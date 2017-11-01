New Gold: Positive News Ignored

New Gold (NGD) has released some very positive news over the recent weeks, but the share price hasn't reacted too much. Between July and early September, New Gold's share price grew by 50%. However, after peaking at $4.25 on September 7, it started to decline. As shown in the chart below, New Gold's share price is clearly driven by the gold price. It is quite logical, as New Gold is a gold producer (with some copper by-products). However, given that the company has successfully commissioned a project that should approximately double its gold production, it is reasonable to expect the share price to reflect it. But it seems that the share price is reflecting only the gold price development and it ignores all of the positive news from the company. The share price, as well as the market value of New Gold, are still well below the summer 2016 levels.

There were several positive news released during September and October. On September 6, New Gold announced that the Rainy River mine construction is on time and on budget and the processing of ore should start by the middle of September. On September 28, the Schedule 2 Amendment that enables the company to close two small creeks and deposit tailings at Rainy River has been completed. The amendment was important, as the starter tailing cell was sufficient only for the first 6 months of full production. The news release also stated that the ore is being processed since September 14. On October 6, the first gold pour at the Rainy River mine was announced. The first pour yielded 500 toz gold and 600 toz silver. On October 19, the commercial production was achieved by the Rainy River mine, as 60% of nameplate capacity was exceeded over a 30-day time period. This milestone was achieved 2 weeks ahead of schedule. Moreover, during the October 1 - October 18 period, the processing rate averaged 19,000 tpd, or 90.5% of the nameplate capacity.

And on October 25, the Q3 financial results were announced. Although the positive impacts of the Rainy River mine haven't shown up yet, as first gold was poured only in October, the Q3 results were quite positive. New Gold produced 82,027 toz gold and 26 million lb copper (including 14,374 toz gold and 3.2 million lb copper produced at the Peak Mines mine that is about to be sold in the coming months). It means that production from continuing operations equaled 67,653 toz gold and 22.8 million lb copper. The continuing operations generated revenues of $142.5 million, earnings of $29.2 million and cash-flow of $59.2 million. As of September 30, New Gold held cash & cash equivalents worth $207.1 million and the long-term debt equaled $977 million.

The assets of the company were valued at $4.321 billion, while the liabilities were valued at $1.988 billion, which leads to an equity value of $2.333 billion. At the current share price of $3.53 and at 578 million shares outstanding, the market value of New Gold is $2.04 billion, which is $293 million (or 12.6%) below the book value. Although the debt seems to be quite high, New Gold's debt indicators are in line with some of its peers. Moreover, the numbers are poised to improve significantly in the near future, as the Rainy River mine gets into full production.

The Rainy River mine is the key asset for New Gold. It is expected to produce 325,000 toz gold per annum, at an AISC of $710/toz, over the first 9 years. The 14-year initial mine life will be most probably expanded, as there are 2.3 million toz gold of resources that haven't been converted into reserves yet. Rainy River has the potential not only to double New Gold's gold production but also to keep the company-wide AISC at relatively low levels. At the current gold price of $1,270, the Rainy River mine alone should generate operating cash-flow of approximately $226 million and free cash-flow of approximately $182 million. As I calculated in my previous article, it is reasonable to assume that New Gold's share price should reach the $6.2-6.5 range, after the Rainy River mine is in full production.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned price target attributes no value to the Blackwater project that contains reserves of 8.17 million toz gold and 60.8 million toz silver and further 2.32 million toz gold and 8.41 million toz silver are included in resources. An initial mine life of 16 years is expected. Over the first 9 years, 485,000 toz gold per annum, at an AISC well below $700/toz should be produced according to the feasibility study. The main issue is the CAPEX that was estimated at $1.865 billion. It is too much for New Gold, given its current level of indebtedness. However, as the Rainy River mine is up and running now, it is possible to expect that Blackwater will start to receive more attention. During the Q3 earnings call, New Gold's CEO stated, that environmental assessment is expected sometime during H1 2018. He also stated that New Gold will reevaluate the whole project and potentially also consider a joint-venture:

What we are doing is looking at some different options with respect to Blackwater looking at is there a subset of the 8 million ounce reserve that could be incorporated into a mine plan that has a more material reduction, and for example, waste tons moved. So your overall strip ratio is reduced, and therefore, your mining operating cost, the life of mine, would be reduced. So that's one kind of aspect of a relook. Of course, if you do a subset of the 8 million ounces then you could also look at a smaller mill. So can we do something on the capital cost side, but importantly also, take advantage of things on the operating cost side that has a 15 or 20-year impact and just make a more robust project. And then we need to assess whether it's something that New Gold, based on the capital can take on itself or whether a partner is the right way to go to de-risk the capital.

Conclusion

Right now, New Gold's share price is in a steep decline. It dipped to the $3.29 level during today's trading. Although the long-term potential is great, the short-term future seems to be less positive. The next support level is at $3. If this one is broken, there is another, even stronger support at $2.8. Although New Gold is probably the most undervalued mid-tier gold producer right now, it is quite possible that the share price will decline even more in the near future. However, it is hard to predict an exact top or an exact bottom. Given the positive developments at the Rainy River mine, buying shares of New Gold is definitely worth considering. This may be the last chance for those who missed the train back in July.

