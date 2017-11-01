Celgene's Gilead Moment

The 30% price drop suggests that Celgene has gambled away trust and that the Street may only accept lower multiples for the foreseeable future.

Although still a long way down the road, worries about Revlimid patent expiration may weigh in on the stock earlier than anticipated.

A 20% price drop on a single day following an earnings release, and a 30% loss in just five trading days is an unusual event for a large cap company, even in the biotech sector.

CELG data by YCharts

Celgene (CELG) has shocked investors when it published Q3 results, issued a more conservative guidance for 2017 and lowered the mid-term outlook for the year 2020.

Source: Celgene Q3 earnings release.

At first glance, the updated figures hardly justify a 20% share price drop since the company is only talking about slower growth, but still in the double digits. 2017 revenue is expected to come in at the lower end of the $13.0B to $13.4B range, and adjusted diluted EPS should be a bit higher than previously guided. However, GAAP diluted EPS will be around 10% lower, mainly reflecting the impact of charges that will be booked in Q4.

On the other side, the 2020 mid-term financial targets are adjusted to $19.0B to $20.0B of product sales (instead of >$21B) and adjusted diluted EPS of greater than $12.50 (instead of >$13). These numbers are principally no disaster either, so there must be something different which scared investors and led to the sell-off.

Source: Celgene Q3 earnings release.

What primarily spooked investors is that the company lowered the 2020 targets for nearly all new products and therapeutic areas, reducing the potential value of the company's pipeline significantly. This includes the termination of one of the most important projects that was announced a few days before the Q3 results (the discontinuation of the GED-0301 (mongersen) phase 3 trial in Crohn's disease). GED-0301 used to be one of Celgene’s three high-potential assets is the I&I (Inflammation & Immunology) space which was meant to further diversify the company’s revenue streams from 2019 on.

The severe share price drop tells me that the Street has suddenly lost trust in Celgene's pipeline as well as the credibility of management's guidance. A company which was ambitiously valued because of high growth expectations had to admit that the future looks less bright and that it will be much more challenging to diversify its portfolio.

2020 Targets still too ambitious?

The market prices stocks according to their future perspective and not based on what they have achieved in the past. Especially in the pharma and biotech sector, the long-term outlook is highly important because of the long developmental cycles and the importance of intellectual property (the foreseeable patent cliffs).

Already the stop of the GED-0301 program will have a negative impact on the 2020 results, but to make things worse, almost every other 2020 target has been lowered as well. Otezla (one of the remaining I&I drugs) grows slower than anticipated, and 2017 sales will come short by $350M versus the midpoint of the earlier guidance range of $1.5B to $1.7B. All in all, I&I's 2020 targets are reduced by $1.3B, new products/indications in hematology are now seen to generate $1.05B of product sales instead of $1.8B, and oncology's numbers were taken down by more than half to $1.1B.

The original 2020 targets were communicated in 2015, but any 5-year plan is subject to a lot of uncertainty. It would already be in a more conservative industry and even more so in the biotech sector. Admittedly, Celgene's current CEO Mark J. Alles who took over in 2016, inherited these ambitious goals from its predecessor, but now he is the one who has to cope with it.

In total, forecast net product sales in 2020 are now $1.5B lower than previously, but a closer look reveals that the gap would be even higher if product sales with existing hematology products weren't increased by $1.7B to $14.7B. In other words, Celgene's projections more and more depend on faster growth with its legacy drugs, primarily Revlimid.

The comparison to Gilead

Revlimid alone represents 63% of Celgene's year-to-date product sales, and it has been growing very nicely over the past years. This reminds me of Gilead Sciences (GILD) which skeptics often called a one-trick pony because of its dependency on the HCV franchise (which represented 59% of sales at its peak). What happened to Gilead shares after HCV sales reached their top in 2015 is well known, the question is whether something similar could happen to Celgene and when.

One of Celgene's biggest assets has been the strong pipeline, and so far the market has been convinced that it will translate into continued growth at high rates and diversify the company's revenue streams to make it less vulnerable once Revlimid patents expire.

Gilead's problem is that HCV sales peaked earlier than expected and are now declining faster than anticipated. The reasons for the sales decline are increased competition, price pressure and fewer HCV patients that are being treated.

Celgene's situation is different, and the biggest visible threat is generic competition for Revlimid. Although this scenario is several years down the road, the impact will be huge, and one can expect that Revlimid sales will implode once the patents expire. It appears that the drug is patent protected in the U.S. until 2027 and in Europe until 2024, but Celgene has already come to a settlement with the Indian Natco that allows the generic company a limited market entry from March 2022 on. This is no immediate threat, and analysts will probably start worrying about this issue in two to three years from now, but Revlimid sales will likely start declining from 2022 on. The worst case scenario for Celgene would be additional and possibly earlier than expected generic competition which seems an unlikely event, but should it happen, it would have a severe negative impact on the stock.

The only solution is to diversify the company's portfolio before full generic competition kicks in to reduce the dependency on Revlimid which is exactly what Celgene is trying to achieve, but obviously less successfully than investors had hoped for.

Nevertheless and in response to the sell-off, it is important to stress that there is no imminent danger, and the severe losses are likely an overreaction. It appears that Celgene can continue to grow at a double digit rate for the next few years. This could make it a buy for some short-term gains, but not much more. The pipeline is weaker than anticipated, and instead of more diversification, the company will become more dependent on its existing products, primarily Revlimid. From what we have learned recently, Celgene is no stock I would feel comfortable holding beyond 2020.

Assuming that the new 2020 targets are realistic (which I personally doubt) and with $14.7B of sales from existing products and indications in hematology, the franchise would represent 75% of total product sales, the major share coming from Revlimid. At one point in the future, the looming patent expiration will become a major headwind, and the only question is when. Personally, I am very skeptic that Celgene will succeed in filling the gap that Revlimid will unavoidably open once patents expire. This leads me to the conclusion that a similar fate to Gilead's stock is a likely outcome as soon as Mr. Market realizes that the patent cliff is approaching.

Short-term, these questions appear to be less relevant, but Celgene will be watched more closely, and a crucial date will surely be the issuance of the 2018 guidance. Like I said, the sell-off is likely overdone, and I would not be surprised to see a recovery in the next weeks, but it seems that the old highs are out of reach until a new catalyst appears. Should the company issue a weak guidance for 2018, there is defitively further downside potential.

Conclusion

Celgene's announcement to discontinue mongersen phase 3 trials in Crohn's disease followed by a reduction of the 2017 guidance as well as the 2020 mid-term targets have led to a dramatic sell-off. It is now obvious that Celgene will grow slower and that the goal to diversify its portfolio and reduce the dependency from its mega blockbuster Revlimid has become much more difficult. Most likely the recent sell-off with a 30% price drop is overdone, and the stock has the potential to recover somewhat short-term. Celgene might be a good trade, but it is no long-term investment for me.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation, any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Before making any investment decisions, investors should also use other sources of information, draw their own conclusions, and consider seeking advice from a broker or financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.