Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Gilead In NASH, Geron Gets A Boost, AstraZeneca's Oncology Portfolio

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Gilead Sciences

Just when you thought Gilead Sciences (GILD) was breaking through, shares of the biotech giant have once again seen a sharp pullback. For Gilead longs, it has been a long wait for a recovery. From its 2015 highs, when the phenomenal success of the Hep c franchise propelled Gilead to over $100 billion in market cap, shares have seen a significant retracement.

A combination of factors have led to the slide in Gilead shares since 2015. The bearish sentiment on the sector has a whole hurt Gilead shares towards the end of 2015 and early 2016. Declining Hep C sales further exacerbated the slide. Finally, lack of any major acquisition also hurt Gilead shares.

All that changed after the Kite acquisition earlier this year. The Kite acquisition has already succeeded, with Yescarta becoming the second CAR-T therapy to get an approval from the FDA. Having said that, there are still question marks over the adoption of CAR-T therapies in general.

The latest pullback in Gilead shares was came last week following the release of third-quarter results. While the results did not throw up any major surprises, Gilead shares still fell sharply. This was the focus of The Value Investor’s article titled “Gilead Sciences: More Of The Same, Long Thesis Holds.” As the article title suggests, The Value Investor believes in the long-term story. So do we. We believe the pullback last week was more of a ‘Celgene effect” than anything specific with Gilead. The sharp pullback in Celgene (CELG) last week due to discontinuation of one of its advanced pipeline program and downward revision to 2020 sales guidance also dragged the biotech sector lower.

While we still believe in Gilead’s long-term story, like The Value Investor, the thesis to a large extent is based on how the NASH pipeline performs. Gilead had made NASH strategic priority in the wake of declining Hep C sales. The company already has a large liver franchise and given the potential of the NASH market, investors have been hoping for Gilead to deliver in this area.

Gilead’s NASH pipeline will be focus of one of our upcoming articles but we will briefly touch upon what is happening with it in today’s scoop. As it is known, the pipeline includes three products. From the pipeline, it is quite clear that Gilead believes that combination therapies will work in NASH rather than monotherapies. The company’s most advanced product in the NASH space though is not targeting what can be described the most significant opportunity in the NASH space; patients who have advanced from NAFLD to NASH but are still not at advance stage of fibrosis. Gilead is instead focusing on advanced fibrosis with its most advanced NASH candidate. While this may not represent as bigger as opportunity as those for Intercept (ICPT) and Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), it does differentiate the company in the competitive NASH space.





Stocks in the news: Analysis of AZN, VSTM, GERN , REGN



FDA OKs AstraZeneca's acalabrutinib for mantle cell lymphoma



Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AZN AstraZeneca plc (ADR) 84B $34.50 4,020,212.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $35.60 $25.55 35.03 5B Oncology

Therapy: acalabrutinib

Disease: mantle cell lymphoma



News: The FDA grants accelerated approval for AstraZeneca's BTK inhibitor Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

The company obtained the rights to the drug via its majority stake in Dutch biotech Acerta Pharma in 2016.



Analysis:The approval further strengthens AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio, which the company has been banking heavily on. In fact, when AstraZeneca thwarted Pfizer’s (PFE) takeover bid, the British drugmaker had cited the potential of its oncology pipeline. The company gained access to acalabrutinib following the takeover saga though. According to Biogeneration Ventures, the peak sales of potential of acalabrutinib globally is over $5 billion.





AstraZeneca and Incyte team up in lung cancer study



Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AZN AstraZeneca plc (ADR) 84B $34.50 4,020,212.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $35.60 $25.55 35.03 5B Oncology

Therapy: Imfinzi (durvalumab) and epacadostat

Disease: locally advanced (Stage III) unresectable non-small cell lung cancer



News: AstraZeneca and Incyte expand their clinical collaboration with a new Phase 3 study assessing the combination of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and epacadostat in patients with locally advanced (Stage III) unresectable non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemo concurrent with radiotherapy.

The co-funded trial should commence in H1 2018.

The companies began their partnership in May 2014.

Durvalumab is a PD-L1 inhibitor. Epacadostat inhibits an enzyme called IDO1 which suppresses the immune system and helps cancer cells avoid detection by cancer-killing immune cells.



Analysis:Imfinzi is another important drug in AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio. Imfinzi is expected to reach sales of $1 billion by 2019. The strength of AstraZeneca’s oncology pipeline makes the stock worth a look in the big pharma space.





Verastem on track for duvelisib NDA in Q1 2018, to include accelerated approval request for follicular lymphoma



Company: Verastem (VSTM)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume VSTM Verastem Inc 151M $3.82 730,184.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $5.71 $1.05 263.81 27M Oncology

Therapy: duvelisib

Disease: relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

News: Based on FDA feedback, Verastem’s NDA seeking approval for duvelisib will include requests for full approval for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and accelerated approval for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

The company expects to submit the NDA in Q1 2018.

Duvelisib is a dual inhibitor of two enzymes called phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma. Both are associated with the growth and survival of malignant B cells and T cells.



Analysis:It has been an excellent year for Verastem longs as the stock has returned more than 240%. VSTM though has seen a sharp pullback from its 52-week high of $5.71. We believe that if the company makes a timely filing of the NDA, investors could be back in this stock.





Geron up 13% premarket on U.S. Fast Track for imetelstat for MDS



Company: Geron (GERN)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume GERN Geron Corporation 358M $2.25 876,171.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $3.15 $1.81 24.31 6M Oncology

Therapy: imetelstat

Disease: myelodysplastic syndromes (NYSE:MDS)

News: Geron ishares surged on Thursday in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Fast Track status for imetelstat for the treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low or Intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who are non-del(5q) and who are refractory or resistant to treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA).



Analysis: After some lackluster data readout in both MF and MDS, the Fast Track status from the FDA has once again restored some faith in the potential of Imtelstat. We believe that the Fast Track status has once again validated the drug’s potential in an area where there is still unmet need. Based on current valuation, upcoming catalysts and the latest boost for Imtelstat, we see some upside in Geron in the near-term.





Regeneron and Sanofi's Dupixent successful in late-stage asthma study



Company: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 43B $402.62 761,664.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $543.55 $325.35 23.75 744M serious medical conditions





Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume SNY Sanofi SA (ADR) 119B $47.28 1,321,396.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $50.65 $38.45 22.96 10B Oncology

Therapy: DUPIXENT (dupilumab)

Disease: severe steroid-dependent asthma



News: A Phase 3 clinical trial, LIBERTY ASTHMA VENTURE, evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in adults and adolescents with severe steroid-dependent asthma met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints. Dupilumab's safety profile was consistent with earlier studies.

A U.S. marketing application is on tap this quarter. DUPIXENT is currently approved in the U.S. and EU for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis



Analysis: DUPIXENT has significant potential in asthma. With the drug expected to come to market as early as next year, it could provide a near-term boost to both Regeneron and Sanofi. Bernstein sees peak sales in this indication at $2.5 billion, while Leerink is even more bullish, forecasting peak sales at $2.7 billion.





Analyst Ratings



Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR): Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates hold rating with target of $18.00. Check our analysis here.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN): BMO Capital Markets sets target of $38.00 with buy rating. See also our AZN coverage.



Incyte Corporation (INCY): BMO Capital Markets raises target from $162.00 to $166.00; J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterates buy rating. See also our analysis of INCY here.



Novartis AG (NVS): J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterates neutral rating. We covered NVS here.



Pfizer (PFE): Berenberg Bank sets price target of $36.00 with neutral rating; BMO Capital Markets sets price target of $39.00 with buy rating. PFE is in our conservative portfolio. See also our articles covering PFE.



Seattle Genetics (SGEN): Morgan Stanley raises target from $64.00 to $69.00 with overweight rating. SGEN is in our catalyst driven aggressive portfolio. Also check our coverage of SGEN.



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): Cantor Fitzgerald sets price target of $23.00 with buy rating. See our coverage on VRX here.



See more ratings in the appendix below.





Insider Sales



Abbvie Inc. (ABBV): Gosebruch Henry O, Chief Strategy Officer, sold 18,300 shares for $1,657,037.



Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT): Radovich Peter, SVP Operations, sold 12,500 shares for $437,500.



Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG): Mohr Marshall, SVP & CFO, disposed 46% of their holding - 6,000 shares, in Sale+OE for $2,233,329.



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (KERX): CMO Neylan John F., CFO Holmes Scott A, Pres & CEO Madison Greg and GC & Secy Adams Brian disposed 1405, 2582, 4055 and 1405 shares respectively, for $8,472, $15,569, $24,452 and $8,472 respectively.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc / Ma (VRTX): EVP & COO Smith Ian F, EVP GMDA & CMO Chodakewitz Jeffrey, EVP & CRO Sachdev Amit disposed 75000 (-62%), 60000 (-52%) and 40000 (-44%) shares for $10,879,858, $8,703,161 and $5,802,084 respectively. EVP & CCO Arbuckle Stuart A, disposed 66% of their holding - 81290 shares, in Sale+OE for $11,766,243.





Insider Purchases



Agenus Inc (AGEN): Armen Garo H, COB & CEO, acquired 100,000 shares for $355,115. Their holding now stands at 1,594,487 shares.



Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ): Coleman Lewis W, Director, doubled their holding by acquiring 65,000 shares for $264,752; 10% shareholder, Guthart Leo acquired 2,439,000 shares for $9,999,900, taking their holding to 5,644,739 shares.



Vbi Vaccines Inc/bc (VBIV): Director Gillis Steven acquired 300,000 shares for $915,000; Director Chawla Sam acquired 3,100,000 shares for $9,455,000, taking their holding to 9,370,725 shares.





Earnings



Masimo (MASI) announced its third quarter EPS at $0.70. The company’s product revenue increased 13.1% to $181.3 million, compared to $160.3 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2016, and total revenue increased 15.6% to $193.7 million, up from $167.6 million for the third quarter of previous year. Its net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $39.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016.



Envision Healthcare (EVHC) reported net revenue from continuing operations of $1.99 billion for the third quarter of 2017. Its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations stood at $233.5 million. Envision expects to generate revenue of $1.88 billion to $2.02 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $182 million to $202 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.44 to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of the year.





