fund followed the typical pattern of a price decline leading to the record date, ultimately falling into a discount to NAV. There was a further decline after the record date in both years. This tended to parallel a drop in NAV in 2005. In 2014 the post-record date drop was greater than the fund's NAV decline.

This year GAB took a sharp drop with the announcement of the rights offering giving up -5.4% in two days on very high volume. The last two days have shown some recovery. NAV dropped a bit as well, so the current -3.58% discount is 215 basis points higher than the -5.73% discount two days after the announcement.

I'm inclined to think that the depth of the early drop may have something to do with the fund having recovered from some rough years (see the article cited above for performance history). This year GAB has gained that back those losses and more. The deep discount has grown to a premium adding to shareholder gains. I expect many shareholders who rode out the dark days, or those that bought in when the discount was deep, are taking profits off the table rather than deal with the rights offering.

Last week I wrote that I felt the price drop was beyond what the rights expansion would seem to justify. I find it difficult to put a value on the dilution of fund shares. When I do the actual values assigned by the market don't really make sense, so I'll not try. I'm sure there are readers who have opinions and I welcome those in the comments here. What I've seen is fundamental-based valuations tend to not do a good job of predicting how these rights offerings play out. Perhaps toward the expiration it starts to make sense but much less so at this stage. In any case, the rights do offer new shares at a reasonable discount. The $5.50 share price is a -14.3% discount to the current $6.42 NAV which is nearly identical to the dilution the offering will present. Of course NAV will change, possibly by a lot, between now and the expiration on Nov. 23.

The past offerings provide some indication of how the market may respond between now and expiration. Earlier the share price dropped, but so did NAV. I do not have a record of the values of the rights, but their assigned values would be added to the market price in valuing the shares relative to NAV which means there was little further decline. What's key here is the evolution of NAV over the coming weeks. If it holds steady or gains, acquiring new shares (and the rights) between now and Thursday's close may be a profitable trade.

Note too, that at the time of expiration, market price climbed in both previous rights offerings years. In 2005, the valuation moved back to a premium and in 2014 the gap closed to near the discount prior to the announcement. This, too, is a typical pattern for a quality fund. As the rights expire, the fund recovers lost ground. As you look at these charts, be careful to take NAV movement into consideration. One can only characterize the price changes in relation to NAV.

That discount on the new shares would seem to adequately compensate current shareholders who exercise their rights. It's less clear that the value of the rights will adequate compensation for those who choose to sell them. I've heard from some who have small positions in the fund who felt that their few rights will hardly generate enough return after commissions to amount to any compensation at all. I would agree that these offerings are much less favorable to those with small positions.

If, however, one considers that there is appeal for adding a value fund like GAB a purchase this week provides an entry at a reasonable discount and the opportunity to add another 14.3% at the end of November at a deep discount.

I'll note as well, that in previous years Gabelli's follow-up reports led with the statement that the offerings were "heavily oversubscribed." Shareholders of record who fully exercise their rights are eligible for a secondary subscription entitling them to subscribe for those shares not purchased in the primary subscription. Previous years the primary subscriptions were about 20% under-subscribed. Eligible shareholders had heavily over-subscribed to receive those shares which were issued on a pro rata basis. Rights acquired in the secondary market are not eligible to participate in the over-subscription.

I decided that I would take advantage of what I see as an opportunity to acquire a good fund at a bargain price, and added a modest position in GAB.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.