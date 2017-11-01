California Resources Corporation's Q3: 3 Items To Watch Out For

The higher oil prices of late should help increase EBITDAX in Q4, but little effect in Q3 as prices were relatively stable vs. Q2.

We're hoping to gain more insight on the company's JV plans, and its strategy to deal with impending stricter debt covenants.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is set to report earnings after the closing bell on Monday, November 6, and we’re watching out for a few things.

Oil Price Trends

First, as a company that receives Brent pricing for oil, the recent run-up in Brent at the beginning of Q4 has certainly been welcome. Although it won’t have much of an impact on Q3 results, it bodes well for CRC down the line.

Average Brent prices in Q3 hovered near $52/barrel, slightly higher than the $50.92/barrel for Q2, so minimal impact there. Since the beginning of October, Brent has increased by close to 20%, and today hovers around $60.50/barrel. Anything above $60/barrel means CRC is a vastly healthier company.

Let’s play around with a few figures. In Q4, if we assume CRC produces 135K MBoe/d, and 65% of that production is oil, then CRC will produce 85K bpd of oil. CRC has already hedged 35K bpd (say 85K bpd for convenience) and 35K bpd of that oil has already been hedged. The remaining 50K bpd or 4.6M barrels of oil in Q4 is free to be sold at the spot rate. If the spot rate is a full $10/barrel higher, that translates to an extra $46M of operating cash flow (assuming expenses are kept in check). Said another way, the incremental $46M would be equivalent to 3x the entire free cash flow generated in H1 2017. Brent prices above these levels fundamentally transforms CRC’s financial health, as operating and financial leverage works both ways.

Joint Ventures

Second, updates on joint ventures. Recall that the recent joint ventures signed by CRC means that once the JV partners contribute capital, and once the principal + a pre-defined IRR is achieved, the wells reverts back to CRC. At today’s prices, there’s a high likelihood that the principal repayment coupled with the IRR will be achieved much more quickly. Since the JVs are drilling wells that provide little to no free cash flow (as all the payments are directed to the JV partners), a faster reversion would allow CRC to increase production and monetize the wells. For now, the JVs do de-risk CRC's vast acreages and bolster the asset base for its credit lines, but any extra cash would be welcome in a higher oil price environment.

Debt

Lastly, the company’s First-Out Credit Facilities (“FOFL”) covenants. CRC stated in its Q2 Form 10-Q:

“. . . if product prices projected in the forward price curves as of mid-July materialize, we may not be in compliance with the interest expense coverage ratio when it increases to 2.00 to 1.00 and the leverage ratio when it decreases to 2.25 to 1.00 in March 2018 and we may need to seek an amendment or waiver from our lenders.”

For the interest expense coverage ratio, we anticipate interest expense to total $84M a quarter, or $335M every 12 months. If so, CRC would need trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAX of $670M to satisfy the interest expense coverage ratio test (2.00 to 1.00).

For the leverage ratio test, FOFL debt levels of $1.4B (per Q2) means trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAX would need to be above $625M (i.e., 2.25 to 1.00).

CRC generated adjusted EBITDAX of $358M in H1 and we anticipate Q3 will roughly mirror Q2 as Brent prices were only slightly higher. Thus, the increase in Brent prices for Q4 comes at just the right time, helping to bump-up EBITDAX slightly.

We believe CRC will still seek an amendment because violating the covenants creates a technical default, in which case the banks could accelerate the principal payment (in addition to triggering other covenants in the other less senior debt tranches). It’s therefore likely that CRC will amend this covenant in exchange for a higher interest rate and/or a longer loan. Either way, even with the increase in oil prices, CRC's EBITDAX levels may be a tad close for comfort as we roll through the next few quarters, and when these stricter covenants kick-in at the end of Q1 2018. We anticipate hearing more about this topic, and if not, will approach investor relations to clarify their go-forward plans.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.