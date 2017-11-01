Applied Optoelectronics: When Investing Is Like Gambling

But this is easier in some sectors than others, as we illustrate with Applied Optoelectronics. Still they should have done better.

Management, by building a track record, can take at least some of the guesswork out of this equation.

And it's not just with respect to one's own expectations, more importantly is what the market expectations were.

Quarterly earnings can delight or disappoint, or even just confirm expectations, and this is hard to tell in advance.

The efficient market hypothesis might have been buried by behavioral finance, but at least part of it is still alive. That is, shares still have a tendency to have discounted all (or at least most) public information (and some private info), but they still react to new information.

And that can be frustrating. We were looking at several stocks to buy for the SHU portfolio, more in particular Amazon (AMZN) for the simple reason that it has a near unassailable market position with plenty of economies of scale and scope to power it higher.

But we also wanted to buy First Solar (FSLR) and Data I/O (DAIO), both of which we did write about (here and here) and we did make our intent to buy public. Since we wrote just before these companies would produce quarterly earnings, we thought why not wait for these, to get on a little more solid ground.

Well, both companies produced very good earnings, and the shares exploded. In the case of First Solar actually considerably beyond our expectations.

The fundamental truth of investing is that the events that have the most influence over stock prices, like whether earnings and outlook are going to disappoint or delight, are often very hard to predict.

In that sense investing is really like gambling. We didn't want to buy shares of a company, be it Amazon, First Solar, or Data I/O, in front of earnings that we really didn't know whether they would disappoint or delight. Delight they did, and the shares of all three were up over 10%, and in First Solar's case even over 20%.

Now, for people who are following us, they might point out that we had no hesitation to get in front of the Skechers' (SKX) earnings. But here, the argument was different, we thought these shares were cheap, actually amazingly cheap even, so that gives you a margin of safety. The shares shot up 41% on earnings that clearly delighted.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

It also takes at least some of the gambling out of stocks. Another situation we are not prepared to gamble on is that of Applied Optoelectronics, the optical networker that had a runaway year until they hit a snag called Amazon.

Now, just like Skechers, we also think these Applied Opto shares are cheap. The demand from Amazon has sort off collapsed, but the most plausible explanation still is that this is temporary, caused by a technological generational switch.

Our best guess for the Q3 figures and, more importantly for the Q4 outlook is that Amazon trouble will continue for some time, but sales to other data center customers are doing fine, as well as their 100G transceivers.

This is supported by all publicly available information. For instance, Q3 revenue is guided at $88M-$89M, with Amazon reduced to 10% of that ($8M-$9M). While this is down significantly from prior guidance, if the Amazon problem is temporary this shouldn't be such a dramatic problem. Here is why:

Q2 revenue was $117.4M, 47% or $55M of that was from Amazon. So $62.4M was from non-Amazon customers, and this rises to $80M in Q3, that's a 28% sequential growth rate.

100G products made up 30% of revenues in Q1, that is, roughly $27M and it increased to about 39% of Q3 revenues ($110M), that is $43M. That is a 59% growth rate sequentially.

So non-Amazon revenue grows 28% sequentially in Q3 and 100G revenue grows 59% sequentially in Q2. Somehow that doesn't strike us as a crisis to us.

And how much worse can the Amazon situation actually get with Amazon, now that it's revenue share is guided down to 10% (where it used to be over half). This should be priced in by now.

Add to that some other data points like the fast growing market for 100G, the absence of accelerated price erosion, the guidance from the company that margins are grosso modo maintained despite the steep fall in revenue from Amazon.

Shares are also quite cheap, EPS is expected to be well over $4 this year. If this is indeed a temporary Amazon problem earnings can be significantly higher next year when at least some Amazon demand recovers, and given the strong expansion of the 100G market and sales to other customers.

But the thoroughly uncomfortable question remains how shorts knew before management about the Amazon problem, or (probably worse) in any case before management went public with this.

And how come management has such bad visibility over their most important customer that they only notice very late in the third quarter that demand from Amazon had imploded.

This is thoroughly uncomfortable, as the implication is that if any other skeletons develop, management won't know, and/or won't tell you until it's too late.

The one thing management should do to ease investor angst (which is magnified by shorts praying on this) is explain how they could have such a bad handle on their demand situation, most notably from their (former) biggest customer.

It's all the more strange as a demand implosion of this magnitude from a 50% customer should cause real havoc in production scheduling and inventory management.

Buying shares in a company whose management has such a bad handle on its situation is a bit of a gamble beyond the normal uncertainty whether earnings will delight or disappoint mentioned above.

On November 7, the company will present definite Q3 figures and, more importantly the outlook on Q4. It's likely the softness from Amazon is going to persist for a while and given management's real poor visibility, whatever they say on this has lost at least some of its meaning.

We expect demand from other customers, as well as that for 100G to keep increasing as they have done, which will sooner or later make up for the lost Amazon demand, but not the lost credibility.

The only way the company can restore at least some confidence is to explain how it had such an incredibly poor visibility on demand from Amazon.

Conclusion

Earnings can either delight or disappoint, or fall right in the middle of expectations. While this looks a little like gambling as it is stuff that is difficult if not impossible to foresee, there is such a thing called management credibility.

If management has built up a track record of credible guidance then much of the gambling element around earnings is taken out. Now, this is easier to do in some companies and some industries compared to others and we understand that in a volatile and fast changing industry like optical components to data centers, it can be difficult.

These difficulties can be compounded by asymmetrical power relations where a relatively small company, like Applied Opto, is highly dependent on a behemoth like Amazon.

But still, even here management could take at least some of the gambling out of the equation by at least explaining how they got things so wrong in terms of predicting demand from their biggest customer.

If they don't do that they risk investors discounting other stuff they are saying, decreasing investor visibility and increasing the gambling element, which tends to express itself in lower valuations. We think that has already happened at Applied Opto. But they should try to remedy that by providing something of a credible explanation.

