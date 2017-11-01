Alaska Airlines: Tailwinds From Pilot Wage Arbitration Win

The decision was positive for Alaska: No scope was granted and pilot pay and retirement increases were only somewhat above Alaska's proposal.

Investment Thesis

Alaska Airlines (ALK) received an arbitrator’s decision for their pilot union contract on October 30, 2017. While Alaska did not receive everything they asked for, the arbitration decision was positive for the company. Arbitrated pilot wage increases will cost the company an additional $20 to $25 million per year, but the stock remains a Buy with an adjusted price target of $84 (previously $87).

Alaska Pilot Contract Arbitration Decision

Alaska Airlines has not emerged from its arbitration dispute with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) union. Three issues were left up to the arbitration panel: scope, retirement benefits under their 401(k) plan, and pilot pay. Other contractual issues were not in the hands of the arbitrators and will be up for review when the current contract expires in 2020. I will discuss each of the rulings on each of these three issues in turn, and then review their impact on Alaska to investors.

The contract includes pay increases above what was requested by Alaska Airlines management, but well below the rates sought by the pilots, effective November 1, and includes improvements to the 401k retirement plan for pilots without a defined benefit plan. The agreement also rejected the pilots’ request for basic job-security protections enjoyed by virtually every other pilot group in the industry.”

Arbitrator Denies ALPA A Scope Clause

In this context, a scope clause refers to a clause that is used by the union and the airline to limit the number and/or size of aircraft that an airline may contract out to regional airlines. This is intended to provide job security for major airline pilots, since their routes cannot be outsourced to regional aircraft.

Typically, regional airline pilots make far less than pilots of larger aircraft at major airlines. For example, pilots at Mesa Airlines, which operates under the American Eagle and United Express banners, made an average of $78 per hour as of January 2017, with a range from $57 to $103. Meanwhile, pilots at United Airlines (UAL) made an average of $270 per hour, with a range from $232 to $328. Between these two carriers, pilots at United Airlines all make well over twice as much as the highest-paid pilot at Mesa Airlines.

Because of this massive pay difference between regional and national carriers, unions at major carriers seek to obtain scope clauses, which limit the ability of the airline to contract out to regional airlines. The intended effect is that major airlines will instead employ higher-paid national airline pilots, rather than outsourcing routes and work to less expensive regional pilots and airlines.

Arbitrators declined to award a scope clause to the pilots of Alaska Airlines, against the wished of ALPA. According to reports, arbitrators decided that Alaska Airlines had not violated the spirit of the proposed scope of a 76-seat limit for regional aircraft. Arbitrators believe that the scope issue is complex and is best suited to direct negotiation between ALPA and Alaska rather than a decision from a panel of arbitrators. Such a negotiation will be possible in 2020, when the current pilot contract expires.

ALPA and the pilots were unhappy with the arbitration panel's decision not to grant scope. ALPA stated that the arbitrators, “rejected the pilots’ request for basic job-security protections enjoyed by virtually every other pilot group in the industry.” Scope is a very important issue to the pilots union, as without scope, they have little job security, since Alaska may contract out routes to regional airlines in order to save money.

Similarly, the lack of scope provides Alaska with increased flexibility, although flagrant violations of the spirit of the proposed scope (such as configuring regional airplanes to have more than 76 seats) could be met with significant labor issues including work stoppages.

Compromise On Retirement Benefits And Pilot Pay

The arbitrators awarded improved retirement benefits for pilots without a defined-benefit plan, which includes 1,500 of the 2,800 Alaska Airlines pilots. For those without a defined-benefit plan, the arbitrators awarded a 15% direct contribution to pilots’ 401(k) plan beginning November 1, 2017. This contribution increases to 15.5% on January 1, 2019.

Prior to arbitration, the direct contribution for pilots without a defined-benefit plan was 13.5%. ALPA had been seeking direct contributions of 15% in 2018, rising to 15.5% in 2019, and 16% in 2020. Alaska had proposed flat 15% contributions for all three years of the contract.

The arbitrators also awarded a significant pay increase to pilots. Average pay for Alaska Airlines captains will increase 16%, while pay for Virgin America captains will increase 29%. The contract also provides an average increase of 28% for Alaska Airlines first officers, and of 45% for Virgin America first officers. While this increase is substantial, it pays Alaska Airlines pilots less than pay rates found at the top four airlines (United Airlines, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL)). As with retirement benefits, the arbitration decision falls between what Alaska Airlines proposed and what ALPA sought.

Aside from the scope clause, the arbitration ruling represents a middle position between the proposals of ALPA and Alaska Airlines. In its ruling, arbitrators noted that Alaska is not one of the big four carriers, and is solidly the fifth carrier, and awarded salaries to its pilots in line with this: Higher than smaller airlines, but still lower than the top four airlines.

Effects on Alaska’s Costs, Margins, And Valuation

Previously, Alaska estimated that their proposal to the pilots would cost the airline $140 million per year. However, Alaska Airlines has amended their guidance on costs of the pilots’ contract after the arbitration ruling. Alaska Airlines estimates the cost of the ruling to be $24 million for the remainder of 2017, $150 million in 2018, and $180 million in 2019. The annualized cost of the arbitration ruling is estimated to be between $160 and $165 million, compared to the $140 million estimate of Alaska’s proposal.

While arbitrators did not agree with Alaska Airlines on every item, Alaska emerged from arbitration relatively unhurt. The additional costs of $20-$25 million annualized until the end of 2019 will reduce Alaska’s operating margins by only 0.3% compared to Alaska’s own proposal. This reduction is relatively minimal given that Alaska Airlines has boasted the highest operating margins among the top six airlines for the past four years. Accordingly, I consider the arbitration decision a win for Alaska and its shareholders.

Prior to this contract, and based on Alaska’s estimate of the costs of their own proposal, I valued shares at $87 per share. While arbitrators did not accept Alaska’s proposal, adding half a percent to retirement benefits and compromising on salaries, the award does not significantly hurt shareholder value. Based on my free cash flow model for the airline, I now value Alaska Airlines at $84 per share, and the share remains a Buy.

While my valuation of Alaska has declined slightly, I believe that the arbitrator’s decision is a net positive for the airline, as it reduces future labor uncertainties and will allow the company to move forward with hiring additional pilots and improving the relationship between management and pilots.

As before, however, I believe the next two to three quarters may continue to be rough on Alaska Airlines due to integration difficulties with Virgin America. Despite that, I see a bright future for the company and believe it is one of the best values in the airline industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.