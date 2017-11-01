Selecta Biosciences: Updates To Thesis

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase shares in the near term.

Krystexxa's sales for the second quarter grew 93% to $38.3 million and give an idea of the potential for SEL-212 should it make the long journey to approval successfully.

The manner in which third quarter results and updated patient data from the phase 2 study of SEL-212 are being reported potentially reflects optimism from the company.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences (SELB) have risen by 40% since I first highlighted the opportunity in this 2016 IPO in October of last year.

SELB data by YCharts

Key points to the original bull thesis included the following:

They possessed a promising early stage pipeline which made use of their SVP (Synthetic Vaccine Particle) technology to progress several wholly-owned assets in the clinic as well as multiple partnered product candidates in the areas of autoimmune diseases and vaccines. Spark Therapeutics is a licensee in Hemophilia A.

Lead program SEL-212 was of particular interest to me, a therapeutic enzyme that management hopes will become the first biologic treatment for gout that durably controls uric acid in refractory gout and dissolves deposits of uric acid in chronic tophaceous gout. I made comparisons to Horizon Pharma's ( HZNP ) Krystexxa, which was thought to be capable of generating $250 million in annual sales in addressing chronic gout.

Data from Krystexxa's phase 3 studies contrasted to results from the phase 1b study of SEL-212 revealed that only the latter showed sustained management of uric acid levels over four weeks. I noted that even Krystexxa responders see their mean uric acid levels drop only for a short period before rebounding (with the usual caveats considering this comes from a retrospective analysis comparing early data in a low number of patients to a more complete pivotal trial).

Figure 2: Immune tolerance pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

Today the company issued a press release stating that third quarter results and updated patient data from the phase 2 study of SEL-212 would be reported prior to market open on Tuesday November 7th. Considering the pre-announcement and that this is coming prior to the opening bell, I anticipate positive data and developments. A conference call will be hosted as well with their poster presentation set to follow at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting.

Recent additions to senior management were also telling, with Dr. John Leaman coming aboard as chief financial officer and head of Corporate Strategy along with Stephen Smolinski as chief commercial officer. The latter holds particularly relevant experience due to leading up Sanofi/Genzyme's North American Rheumatology Business unit where he led development of commercialization plans for rheumatoid arthritis treatment Kevzara. Prior he also held senior commercial roles at Roche-Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson. Former president and CEO of Hoffman-La Roche North America Patrick Zenner was also elected to the Board of Directors.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents $113.0 million, with $50 million of that figure coming from a private placement involving new and existing investors in June. Net loss for the period came in at $16 million, while research and development expenses totaled $11 million.

Also in June the company presented clinical data from the ongoing multiple ascending phase 2 study of SEL-212, showing that 63 patients had been treated across eight cohorts with no additional serious adverse events observed. Their pivotal program is planned for initiation in 2018.

Figure 3: Phase 2 data as of June 12th (source: corporate presentation)

For an idea of SEL-212's potential in gout, I remind readers that Krystexxa's sales for the second quarter grew 93% to $38.3 million. It would appear that in the next few years that rosy peak sales number of $250 million (annually) appears achievable. It is estimated that there are 160,000 chronic gout patients in the United States treated by rheumatologists.

During the quarter the company managed to in-license an oncology candidate, LMB-100, from the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute. The drug candidate contains a toxin derived from Pseudomonas exotoxin A fused to an antibody gragment targeting mesothelin, which is overexpressed in most mesotheliomas and pancreatic adenocarcinomas. It is also overexpressed in a high percentage of other types of cancer, including ovarian, lung and breast. Prior studies have shown that such a candidate could result in significant tumor reduction and extended survival in mesothelioma patients, and the NCI is running two early-stage studies in mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer. The company is planning a phase 1b study to evaluate combination treatment of LMB-100 and SVP-Rapamycin, which could overcome the obstacle of ADA responses and thus allow for extended cycles of the treatment leading to lasting responses.

Selecta Biosciences is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase shares in the near term. Even after running up recently, the stock is still around 20% off its 52 week high. While November data and third quarter earnings are material, I believe this idea is best for readers with a medium term time frame.

There are several risks involved- the company may again seek funding from capital markets, although I don't expect another secondary offering until mid 2018 at the earliest due to their successful private placement in June. Data from the phase 2 program for SEL-212 could be disappointing (although unexpected), and setbacks in the initiation of a phase 3 program would weigh on shares. Setbacks with other clinical candidates, including the combination study of LMB-100 and SVP-Rapamycin, would be looked on negatively as well.

