Applied Optoelectronics: Thoughts On Competition, Q4, And Staying Long

Using a July 2017 estimate for Applied Optoelectronics' (AAOI) 2018 earnings potential of $5.50, the multiple was 18.2x when the stock was at $100. At $42, it is trading at 7.6x. The current consensus for 2018 is $4.64, driving a 9.0x multiple.

Based on these multiples, it is clear that the “narrative” on the Applied Opto story, and thus AAOI shares has transitioned from “hero” to “zero”. When it was a “hero”, the Street assumed consensus looking out to 2018 was conservative and very beatable. Now that the stock and the story are “zeroes” and there has been a forward estimate cut, the multiple tells us that the Street assumes the existing consensus has more downside potential than upside. This is a dramatic change in a short period of time.

I think it would be reasonable to say the stock was ahead of itself when it was at $100, having risen $40 in the month of July alone, driving an RSI (Relative Strength Indicator) of 80, which typically indicates an overbought stock. I chose to stay with the story and raised my target price to $125 as I am a long-term believer in the company’s ability to drive very compelling 20%+ multi-year earnings growth.

Conversely, I believe the plethora of negativity that has emerged and the extremely pessimistic “narrative” surrounding the story now has driven a scenario where the stock is very oversold having recently approached an RSI close to 20 (its typical low) and the general perspective on the story is substantially worse than reality.

I have stated on several occasions that the Applied Opto story is likely to experience one or several “days of reckoning” relative to certain fundamentals where the stock and the story will be extremely challenged to disprove that it is akin to a historical Telco-centric optical component company/stock flame out and is something different with more lasting and sustainable revenue and earnings growth potential. The story is currently in such a period and the primary issues essentially encompass all the potential negatives, including customer concentration, market share at 100G versus 40G, competitive threats in general and from silicon photonics, overall supply versus demand, the ability to maintain margins, plus the quality and credibility of management. There is no doubt the upcoming 3Q 2017 results conference call is going to be the most watched and scrutinized for answers to these questions than any in company history.

It is my view that management will focus on its core fundamentals such as a broadening base of customers qualifying its products combined with its manufacturing cost and scalability capabilities, its ongoing strategic hyperscale data center customer relationships, and is likely to ease the magnitude of investor concerns on some of these issues. If this occurs with decent, good, or very good forward guidance for 4Q 2017, I believe it will change the near-term “narrative” on the story, resulting in an uptick for the stock. With that said, I also believe the high level of importance surrounding some of the “day of reckoning” issues listed above combined with the magnitude of pessimism now characteristic of the Applied Opto story suggests it will take multiple quarters to resolve the answers to these issues one way or the other.

4Q 2017 Outlook

In my view, the extent to which investors come away from the next earnings call feeling better or worse starts with 4Q 2017 guidance. My perspective on 4Q 2017 guidance is the following:

I expect revenue to Applied Opto from Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) to rise sequentially. Microsoft in particular as 3Q 2017 was its first quarter off a three-quarter pause from 4Q 2016 to 2Q 2017 and I believe its 100G demand will increase from Applied Opto. I’m reasonably optimistic on Facebook as it has fairly robust data center expansion plans and is bringing acquired company data center needs in house. Applied Opto did say in the 2Q 2017 results call in early August that it expected Microsoft and Facebook revenue to rise sequentially in 4Q 2017. Obviously, management credibility is compromised by the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) situation. Microsoft executed a data center architectural transition when it was slow from 4Q 2016 to 2Q 2017.

Amazon revenue to Applied Opto was $55 million in 2Q 2017 with intra quarter upside to a historically high level and then crashed to $9 million in 3Q 2017 with intra quarter downside on the accelerated 40G to 100G transition and who knows what else. Share loss? Digestion? Architectural changeover pause? My belief is that Amazon was abnormally strong in 2Q 2017 and abnormally weak in 3Q 2017 and is likely to bounce on some level in 4Q 2017. Is the bounce to $15 million? $25 million? More? I don’t know, but I believe $9 million is abnormally low. Will its architectural changeover be quicker than Microsoft’s that lasted three quarters? I do believe 100G-centric hardware such network switches, routers and servers are more readily available now than when Microsoft executed its shift.

I think there is potential for a small amount of initial revenue (less than 5%) from new customers. As of 2Q 2017, there were four qualifying 200G that should not generate revenue in 4Q 2017 and ten or so others at 100G that could. I presume there may be some more potential new customers added to the qualifying mix as of 3Q 2017. I think these are largely smaller data center operators and some enterprises.

CATV (cable TV) revenue in 3Q 2017 for Applied Opto was at a record level driven mainly by the DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade cycle and I think this can be flat to up in 4Q 2017 prior to a typical seasonal slowdown in 1Q 2018 driven by cold weather and factory vacations in Asia.

In sum, I believe 4Q 2018 revenue guidance can surpass the consensus of $94 million, up from $88-$89 million in 3Q 2017. If it exceeds $94 million with decent forward commentary on 2018 or it approaches $100 million or better, I think the stock likely reacts quite positively from the current oversold (in my opinion) level. If guidance falls below $94 million and concerns around share loss and or margin contraction increase as opposed to decrease, then the story and the stock are likely substantially compromised for quite some time. As such, the next call is extremely important. It will likely pacify the bear sentiment on some level and catalyze some level of recovery in the bullish narrative and sentiment, or it will reinforce a very bearish sentiment/narrative.

A few more thoughts on the 4Q 2017 and beyond outlook, specifically revenue potential:

Many observers, including myself, were and are concerned that management did not reiterate a 4Q 2017 sequential growth scenario when it executed its 3Q 2017 negative pre-announcement call as it originally suggested in its 2Q 2017 results call in early August. I believe the uncertainty around this issue contributed materially to the substantial decline in AAOI shares since that time. Management was also very unwilling to discuss many details that one would typically expect in a call like that such as the 40G to 100G mix in 3Q 2017. As I thought about the execution of the call, given the plethora of lawsuits filed after the 2Q 2017 results, I increasingly believe the company’s lawyers “muzzled” the magnitude of details delivered in the call, in particular forward looking commentary. As such, I’m not convinced that the lack of discussion suggests 4Q 2017 risk is higher than it was before relative to the non-Amazon portion of the business. I also believe management commentary on the 3Q 2017 pre-announcement call from CEO Thompson Lin that “we continue to get forecasts from all three of our data center customers for our products” was likely an attempt to signal decent ongoing business conditions outside of the Amazon transition, but may also include the possibility that Amazon is in digestion mode in 3Q 2017 and is likely to be back with more demand – likely 100G centric – in 4Q 2017. At a minimum, I believe this was an attempt to signal that Applied Opto believes it remains a strategic supplier to all three of its hyperscale customers.

Market growth is a relative unknown at this moment for 2018 and 2019. There are viable concerns that supply will catch up with demand, destabilizing the pricing and margin scenarios for all players involved, including Applied Opto. Conversely, there are forecasts that hyperscale data center QSFP28 optical transceiver market can grow to 5-7 million units in 2018 (Raymond James and LigthCounting) from 3 million in 2017. Alternatively, I spoke to a sell side analyst that thinks the 2018/2019 unit demand scenario could be much higher based on robust data center build outs with increasingly large sites combined with a solid “rip and replace” cycle. This analyst thinks the new data center build outs alone can absorb most market forecasts not counting the rip and replace demand. Also, I received an input from a sell side analyst that a top executive at a major network switch company suggested optical transceiver demand in 2019 could be many tens of millions of units based on bandwidth expansion trends and working back to data center expansion requirements and ports. So yes, there is more competition at 100G than 40G, some viable now some potentially yet to come. But I continue to ask myself, will the market be so big that Applied Opto can remain a strategic supplier to all or most of the major hyperscale data center operators, experience some level of share erosion, and still deliver 20%+ EPS growth over a sustained multi-year path? I continue to believe the answer to this question is yes. Does that scenario deserve a single-digit forward P/E multiple? I think no. We will see to what extent an expanding customer base and potential share gain in LR4 and elsewhere plays into this scenario. There appears to be very little, if any, future benefit from customer diversification and or new market growth discounted into AAOI shares right now.

Applied Opto is growing its capacity to 1 million lasers per month by December 2017, which has been stated often by management. Also, many times in the past, management has stated that the company builds out its capacity one to two quarters ahead of its customers demand forecasts. If 4Q 2017 revenue is below $100 million, it would suggest oversupply relative to its customers previously stated demand forecasts and, in general, in the market. Many analysts and competitors suggest the industry is in undersupply mode at 100G and that isn’t likely to be equalized or oversupplied until well into 2018. How does that square with Applied Opto having upwards of one-third of its capacity unsold in 4Q 2017, which was presumably established on the backs of its customer forecasts that represents roughly two-thirds of hyperscale-related 100G optical transceiver demand? We know that cloud capex is growing robustly, so it begs the question, is it share loss, and if so, who is filling the void?

Competitive Overview

A core part of the current bearish thesis is that Applied Opto is poised to deliver weak 4Q 2017 revenue guidance due to continued share loss at Amazon and incremental share loss at Microsoft and Facebook, potentially to the tune of 50% of their 3Q 2017 business being lost in 4Q 2017. The primary competitors pointed to by the bearish thesis that could take material market share away from Applied Opto as soon as 4Q 2017 are Intel (INTC) and Fabrinet (FN)/MACOM (MTSI). This would clearly be horrible for Applied Opto and AAOI shares. So I did my best to research this topic over the past several weeks.

Fabrinet/MACOM

I published a Seeking Alpha article in early September, Applied Optoelectronics: Technology Issues For MACOM/Fabrinet, stating my belief that the Fabrinet/MACOM CWDM optical transceiver initiative with Amazon was delayed at least six months due to technical issues on the MACOM side. I was criticized at the time. I have recently confirmed this through different sources, including consultants/third party industry researchers. Also, Raymond James published a report this week stating the same belief and a Seeking Alpha article, Applied Optoelectronics: The Time Has Come, also this week on Applied Opto stated the same. This seems to be somewhat of a general belief at this time. My contacts also indicated no signs of a ramp at Fabrinet for this initiative at any point in the recent past, so the notion that it will take actual market share from Applied Opto in a supposedly undersupplied market in 4Q 2017 appears to be very unlikely.

Whether or not this initiative becomes a real and serious threat to Applied Opto is something we will have to keep a close eye on as 2018 unfolds.

As an aside, Raymond James published a report on Applied Opto earlier this week where it said incoming inquiries from institutional investors on the Fabrinet/MACOM initiative have “sharply declined” since summer while inquiries regarding Intel have increased substantially.

Intel

Based on inputs from the same research sources that I cited above, it is my belief that Fabrinet is responsible for final assembly of Intel’s optical transceivers or at a minimum a material portion of them. Based on discussions with these sources and other analysts, it is my belief that there was no discernable and material ramp underway in 3Q 2017 or at present at Fabrinet for Intel optical transceivers, in particular CWDM. Further, it is my belief that Fabrinet and its supply chain are poised for a 2Q 2018 start, IF Intel gets qualified. Further, it seems to be consensus among the analysts that I have spoken to that Intel has shipped “tens of thousands” of PSM parts to date. This is an extremely small amount of product. I do not dismiss Intel’s potential and will keep a close eye on the company, as I am sure everyone will. However, if my research is correct and Fabrinet is the sole or primary assembler of Intel transceivers, it does not appear that it is poised to ship material volume – in CWDM in particular – in 4Q 2017 that would destabilize Applied Opto’s revenue potential.

I also received an input from an analyst that believes Amazon may have turned to cultivate Intel after it became apparent that the Fabrinet/MACOM initiative began to experience technical issues/delays and generally failed to deliver – thus far anyway. This plays into the narrative that Amazon is concerned about the number of material players in CWDM and potential supply in a very robust demand market.

Luxtera

It is fairly well known at this point that Luxtera gained share in PSM starting in late 2016 and into mid-2017 with aggressive pricing as Applied Opto transitioned more towards CWDM, which is characterized by higher ASPs and fast growing demand as data centers get larger. It is also well known that Luxtera has not yet begun shipping CWDM transceivers in volume and it is not known if they have been qualified by anyone in CWDM post their initial CWDM product announcement at OFC in March 2017. As such, I do not see any material change in the competitive dynamic between Applied Opto and Luxtera that could materially negatively impact Applied Opto in 4Q 2017 or in early 2018, in particular in CWDM.

Separately, I wonder why Luxtera isn’t public given the robust demand for optical transceivers over the past year combined with its PSM ramp/share gain. Is it because their margins are terrible while Applied Opto’s are at historic highs? One analyst I spoke to believes the company does not want to go public as an optical transceiver supplier as it does not like the stock multiples it might get and is wanting to transition into a supplier of silicon photonics "engines" for others to build transceivers. Sort of a MACOM of silicon Photonics I presume. Another analyst I spoke to believes Luxtera is angling to be acquired for its liquidity event. If Luxtera is such a good company, I would think they should be executing or should have executed an IPO by now. If my inputs are correct, it appears that its business model is in some state of flux. Either way, the issue to watch here is its CWDM business and whether or not it makes a commercial move. It hasn’t yet.

InnoLight

There is some talk about InnoLight (Pending:INLT) picking up some business at Amazon and it appears to be mainly PSM. InnoLight has been the solid #2 behind Applied Opto in PSM up to the recent move by Luxtera and also the solid #2 in CWDM. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) owns part of Luxtera and it is conventional wisdom that Google is its largest customer. There is also a school of thought that the Google ownership scenario may prevent InnoLight from being a primary “strategic” supplier to the other hyperscale data center operators, but not from being a secondary supplier. InnoLight purchases lasers, from Oclaro (OCLR) I believe, and “margin stacks” its final transceiver product. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of push back on the notion that InnoLight operates on much thinner margins that Applied Opto. As such, I believe Applied Opto has the ability to protect its CWDM market share from a push by InnoLight and that the existing competitive dynamics between the two are relatively unchanged, especially if the 100G market really is undersupplied. Kaiam and Color Chip

There hasn’t been much chatter about material market share gain by these two private suppliers who both play in CWDM where Applied Opto is focused. Sell side analysts’ reports suggest Kaiam has had money problems and recently sold a fab in the UK and may have received some funding from II-VI. As such, there is limited to no visibility on Kaiam destabilizing Applied Opto in the near term.

All I have heard on Color Chip – from a sell side analyst – is that it may be having difficulty scaling its costs down. Other than that there hasn’t been much chatter on Color Chip making a material market share move.

Lumentum, Finisar and Oclaro

Both of these companies have “cost reduced” QSFP28 product targeted towards the data center market, meaning non-hermetically sealed devices. They are both ramping 100G. Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in particular seems to have a sharp bias towards the LR4 market per its last conference call comments. Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) has more CWDM business and is the #3 player in the market. I increasingly view Finisar as the primary threat to Applied Opto in CWDM until Intel and or the Fabrinet/MACOM partnership shows something material in volume. However, Finisar traditionally has more business with enterprises than data centers, so I am not sure how much of its CWDM revenue is hyperscale versus other and I can’t get a good answer on that from sell side analysts as few people seem to really know. With that said, I believe Finisar and Lumentum are going to be VERY busy over the next few years in China Telco and with their respective 3D sensing businesses. I also believe they both have a higher cost structure than Applied Opto, even versus the “cost reduced” versions of their QSFP28 data center products coming from a legacy Telco centric business model/cost structure. Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) is largely focused in LR4 and raw laser supply (to Luxtera for example). In its last call, it suggested there are opportunities in CWDM and has been approached by customers. It also made negative comments about the quality of MACOM lasers. Whether that is real or competitive rhetoric remains to be seen, but it is consistent with comments from other competitors that have used them and supports the technical delay theme relative to the Fabrinet/MACOM initiative.

There is also a school of thought that suggests these three suppliers are more interested in focusing on their highest priced/margin products such as LR4, ROADMs, CFPx, and their high growth 3D sensing businesses than they are interested in getting into a targeted price war with a dedicated low cost supplier such as Applied Opto in CWDM and PSM.

It remains to be seen if Applied Opto can take market share away from Lumentum, Finisar or Oclaro, the leaders in the high ASP, high margin LR4 segment and what the response may be.

Competitive Landscape - Summary

My primary conclusion is that I do not believe the competitive landscape, especially in CWDM, has changed that much in the past 90 days that Applied Opto is at risk of losing material share at any of its largest three customers.

Further, I believe Intel is clearly the competitor to be watched the most closely. It remains to be seen if it will be an actual volume share loss threat to Applied Opto or if it will destabilize pricing and margins in CWDM without being a major market share player, or neither.

The Fabrinet/MACOM initiative has yet to prove anything but clearly needs to be watched.

There is a reason Applied Opto saw a material increase in its CWDM qualifications as of the end of 2Q to the tune of 14 new potential customers, including a fourth hypescale customer (Google maybe), two network switch suppliers, and a plethora of smaller data center operators and or enterprises.

Stock

I reiterate my $125 stock price target, which is 18x my unchanged C2018 EPS estimate of $7.00. The multiple is similar to the one achieved by AAOI shares in mid-2017 relative to the then C2018 consensus. Admittedly this seems challenging at the moment. However, my thesis assumes that Applied Opto survives the current “day of reckoning” and experiences a robust growth scenario into 2018 and 2019 with a broadening customer base, some level of share gain in LR4, relatively stable margins, and modest share loss at 100G within the back drop of a very robust market growth scenario. In short, the same basic thesis I had before the recent Amazon accelerated 40G to 100G transition issues. With that said, I do recognize that skepticism has increased and fear of share loss and margin compression has increased, so it will take time to rebuild the confidence in the story and the stock multiple, assuming it materializes as my thesis suggests.

Risks

The risks have been highlighted throughout this article, but to reiterate, general demand levels versus industry supply are a key risk. Also, potential market share loss and the threat from Intel in particular are key risks. Also, management credibility and the ability to maintain margins are key risks items.

