Big 5 Whipsaws On Q3 Results

Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), whipsawed on October 31st with Q3 results coming out after market close and providing some support to earlier declines in the day. Big 5's shares traded down 9.3% on the day and then turned around once earnings were released after markets closed to advance 7.9% from their closing price of the day. At a resting place of $7.10 after hours, this leaves Big 5 trading at a compelling 7.1x trailing-twelve-month P/E ratio.

What Happened in Q3?

Big 5 reported net income of $6M or $0.28 per diluted share which was a decrease from $8.2M or $0.38 per diluted share reported in the year ago quarter. Net sales decreased from $279M to $270.5M and same store sales decreased 2.9% for the quarter. However, as guided by management on the conference call, two-year stacked quarterly same store sales remain positive due to the 6.8% increase in same store sales for Q3 2016. Also, year-to-date sales increased to $766.7M compared to 755M in FY 2016 and same store sales are up 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. Gross margins increased slightly to 32.4% from 32.2% while SG&A as a percent of sales increased to 28.6% from 27.3% due to higher employee salary & benefits and also expenses related to IT services. The company retained its $0.15 quarterly dividend and repurchased 677,109 shares at a total cost of $6.9M.

Digging into the Share Repurchases

I always like to see share repurchases from management, especially if the price is attractive, as it signals it has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline. The 677,109 shares repurcahsed this past quarter at a total cost of $6.9M are part of a larger $25M share repurchase program for which Big 5 still has $16.5M available. With a market cap around $140M, this quarter's $6.9M repurchases represent 4.9% of the company and were a significant return to shareholders along with the regular dividend.

What about the Growing Debt?

The company's credit borrowings increased to $46.4M this quarter from $22.9M at the end of the Q3 2016 and $10M at the end of the FY 2016. While Big 5's management stated that the debt increase was primarily funding "inventory purchases to support anticipated customer demand as a result of the competitive closures on our market", potential investors should be careful of rising debt in a retail company already burdened with debt obligations. The bankruptcy of Sport Authority in 2016 is a good reminded to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. Like a lot of retailers, Big5 leases most of their stores. Looking at a coverage ratio of rent and interest to FCF before rent and interest it came to only 1.4x last year. These are very low coverage ratios given how quickly things can change in the retail space and shows a good deal of risk.

Take Away

Q3 results were mixed but what stood out to me was the fact earnings of $0.28 still covered the quarterly dividend of $0.15 and the company has started to repurchase shares in a big way with repurchases of 677,109 shares at a total cost of $6.9M. However, the company's debt has also been increasing in the past year to fund not only inventory purchases but it seems these share repurchases as well. Retailers operate in a highly leveraged and competitive environment which is why I will not be averaging down again into Big 5 in order to limit my risk even though I find the company and its valuation compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGFV.

Additional disclosure: I am long BGFV with an average cost base of $9.88