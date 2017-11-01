Takeda Pharmaceutical's (TKPHF) CEO Christophe Weber on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:TKPHF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2017 3:45 AM ET

Unidentified Company Representative

I’m the moderator for this session. My name is [indiscernible]. I just joined in Takeda in August and I’m assigned as the Global IR Head. Taking this opportunity, I’d like to briefly introduce myself. In my previous position, I was in the IR position for 13 year in [indiscernible]. So before that I was in the financial sector [indiscernible] securities in Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. And as a bridge between you and Takeda, I would like to play a role in the future and there are many of the participants I know from my previous position and I’d like to ask for your continuous corporation and support to me.

Now I’d like to introduce today’s presenters on the stage. In the center President and CEO, Christophe Weber. To the right from your side, CMSO, Andrew Plump. To the left, CFO, James Kehoe. The three presenters will answer to your questions after the presentation completion.

Now we’d like to start with Christophe Weber.

Christophe Weber

Thank you very much and thank you for joining. I know it's very busy days with many companies announcing their results. So it's a great pleasure to see you again today. So we’ll presentation in three parts, I will give a quick summary about where we are and I will focus on the portfolio. And then Andy will talk about the pipeline and then James will finish by more details about our financial results. But what I can immediately share with you is that we are seeing a strong growth dynamic during the first semester of 2017.

If you look at our sales growth for example, plus 6.7%, our underlying core earnings growth 44%, our core EPS growth close to 30% and our reported EPS growth 39.2%. So we are very pleased overall with this performance because it's a sales performance as well as good leverage of our P&L and good profit performance. And so we are making good progress against our key priorities. So what you will see today is that based on this first semester results, we are raising our full-year outlook in spite of some headwinds during the second semester. We'll talk about it especially I'm sure we'll talk about Medicaid a little later.

So strong dynamic in H1 which allow us to raise our outlook for the year and increase our guidance. So, on the portfolio, strong sales growth, you will see that our growth drivers are growing close to 15%. Our key products are performing well. Higher acquisition is delivering ahead of expectations, so we are pleased with the integration as well as dynamic of ALUNBRIG ICLUSIG.

The pipeline, I will not dwell too much because Andy will cover it. Our R&D transformation is advancing well; the heavy lifting of our organization change is largely completed. And during the first semester of ’17 we did 20 new collaboration, 28 new collaboration which we think is a good testimony of our dynamic and effectiveness in the field of GI, oncology, and CNS.

On the profitability side, during the first semester we improve our margin by 500 basis points, you might remember that our commitments to improve our margin between 100 to 200 basis points. So, the first semester is performing above that, but we know that the second semester will be lower, so you will see the phasing, James will explain that a bit later, but good performance during the first semester. So again we are raising our guidance for the year.

So let’s focus a bit more on the portfolio. For us it's really great to see this type of sales dynamic, why because we have launched different product than in the past, they are specialty product, they require a special mindset, a different capability than primary care product. So we should remember that Takeda was not very experienced for this type of product, but we have been able to do that I think in 2014. So I think we are starting to see the result of that.

And if you look at the first semester, our growth by region, what you could see is that - what you can see is that we are growing in every region, different pace, but we are growing in every region. So Japan is growing 0.3%, but if you take out - exclude some product that we gave back to Pfizer and they were low margin product, actually our growth in Japan is 7.6% during your first semester. US growth 16.7, EUCAN 4.2.

Emerging market growth is a bit low. The main reason is China, so we have strong growth in LATAM and Russia-CIS, but it's offset by a weaker growth in China. We can discuss later, if you have question about that. It’s a temporary headwinds if you like in China for reasons that we know very well linked to the healthcare systems reform, or in standards, some commercial practice realignment internally that we have done. So we are very optimistic that our China business actually will regain some momentum in the near future. But overall every region is growing very well.

If you look at our growth drivers, they represent now 62% of our total revenue and growing close to 15%. So of course they are really pulling the entire growth of the company. GI growing 25, oncology 13, CNS 26.7 and emerging market 3.4. And if you look at specific product, ENTYVIO dynamics very strong. Now it’s approved in 62 countries, it's performing in every country where we have launched ENTYVIO it is performing very well. TAKECAB is performing very well in Japan. The oncology portfolio overall also growing very well, also shown here, Velcade was actually – the sales of Velcade in H1 were also strong.

And then TRINTELLIX in the US growing 58.7%, and now by far the preferred antidepressant. So I think it's a very good dynamic. We show here the market share dynamic of ENTYVIO, I will focus on the bio-naïve patients because this is by far the biggest pool of patients in term of dynamism of the market and you can see that our market share in the bio-naïve segment in the US for example is growing very rapidly and this is we believe where our product mostly used because it has a excellent efficacy, safety profile, long-term remission, so I think this is a great data.

In the switch statement, the market share is a bit lower, there is more competition. But basically the bio-naïve patient segment is really fueling the growth of ENTYVIO and you will see the same pattern if you look at the Europe market for example. We are planning to launch ENTYVIO in Japan this year.

The more we generate data for ENTYVIO, the more we can reinforce its profile in terms of long-term efficacy and we have now good real-world evidence data which is reinforcing the data of efficacy that we saw in the Phase 3 programs. So, all the data that we are generating is very supportive. And because of this data we are more and more negotiating outcome based contracting with some governments, we are very much in favor of this model and we have good examples on ENTYVIO, so I think it's a very positive pattern.

So in NINLARO, you have the demand is actually steadily increasing in the US, you have the volume demand here on the part of the graph and you have the market share in second line and third line. So we are expanding ENTYVIO progressively, we have launched in Japan in May, it's now approved in the 49 countries, we are negotiating reimbursement in Europe progressively, in countries Germany, Belgium for example.

So we think that progressively the product will establish itself as one of the backbone therapy. Interestingly, we got very good data in China, which has really supported the registration profile in China. Potentially we could get the approval in Q4 fiscal year ’17, so basically beginning of next year. And so we are planning to launch NINLARO in China next year. So I think that's a very interesting development.

And again this data that has been generated in China is very strong in demonstrating efficacy profile. Now, NINLARO will truly establish itself as a very strong profile and one of the backbone multiple myeloma treatment when we will have generated all the data which is ongoing in Phase 3. And next year I remind you that we have some very key readout in the first semester off ’18 with frontline data and also in the maintenance setting.

And we think that NINLARO is specifically well designed if you like for this type of patient because its efficacious treatment, convenient, safe, the promise is that it can allow long-term treatment. So that's why we developed NINLARO for frontline, but also maintenance. The only product registered today for maintenance setting is REVLIMID. So this data is very critical for the long-term success and potential on NINLARO.

In parallel, we are also studying the combination of NINLARO with Darzalex, we have ten ongoing studies of NINLARO in combination of Darzalex because this is also potentially a very interesting combination for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

ARIAD acquisition is delivering ahead of expectation. The integration is now completed. The R&D expenses are fully integrated into the R&D organization. The synergies are tracking ahead of plan. And we are seeing a strong performance of both ALUNBRIG and ICLUSIG. And so this is basically a great start. We still believe that ALUNBRIG will be best in class kinase inhibitor, I'm sure you might have some questions on that. So we are very pleased with the overall ARIAD integration and the dynamic that we are seeing from ALUNBRIG and ICLUSIG.

So let me now ask Andy to join me on the podium to talk about our pipeline. Thank you very much.

Andrew Plump

Thank you very much Christophe. Hello everybody, good afternoon. It's a pleasure and a privilege to have a chance to give you a very brief update on R&D and our pipeline. So as Christophe mentioned, the transformation is progressing quite well. We've made terrific progress on our three goals. The first is our therapeutic area of focus and you'll see as we did in the pipeline the great progress we've made in really refocusing our programs in alignment with our three core therapeutic areas.

The second, rebuilding our capabilities both internally and importantly through partnerships so that we can be competitive within these three areas across all modalities. And then third and of critical importance have been the cultural and organizational changes that are really necessary to be effective in the very dynamic world that we live in and we've made progress along all three areas.

So let me just spend a couple of moments of walking you through some of the progress that we've made over the first six months of 2017. And I’ll put some context into the update that I'll give you. So last year we spent quite a bit of time talking about our transformation and the changes that came with that to our pipeline. So in 2016 we had extensive movement and a lot of dynamics in our pipeline. Let me walk you through the numbers. We had about 15 programs that we either discontinued or externalized and the majority were discontinued either because of lack of efficacy in a clinical trial, a safety issue or were for strategic reasons because they didn't in many places reach the innovation bar that we shoot for, so 15.

We had eight programs come into our pipeline last year. All eight programs came through partnerships and the ARIAD acquisition, so we had no new programs coming into our system from our internal laboratories. And in terms of pipeline progression, you only had one program that went through a stage gate and that was our [indiscernible] vaccine going from phase 2 into phase 3. So it was a quite remarkable year for us in terms of fully rebuilding the organization and that was reflected in the pipeline dynamics that I just outlined to you.

As you can see this year, in addition to the success that we've had in our LCM programs and I'll talk a little bit more about those in a second, we've already had five transitions. We've had three transitions from Phase 1 into Phase 2. And when we talk about a transition, this means that we started dosing patients in that Phase. So we have three now ongoing phase 2 trials with patients being dosed. And then we get two new programs coming into our portfolio pre-clinically. And we expect more over the next six months.

So this momentum it's a really positive sign for the organization. I won't go through all of the programs and their significance for you; I'll just mention a few. The first is TAK-659 which we discussed at the Investor Day in June of 2016. This is a SYK inhibitor also with activity against with FLT-3 for which we've seen quite interesting phase 1 data particularly in DLBCL a form of lymphoma, these are refractory patients. We've now started a phase 2 trial, the phase 2 trial has stratifying patients into two buckets.

The first are all comers with refractory disease and then the second is that we've identified a gene expression profile that we believe could predict response. It's a hypothesis that will be testing in this phase 2 study. TAK-573 is a really interesting molecule. This is a CD38 monoclonal antibody that’s conjugated to attenuated form of interferon alfa. So it's a next generation if you will CD38 inhibitor and it's representative of two of our areas of strategic intent.

The first is to leverage the very interesting data that are emerging from DARZALEX in CD38. We thing this has the potential to be a truly best in class CD38 agent. And then the second strategic intent is our goal to move more and more into immuno-oncology and this is one of the first agents that we are now bringing into the clinic in that regard. The pre-clinical data are absolutely remarkable. We've just started dosing patients who are hoping for the best.

And then the last program I’ll mention is TAK-935. This is a cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor. It’s an enzyme that's expressed only in the brain, especially the program that came out of our laboratory, it's very novel and it's a pathway that we think will affect glutamatergic NMDA receptor signaling. This is an excitatory signaling pathway in the brain. We've seen in our pre-clinical models that this inhibitor can have significant benefit in epileptic and seizure disorders, quite interesting.

Our phase 1 program was very extensive, we have extensive biomarkers that lead us to a dose that we believe is the right dose to pass in phase 2 study. In the way we're bringing this program forward because epilepsy and seizure is not part of our strategic intent, it’s the real partner. Actually a very progressive partnership with a company called Ovid which was a company that was started about a year and a half ago by Jeremy Levin. We gave them a molecule, we’re risk sharing 50-50 both cost and profit. We gain access to their expertise in epilepsy and CNS rare diseases and we also now have an equity stake in that company and will value from everything that they do beyond this program.

It’s a really solid progress for us and so this is just now the snapshot of where the pipeline is today and more and more it's feeling like a pipeline aligned with our strategy. And again not just to our therapeutic areas but to that innovation bar that we've been talking about throughout. Now on the previous slide on the right hand side, we've listed out in summary the lifecycle management programs that we have ongoing for our recently marketed products. In some ways I don't like the term lifecycle management because it has a marketing context to it, but really what we're doing is we're building out science from these really interesting programs. And as we've talked about and as we continue to have today the majority of our external spend in development is dedicated to these programs.

About two thirds of our external spend is dedicated to building into that science. Now that of course will reduce over the coming one to three years, as our novel pipelines starts to emerge. So this is a really great friend for us. I won't go through these programs with you in any detail. I’ll only mention that we don't include in this visual our very extensive set of programs that we have ongoing in China. So as Christophe has discussed previously and as all of you know there's been an amazing and rapid reform of the regulatory landscape in China. We're entirely poised to take advantage of that. We have over the next five years, we expect seven new medicines to be approved and launched within China.

And in fact we've just had great results from NINLARO as Christophe mentioned and great results from TAKECAB which will be called [indiscernible] in China. And actually the opportunity for [indiscernible] TAKECAB in China is quite significant. So as I mentioned earlier as Christophe has discussed and as we've discussed on multiple occasions, a foundation of our model is partnership. We will be the best partners and we're gradually becoming recognized as the best partners in our core therapeutic area. And our goal is to have a very strong internal lab to support these partnerships.

Last year in 2016 maybe a 16 or 18 month period, we mentioned that we signed over 50 partnerships. We continue to really drive partnership as our core model and over the past six months in FY ’17 we've put in place 25 new partnerships. Now it's not about numbers, it's about quality of the partnerships and what we actually do with these partnerships. I’ve mentioned a few of them to you now. But it's important to note that we don't intend to keep this pace up forever. We have a few fundamental partnerships that we think are critical to feeling our strategic plan that will be coming up.

At the same time our internal labs have now really been rejuvenated. So we expect to come to more of a steady state in terms of the partnership load. Last year we did quite a few partnerships that brought in clinical assets. Our focus this year has been predominantly at rebuilding our research base in each of our three therapeutic areas. So I mentioned to you for example our interest in immuno-oncology. Our main interest in immuno-oncology is really nucleated around six or seven extremely exciting next generation platforms in immuno-oncology. So I mentioned just a few.

Noile Immune and GammaDelta, there are first two examples of cellular therapy in oncology. And our intent is not to go after the same place that everybody else is going after, but to go after an area that's differentiated. So GammaDelta for example is a company in the UK that's focusing on a different class of t-cells as opposed to the alpha beta class of t-cells GammaDelta is focusing on the GammaDelta class of t-cells and we’re in a poll position working with the best people in the world in this regard.

Noile Immune, really exciting technology that came out of the NCC here in Japan in Tokyo and it's an opportunity to direct t-cells not just to hematologic malignancies, but to solid tumors. A really interesting company that's going to co-localize with our scientists in our Health Innovation Park in Shonan.

And then I'll just mention one other in the CNS and that's the reason partnership that we put together with AstraZeneca. So AstraZeneca through their MedImmune group has developed a pre-clinical monoclonal antibody that recognizes alpha synuclein it's an incredibly potent antibody will go into the clinic in the coming months. And we believe has the potential to truly test the hypothesis of alpha synuclein aggregation in several CNS disorders such as Parkinson's Disease and beyond and also to be the best in class in what is likely to be a crowded field.

We also really like the model in areas like this that are very risky in terms of the science, but with very significant upside. We think it's a very highly validated target, but of course lots of risk moving into neurodegeneration disease modifying therapies. We love the model of 50-50 partnership, but we share cost and we share reward.

So before I hand it over to James to walk you through the financials, I'll just mention that we've done well this year in terms of delivering on our objectives. Christophe has already talked a little bit about NINLARO. We’re expecting still in FY ’17 the next interim analysis from our MM1 study in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma for NINLARO, we’ll get a look at overall survival. You may remember we've seen trends - very positive trends in our last interim analysis, so we're very much looking forward to seeing this next readout.

Unfortunately maybe it's good news the first read out, the first interim analysis on the newly diagnosed multiple myeloma study for NINLARO is pushed out into the first half of fiscal year ’18. We've actually executed quite well in this program, it was - last patient in was four months ahead of schedule, there's a lot of excitement within the investor community, but it's an event driven trial and we haven't accumulated the final event and don't expect so for the next couple of months.

And then the last one I mention is our next phase 3 program which is PEVONEDISTAT, which we talked a little bit about at the beginning of the year. We were very close to starting phase 3 for PEVONEDISTAT in high risk myelodysplastic syndrome and then in parallel we are running two progressive studies with collaborative groups one in MD Anderson and one with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in AML. So we're very excited about getting that program going so.

So with that said, I'll hand it over to James. Thank you.

James Kehoe

So hello everyone. Boosting profitability is one of Takeda’s key priorities and the first half results clearly shows significant progress against that goal. We saw a strong growth on revenue profit and EPS and our underlying core earnings margin increased by 500 basis points compared to the previous year. Turning now to the financial highlights on Page 22, reported EPS advanced 39% to JPY221 per share.

We reported solid revenue growth of 3.6% and this was achieved despite a negative 5.5 percentage point impact from divestitures. Reported operating profit grew 44%. And this performance was mostly driven by growth in core earnings. Our year-to-date results do include JPY137 billion of one-time income from asset disposals, while you will also recall that the first half of last year also had a sizable one-time gain of JPY103 billion as a result of the creation of the JV with Teva.

Our underlying performance was also robust underlying core earnings increase 44% benefiting from both revenue growth of 6.7% and the margin increase of 500 basis points. We do estimate that there was a timing benefit in the first half that added proximately 9 percentage points for the core earnings growth. The strength of our first half margin performance gives us the confidence to raise our full-year margin improvement guidance to approximately 200 basis points.

And as you know our medium-term guidance is to improve the underlying core earnings margin by 100 to 200 basis points each year. So this year we now expect to deliver at the top end of that range. Underlying core EPS was up 29%, but this was held back by a higher tax rate in the year-to-date and this higher tax rate reduced the EPS growth by 11 points. Operating free cash flow was JPY84.6 billion, an increase of 12% versus a year ago.

Turning to the reported income statement on Page 23. As I mentioned revenue increased 3.6% coming from underlying growth of 6.7, a favorable currency impact of 2.4 percentage points, partly offset by 5.5 points of loss revenue from divestitures. Operating profit was up 44% to JPY234 billion and this was almost entirely due to core earnings. As I mentioned earlier, our first half results include 136.8 billion of one-time gains. However this has a limited impact on the year-on-year growth rate because the prior year includes similar level of one-time income.

EPS advanced 39% as a higher tax rate reduced the EPS growth by 13 percentage points. The 2016 rate was quite low due to the subsidiary capital redemption in 2016. And finally and importantly, return on equity increased by 2.1 pp to 8.7%.

Let's turn now to underline performance on Page 24. Underlying revenue growth increased 6.7, but gross profit advanced 10.9%. Here you can see favorable product mix which led to gross margin expansion of 2.7 percentage points. And this was led by two factors. Firstly, our growth drivers grew by 14.9% and these products on average have a margin that's 15 percentage points higher than the company average margin. So the more you sell of the growth drivers, the higher your gross margin.

The second one is there is a favorable impact from discontinuing, the distribution of loss margin third-party products in Japan and both of these are strong contributors to the improved gross margin percentage.

Operating expenses increased 2.3% versus year ago, well below the revenue growth rate. Interestingly, it’s coming from good combination of operating expense discipline and early savings from the global OpEx initiative. Included in this performance, however are some items that are driven by external factors. Firstly, we have higher share based incentive plans impacted in the P&L and this is coming from the higher share price. Secondly, we have higher co-promotion expenses that follow revenue.

If you exclude these two items, the actual OpEx growth was only 0.7%. Additionally, remember that this result includes the integration of ARIAD’s expenses. If you exclude ARIAD expenses, our actual operating expenses year-on-year are declining. So you can clearly see the benefit coming from the enhanced focused on OpEx management.

Underlying core earnings growth of 44% therefore was driven by strong revenue growth, favorable product mix and disciplined OpEx management. This led to the 500 basis point improvement in margins, which is well ahead of our full-year goals and frankly not fully indicative of the full-year. And as Christophe mentioned, we are revising the full-year guidance up to 200 basis points. As mentioned before, the EPS growth is held back by a 10 point negative impact from higher tax rate.

Turning to operating free cash flow on Page 25. Net cash from operating activities is up 34.9% to JPY150.8 billion. And as you can see from the chart, this is tracking basically in line with the net profit growth of 37.5%. However, the operating free cash flow is the growth is 12.4%. This is held back by higher investments both in fixed assets and in intangible assets. And two items to highlight here, the result includes upfront payments relating to the recent collaboration deals with TESARO and AstraZeneca.

The sale of non-core assets generated JPY131 billion of cash. And secondly the net debt to EBITDA has been reduced from 2.7 times at the end of fiscal year ‘16 to 2 times at the end of the current period. I just want to give you a quick update on the global OpEx initiative on Page 26.

So firstly on payless, we are quite pleased with the progress to date. As you'll note on the chart, procurement savings are 26% higher than last year. Buyless which talks more about consumption, we're working hard to reduce consumption and take down our absolute spending levels. Policy roll out is ongoing and while it's still in the early days we're already seeing positive changes in behavior and OpEx spend is clearly trending lower.

We are also well advanced on cost package budgeting and this is a key tool for creating transparency on future spending needs, taking tough choices and prioritizing our future spend. Finally, on Work Better, we have benchmarked our main G&A functions and we're defining action plans to improve both efficiency and effectiveness. Obviously, results matter and as you can see, the benefits in the first half margin performance.

We've included an example to bring to life the Global OpEx initiative and we will do a regular spotlight on one of the cost packages. So this one is contractors and consultants and it accounts for approximately 20% of the total project spend. So, it's quite important in terms of cost package. We finished our benchmarking and we discovered that Takeda ranks in the third quartile compared to the peer pharma set, so we’re spending on average more than the competitive set.

Interestingly, we found that we use over 1400 different consultants or contractors and this suggests that we can easily drive significant price reductions by consolidating with fewer, more strategic suppliers. We also noted that we use, sometimes use more expensive strategic consultants to do more operational work. Clearly, that's something we need to address. So what have we done to date? We've rolled out a new global policy for consultants and contractors and this establishes new standards and expected practices.

We've also set a goal to reach first quartile spend levels over the next 18 months and each business unit and function now has a specific target to deliver. Procurement is now more deeply involved. Competitive bidding is mandated and we will ensure that we match the work to the consultants’ core competency and cost profile. And finally, we will zero base our spend projections as we roll out budgeting over the coming months.

Moving to slide 28, to guidance. So we are raising our full year earnings guidance to reflect the buoyant first half results. Specifically, we’re raising the underlying core earnings guidance from mid-to-high teen to high teen growth. We’re raising the core EPS guidance from low-to-mid teen growth to mid-teen. We now, as I mentioned, expect full year margin expansion of approximately 200 basis points and this plays true to the reported forecast.

Our reported forecast is revised upwards. This compares the current forecast to the prior forecast. It's revised upwards on revenue by JPY40 billion compared to the previous forecast. The favorability reflects our strong year-to-date performance plus a favorable currency impact of JPY25 billion. We are raising our guidance for core earnings by JPY10 billion to JPY267.5 billion, also reflecting our strong start to the year. Additionally, we have reduced our forecast for amortization and impairment by JPY5 billion. Impairment is now assumed at JPY22.5 billion, down 10 billion versus the previous forecast of JPY32.5 billion.

The reduction mostly reflects the improved prospects for one of our US products. This is offset slightly by a 5 billion increase in the forecast for amortization, entirely due to the impact of currencies. Other income and expenses are now projected to come in 5 billion lower than prior forecast, so the expenses will come in lower. We expect lower one-time spending on the global OpEx initiative and R&D transformation. And on a combined basis, the spending on these two programs is reduced by JPY11 billion versus the prior forecast. However, and this is an unusual item, we've had to increase our estimate for contingent consideration by JPY6 billion and this also relates to the Colcrys product.

So, you'll recall this period last year, we actually impaired. So we wrote down the value of Colcrys and we offset it with a lower contingent consideration. This year, because the product is doing much better, we revised upwards the value of the intangible, but we have a higher contingent consideration. That's quite complex accounting. Operating profit, as a consequence, increases JPY20 billion to JPY200 billion for the fiscal year and that's an 11% increase versus our prior forecast. The tax rate is unchanged at 27% and this leads to an increase in the EPS forecast by 10% to JPY195 per share.

Page 30 lays out what the forecast looks compared to the prior year. Revenue is forecast to decline by 0.7%, principally due to the impact of divestitures of 6.4 percentage points. Core earnings increases 9%, as underlying core earnings growth of high teens is more than offset by the negative impact of divestitures. Please note that the negative impact of divestitures is approximately 13 percentage points on core earnings. Amortization and impairment actually decreases JPY9 billion year-on-year. So although amortization will rise due to the acquisition of ARIAD, we expect lower impairment costs in ’17 compared to ‘16.

Other operating expense improves by JPY12 billion and this is mainly due to overall lower restructuring expenses compared to prior year. This leads to an operating profit forecast increase of 28% and profit before tax will grow 46%, as we reflect also the sale of securities of JPY30 billion. EPS is impacted by the tax rate increasing from 19% to 27%, but we still anticipate strong 32% year-on-year growth of EPS. And on the right hand side, we've included the exact same assumptions of the changes that we provided in May of this year.

And then I would like to provide some more insights on the first half, second half performance on page 31. You will obviously have noted that our first half operating profit of JPY234 billion exceeds our full year forecast of JPY200 billion. The first key driver is that all of the full year one0time income of JPY136.8 billion is already booked in the first half and we don't expect any material favorable income in the second half of the year, so that's the first box on the chart. Secondly, the majority of one-time expenses will be incurred in the second half. As you will note on the chart, the first half one-time expense was JPY4 billion, whereas we expect second half expenses of JPY60 billion.

This 60 billion includes impairment costs, as well as the cost to implement global OpEx on R&D transformation. The third box, we also note some items that in the first half will reverse in the second half and I mentioned this earlier in the presentation. This includes slightly higher inventory levels in the US business and the timing of some expenses between first half and second half. Obviously, this is not in an exact science, but in total, we estimate that around JPY10 billion or approximately 9 percentage points of growth was a benefit in the Q1 and that will be a negative in Q2, sorry in the second half.

And finally our half 2 profitability is typically lower than half one. This is historical. It's always been like this. This year, however, the impact will be compounded by the potential loss of exclusivity on Velcade in the US. The chart -- the box at the bottom shows the Velcade revenue first half, second half. So in the first half of this year, Velcade revenues were flat versus prior year and in the second half of the year, our financial forecast assumption is that we expect Velcade revenue to decline by approximately JPY33 billion.

Obviously, the situation on Velcade is very fluid and I'd like to provide you with some additional insights on the next slide, slide 32. The impact on Velcade obviously will depend on the timing, the number of entrants and the substitutability of any generic products. To date, 20 generic applications have been filed. While the majority contain mannitol, there are three 505(b)(2) generic products that do not contain mannitol. Of these, Fresenius Kabi’s product has already obtained -- entered the approval from the FDA.

Moving forward, there are about regulatory and legal factors that will influence the possible timing of generic launches. On the regulatory side, we expect the response from the FDA to a citizen position we filed in June. Depending on the FDA’s position on certain language in Velcade’s label, generics may have to wait until the expiration of our label exclusivity in February 2018. In the citizen's petition, we also raise concerns about non-mannitol generics that contain potentially unsafe ingredients, which are not present in Velcade.

On the legal side, we have filed patent suits against a number of generic filers. Nine members, including Sandoz are bound by a Court of Appeals judgment in Takeda’s favor and their appeal for a rehearing has been denied. However, litigation cases are still ongoing with other filers such as Apotex and Teva and they will continue at the district court. I would like to emphasize that we will refrain from speculating on ongoing litigation and upcoming FDA decisions and the Velcade revenue estimates shown here are based on a certain scenario developed solely for the basis of financial forecasting.

This is in no way indicative of how Takeda perceives the comparative likelihood of any particular regulatory or legal outcome. Currently, we forecast Velcade revenue of around JPY106 billion for fiscal year 2017, based on the assumption that two or three generics will enter the market in November 2017. However, the situation is fluid and there may be an additional revenue upside of up to JPY30 billion, depending on the outcome of the events outlined above.

If there is any further insight, it may be partially reinvested in the business. Right now, we forecast fiscal year 2018 Velcade revenue or JPY24 billion. And given the number of open questions, it is quite difficult to quantify the upside, however, fiscal year 2018 revenue, irrespective of the upside potential, on a total basis, is likely to be significantly lower than 2017, because generally you encounter quite drastic share erosion, following generic entry in the US market.

And finally, I’ll summarize by saying we're very, very pleased with our first half performance and we're making solid progress against our three key priorities; Grow Portfolio, Rebuild Pipeline and Boost Profitability. We delivered strong revenue and profit growth and this led to double digit EPS growth on both an underlying and the reported basis. Although we face some headwinds in the second half, the strength of our first half performance gives us the confidence to raise our full year guidance and forecast.

We look forward to taking your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Company Representative

We are going to entertain the questions from the telephone line. But first, we’d like to take questions from the floor. [Operator Instructions]

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

From Citigroup, I’m Yamaguchi. My first question is to James. You are not disclosing the revenue by product. So I don't know any number for Velcade, but out of the 40 billion increase, your main product, although, it is not product base indications, but which ones contributed the most.

James Kehoe

The change to the forecast is more a general change, so the 40 billion is 25 of currency and 15 on the base business. And what it reflects is our optimism as a result of the year-to-date performance. So, the reported guidance is generally reasonably aligned with our underlying forecast. And so I think we would generally say the top six brands that we have, all of them are performing in line or ahead of forecast, so we're seeing general upside across all the products. We also see some upside in Velcade as well on the year-to-date, but it's across the board.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

One more. About the Velcade explanation you just made, at the very end of your slide, it was very complicated, but it was very grateful to see some numbers. So let me confirm one thing. The 30 billion upside -- potential upside in revenue. It's not included in this forecast, this year. So, this is just a suggestion for the possibility to entertain this upside. Is that correct?

James Kehoe

The 106 is what we've included in the revised guidance and what we’re seeing is depending on results from regulatory and legal, if everything goes right, it would be an opportunity of up to 300 this year. And if that happens, we will come out and revise guidance again. What we have said is we may reinvest partially some of that, but it might all fall to the bottom line. So we’re able to quantify in the short term what the maximum opportunity is. For ’18, we were unable, just too many open variable.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

So that’s fine. 106 does not include that, right?

James Kehoe

No. It does not include. We could have – additional upside over and above the current guidance.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Just briefly to Dr. Plump, sorry. About the 573, the right is global right and for the Darzalex, I guess the Darzalex, is this competitive enough? I just missed your explanation. So could you repeat your explanation about this?

Andrew Plump

Thank you very much, Yamaguchi. I will tweet you the answer. So on TAK-573, it’s a partnership with Teva. We're taking the lead and we have global rights and global control over the program. And then there will be a royalty stream back to Teva.

The question regarding its competitiveness with Darzalex, the expectation is that it will be superior to Darzalex and/or effective in Darzalex non-refractory patients or non-responsive patients, because it has two mechanisms of action. The first is efficacy through the CD38 mechanism, however that works. And then the second is that interferon alfa is a well-known anti-tumor agent with efficacy in multiple myeloma. The challenge is that it's hard to administer interferon alfa because it's toxic and it's not well tolerated. So there are two ways that we get around that. The first is the conjugate is not interferon alfa. It's a modified form of interferon alfa, despite the less potent and the second is by conjugating it to CD38, we’re targeting it specifically to CD38 expressing cells like the myeloma cells.

Operator

I see two hands. We’ll start from the person at the back of the room and then next.

Atsushi Seki

I am Seki from UBS. On the Velcade, so do you think the Fresenius product will obtain AB rated product. So, I’m wondering because it contains significant amount of [indiscernible] citizen petitions. I think it's not a Velcade generic, but I think it’s relative to the formulation and the non-AB rated startups will be a bit problem for the Fresenius, so your view will be appreciated.

Andrew Plump

That is a big question. We’ll see the outcome. Our current assumptions here is that we have some generic fully substitutable to Velcade. That’s what our financial assumption is, but we’ll see.

Atsushi Seki

Understood. My second question -- for James. So on tax reform, so I think the accounting will be raised tonight, but I'm not sure what it will be, but current or your guidance on tax rate 27 point or 27% for this fiscal year, so do you think you can improve your tax rate to maybe around 20 or?

James Kehoe

I think we did provide some indication that longer term, we already see our tax rate in the mid-20s. So that implies maybe 25-ish, so on a range of 24 to 26. Tax reform may bring that down lower, but I think it's too early to call. I think, you can see a corporate rate in the US of 25%, but they've got to fund it somewhere. And they could look at the deductibility of interest for M&A transaction. For a company that was acquisitive, that's not necessarily a good thing. But I think overall, it will be good for Takeda because we don't have cost to repatriate money. So anything happens in the US is a benefit to the tax rate. And when the tax rate will be implemented, you will have an impact immediately in the income statement because there will be a reassessment of your deferred taxes and other items.

Operator

Sakai from Credit Suisse.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

As for multiple myeloma, 573 you mentioned, so I'd like to learn from you just as a reference. So, there are many new drugs, extending overall survival of three years. So as a core area, would you still like to pass through multiple myeloma because there are key products available and the protocol is going to be more complex and also OS is going to be further extended? My point is, I think your development program is going to be very costly, so would you still like to pass through multiple myeloma.

Andrew Plump

Sakai, thank you very much for the question. The answer is that today, the five year survival is still on the order of 50% to -- 50% of patients that despite existing therapies are now living beyond five years. Now, of course, with Darzalex, with the evolving BCMA Part D programs that look very exciting, that number could change. But our expectation is that this will still be a chronic disease and that there will be patients that will become -- certainly will become refractory.

So the answer is yes, we’re a multiple myeloma company with commitment to the patients and a belief that the disease will persist, despite existing therapies. That could certainly change. I think, the Part D experiment is a really interesting one and we’ll have to follow that really closely. But to be clear, the program that we just brought into the clinic, it's very early. Obviously, there are all the risks that you can see with really program. But our focus is not going after at least initially the broad myeloma population, it’s going after refractory patients. And then in research, we do have other programs that we intend to follow, but we’ll obviously raise the competitive landscape very carefully.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Another question is about -- my confirmation of R&D strategy really and you have a lot of early stage collaborations and you have opened this and -- but really the biggest problem is that you don't have much in the Phase 3 stage. And as Plump, you said, you have a lot of Phase 1 program, but then it still takes four to five years until they go to Phase 3 stage, which means that you need to purchase assets, not only alone, but you really need to purchase more assets, that’s my understanding. But it requires funding. So what’s your anticipated budget to really fill the pipeline at Phase 2 and Phase 3 stages, what are the needs for filling those Phase 2 and Phase 3 stages?

Andrew Plump

So of course, we're always looking for advanced clinical programs in our core therapeutic areas. And it was one of the drivers that, for which we brought ARIAD for, because we believe in those programs and brought in an area, which were both late stage assets. But it's extensive, there's incredible competition and to be fair, there are not a lot of programs out there that we think have the innovation bar that will be necessary to drive the kind of value for patients and reimbursement that we need. So to be clear, our R&D strategy is not to acquire an in-license. That’s an enabler where it makes sense.

Our R&D strategy is to build deep in our three therapeutic areas to diversify our modality base into advanced programs that have true transformative potential, and in many cases, have the potential for cure. Now, the timelines are long. We acknowledge that. But when you start to work in new modalities, therapies and antisense and nucleotides and even to some extent, large molecules, there are many ways of rapidly accelerating those timelines. So our focus is on validation and quality, but we're also equally focused on moving forward these programs with a sense of urgency. Let's take 573 as an example.

It's a hypothetical example, because it's just got into the clinic. There are several reasons why it might not make it. But if we start to see signals, it's a targeted patient population. We know exactly where to go after. If we start to see responses in our Phase 1 study, we can rapidly move to a pivotal Phase 2 study. Because Phase 1 signals are extremely powerful, there is precedent now on multiple occasions for registering off of Phase 1 data. So there are many ways of accelerating programs. R&D strategies to build a sustainable pipeline and we believe that the right way to do that, both from a fiscal responsibility standpoint and also from a scientific standpoint is to build a really, really deep research base through outstanding partnerships.

Operator

Thank you very much. Now, we’d like to move on to the next question

Nakao Muraoka

From Morgan Stanley, I am Muraoka. This is a question to James. Nearly 100 or 200 basis point earning improvement was announced a month ago. I believe that you haven’t changed any direction here, but six months after that, did you increase your confidence on the delivery or are you planning to or is there any potential to increase this range or this number?

James Kehoe

What we said at the beginning of the year was 100 to 200 basis points and then the near term, we were to be up the upper high end of the range. What we're seeing today is we’ll be at the top end of the range, which means 200 basis points. So the confidence, I would say, is much, much higher than six months ago, because we have 500 basis points year-to-date. So I would say we guide to 200 basis points with almost 100% confidence level. So for this year -- we don't provide future guidance, but it is, I would suggest that given the strong start, it indicates that we have the capability to get margins on the right track. So we're still very comfortable with the 100%, 200%, and I'm very comfortable with the prior guidance, but we’ll give guidance for next year in May of next year.

Nakao Muraoka

Okay. About the next year guidance, as often said by the investors lately, since you achieved a very good performance this year, next year, reported based guidance would be reduced significantly. That’s the consensus mentioned by the investors. So next year, reported basis, including the sale of the assets, are you aiming for the increase in revenue and the profit? I know it's too early to mention this, but please give us some suggestions. I’m talking about the reported base number.

James Kehoe

Well, I’m trying to figure it out. Well, I said, we’re not going to talk about ’18 and you ask about ’18, okay, and I’ve got to tell you we’re not talking about ’18. No. But I think you have to come to your own models. I think the guidance for the -- but the guidance we’re very clear on is, we’re very clear on the fact that we have strong underlying performance and I know that's not the way you build up your model. And I think you should first come to an assumption on what do you think the core underlying earnings are going to grow by and we are quite comfortable with any guidance we gave previously on operating income expansion. I think on the one-time items, there's one time items in all years.

So you have to be, what we will admit to is the current level of one-time items, if similar to last year, would have been quite high. So we don't know yet what one-time items we're going to have next year. I already have line of sight for some, but to the other 1.1 – JPY136 billion, not now, but we don't know what the future will hold, right. So, actually, we couldn't give you guidance even if we wanted to, because these transactions happen and we would never put them in to guidance until we had assigned it on something. So you're actually asking for something that is far too early. I think when we get to May next year, we'll have a reasonable idea. It’s quite a healthy decline, 136, I do want to say that, but it’s not given you guidance. What I’m saying is, we will have transactions next year. We just don't know the magnitude of those.

Christophe Weber

One thing I would emphasize is that, we are strategic in our transaction. So we sold Wako because we felt it was not -- we were not the right host for the business. It was not good for us, not strategic. That's why -- so we are not doing these transactions to manage our financial result. We’re doing this transaction because they are aligned with our strategy. So that’s a -- so I think important to understand.

Operator

It’s almost time. So would like to make the next question the last one.

Hiromichi Mizuno

Mizuno from Tokyo Marine Asset Management. Two questions. First, page 20, about the development milestone. Norovirus vaccine. So the Norovirus outbreak was lower than expected. Does this mean that the program will be delayed or the program is unsuccessful? Can you please clarify?

Another question about Trintellix, first choice in depression. That's the phrase that you used for Trintellix. I don't think it is used first line, but is the second line use increasing, what is the current status of usage of Trintellix?

Andrew Plump

I’ll answer the first question on norovirus. So, the answer is yes. It means the program will be delayed. It's a proof of concept study also, so it’s a go/no go study. So, we don't know if we have a program at all until results from this study read out. It’s a Phase 2b study. We made the decision to do it in adult population and it's being run on a military base in the northwest of the United States and good news for the people at the military base that they just were not -- there wasn’t a norovirus outbreak, which is measured by diarrhea, acute gastroenteritis. And there were only five cases on the whole base last year. So the study continues into this calendar year and we know that outbreaks epidemiology are up and down. We think it's a 50-50 chance. We’ll get an outbreak that will be sufficient to drive a result that we can push a decision off of this year. So it’s something that we’ll have to be discussing mid-2018.

Christophe Weber

On the Trintellix, the antidepressant market is so-called highly managed in the United States, meaning that for the vast majority of patients, we need to have one -- two steps of generic antidepressant before you can have access to approve Trintellix. So what we're seeing here is that it's a preferred choice for branded meaning often after these two steps. And we are working a lot with payers to change that, but it's very difficult. We don't make massive change on that, so we remain a third line treatment in many, many cases. But when -- the antidepressant treatment, often, patients change a lot, because the reality is that efficacy is not fantastic. So it’s a changed product. So they have to change two times often before they can have access to a branded product like Trintellix, but then when they are in these steps, we are the preferred choice.

Operator

Thank you very much. That concludes the earnings presentation. Thank you very much for joining us despite your very busy schedule.

