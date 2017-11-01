The Jewel Of Microsoft's Earnings: LinkedIn

Today we have Microsoft (MSFT) earnings in focus. Microsoft reported 24.5bn in revenue and 0.84 EPS, both topping estimates. The company's cloud business grew 56% YoY and also has catalyzed revenue and margins. The stock has reacted positively, up 6% since the report and up 33% YTD. With a 2% yield, it has offered shareholders a bit of a rare gift in the tech sector, growth and value with a dividend. It returned $4.8bn in dividends and share repurchases to boot.

Microsoft's Outlook

Microsoft undertook a large acquisition last year, paying $26bn for LinkedIn in a deal that the company described as growing the company's Total Addressable Market to $315 billion dollars, up by 58%. Paired with Microsoft's legacy business, the deal brought together a top cloud business with a top professional network of over 450mn users. At the time of the deal, we offered our comments:

That is, not only do they see the pie growing bigger, but also that post acquisition, Microsoft will be able to grab a larger slice of that $315bn pie. Essentially, Microsoft gets to use low-cost debt to finance a transaction to add $3bn+/year in revenue. It expects $150mn in cost savings from the deal as well. The newly tooled company then sees great opportunity in growing revenue further by attacking this larger TAM

This year, we see the revenue contribution from LinkedIn adding over $1bn a quarter, including last week's report. The cloud segment of the company's revenue has also provided high growth numbers, and they met a $20bn sales goal ahead of schedule. With growing monetization of LinkedIn and a growing cloud business, Microsoft's long term prospects have been reinforced by the latest earnings report.

How Did Estimates Do?

By looking at how actual results stacked up against estimates, we can begin to understand how Wall Street views a stock to perform, how wider sentiment evaluates the prospects, and maybe even glean some enlightenment about the next quarter. Estimize, a crowd-sourced earnings estimate community, has been more bullish than Wall St. analysts over the past few quarters, and has still undershot actual results. By comparing the crowd estimates with Wall St., investors can see how results have placed within the chatter. When we look at MSFT, we see a pattern has emerged in regard to both the EPS and Revenue numbers:

Interestingly enough, 7 of the last 8 have been more closely predicted by Estimize community (with actual revenue coming in above those Estimize community numbers nearly every time).

For last week’s report, the Estimize estimates had the company at $0.78 EPS on $23.8bn in revenues.

MSFT’s actual results came in at $24.5bn in revenue and $0.84 EPS topped both Estimize and Wall Street estimates by a wide margin.

Indeed, this quarter Estimize was about 300mn above the revenue estimate consensus of Wall St. 7 of the last 8 quarters have reported EPS in the same regard – with Estimize consensus more bullish than Wall Street, and actual results more bullish still. This quarter, we saw the same trend shake out: Estimize more bullish than Wall Street, but still not bullish enough.

Bullish Moving Averages

Over the past year, Microsoft’s momentum has remained strong. When a stock’s 50-day moving average crosses above its 100 or 200-day MA, it usually signals positive momentum for the stock. Microsoft’s 50-day has remained largely ahead and above the 100-day:

This would indicate overall positive sentiment towards the stock.

Since the announcement, Microsoft is up roughly 6% and the bullish sentiment remains intact. The 50-day will remain above the 100-day in this bullish pattern for the foreseeable future.

LinkedIn Monetization

The continued monetization of the LinkedIn acquisition offers great potential to revenue growth. Last week, Microsoft offered bullish comments around LinkedIn:

are ahead of plan with LinkedIn contributing positively to EPS ex-purchase accounting in fiscal 2018…[seeing] its fourth consecutive quarter of 20%-plus sessions growth.”

And perhaps most importantly, on the numbers, Microsoft declared:

At a company level, LinkedIn contributed 5 points of revenue and gross margin growth and had a four point drag on operating income…We are confidently ahead of our original financial commitment for LinkedIn. We now expect LinkedIn, ex-purchase accounting, to be accretive to EPS this fiscal year.”

Last quarter, LinkedIn “contributed approximately 5 points of revenue and gross margin growth” with revenue at $1.1bn, a bit higher than what the company expected. Again, this quarter had identical contribution numbers – 5 points of revenue/margin growth and $1.1bn in revenue. Coincidental and instructive: it appears that LinkedIn will be a slow and steady grower within the walls of Microsoft.

Messaging on LinkedIn has undergone extensive changes, as “a new messaging overlay result[ed] in record levels of messages sent on LinkedIn…” and is a wildcard to the platform - as is Facebook’s (FB) Messenger or Apple’s (AAPL) iMessage. Monetization remains creative as these companies focus on growing users and engagement. This quarter, the company reported a 40% growth in messages sent, a strong indicator that engagement remains a priority with LinkedIn, one that the company is delivering on.

Shareholders undoubtedly hope that Reed Hoffman's influence, now with a seat on the board, will trickle down throughout the company, helping it remain innovative and visionary. LinkedIn's prospect of increasing advertising revenue through its feed will also serve to catalyze Microsoft earnings.

Overseas Profits + Special Dividend

Microsoft has surpassed $100bn in cash and short-term securities. The advent of positive news regarding returning cash to shareholders remains in focus. A dividend raise, or the possibility of a special dividend upon passage of tax repatriation legislation, are possible uses of corporate cash. Don’t be surprised if analysts ask management about the growing cash hoard and the prospect of repatriation holiday. Microsoft has a history of issuing special dividends and patient investors may be rewarded if a united Congress and president pass such a proposal. In 2004, Microsoft issued a $32bn, $3/share special dividend as a result of the tax repatriation holiday. Today, the prospects of such a repatriation law passing seem to be as optimistic as before, and what Microsoft will do with its large overseas cash horde will rightly be questioned by analysts.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft’s 18% effective tax rate for the quarter is at the low end of the guidance for the full-year tax rate of 22%, plus or minus 2. Should some tax reform pass and become effective within the fiscal year, this could certainly help Microsoft’s earnings outlook.

Conclusion

Wall Street greeted the report with resounding applause, as cloud growth, LinkedIn monetization, and what we believe to be optimism around tax repatriation surround Microsoft with investor enthusiasm. With a PE of 28, the company is one of the better values in the tech sector generally. After last week's earnings, the company deserves the optimistic sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.