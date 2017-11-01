AT&T: Attractive Opportunity On Sell-Off

Communication is the vehicle in today's increasingly interconnected world, data is the fuel, and AT&T is at the forefront of both.

In a recent article on AT&T (T), I highlighted the importance of interest rate risk for investors as T is awaiting approval to close its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner (TWX). This time, though, we'll focus on how it is currently going at AT&T.

Following recently reported Q3/2017 earnings, I will lay out the case why AT&T is neither nightmare nor daydream for dividend investors but instead presents a too-attractive-opportunity to pass for dividend investors on their way to financial independence, or to pick up the wording from the title, "paradise".

What is going on at AT&T?

Source: AT&T - Media Gallery

The topsy-turvy 2017 stock price ride of AT&T continued before and after Q3/2017 earnings were released. Despite recovering slightly on the last trading day in October, AT&T's stock is still down 20% YTD and thus officially in bear territory. Such an unprecedented depreciation in the stock resulted in a yield of 5.8% in one of the largest and most stable blue-chip stocks.

T data by YCharts

The company recorded Q3 sales of $39.7B (down 3% YoY) and missed EPS by $0.01. This report came two weeks after the company warned investors about natural disasters hitting earnings. It also released early that it lost a total of 90,000 U.S. video subscribers in Q3 despite DirecTV now adding a net of 300,000.

Thus, as these headline figures were already evident 2 weeks before earnings, you would expect the markets to have priced that in but instead what followed was another close to 4% sell-off with T stock hitting a low at the iconic and ironic $33.33 level (what a figure!).

What the market in its obsession about customer acquisition figures is missing is that with a net 3M total wireless adds the company was able to even top its great Q2/2017 result of 2.8 million wireless net adds. While these net adds may not immediately lead to higher profits giving that AT&T is heavily subsidizing phones and unlimited data, the upcoming iPhone upgrade cycle as well as a future with more and more connected devices will also show itself positively on the bottom line. Meanwhile, AT&T deliberately rejects some margin in order to attract more and more new customers to which it can then sell other services and products in the future.

Equally ignored by the markets was AT&T's cash flow. Operating cash flow amounted to $11.1B and free cash flow (FCF) came in at $5.9B. If we put the FCF figure in relation to dividends paid by the company we calculate a FCF dividend payout ratio of a mere 51% for a quarter.

Source: AT&T SEC Filings and Quarterly Reports

Adding in the traditionally more capEx-intensive quarters Q1 and Q2 for 2017 we can derive a 2017 Q1-Q3 payout ratio of 71%. This is on the same level as in the year 2016 and 2013 but the dividend is now at $0.49 per share compared to $0.45 back in 2013. This shows that T, despite a contracting top line is not only able to service its dividends but in fact able to service slowly but steadily growing dividends without stretching its payout ratio into danger territory.

Let's now turn to the earnings call which further supports the "paradise" feeling I connect with AT&T's stock price and business right now. Some will claim that I should not use the term "paradise" for a stock that plummeted 20% in a year where the general market is up by almost the same margin. However, for a young investor like me, getting T at such a discount and with such a hefty yield, is what I have been wishing for. This allows me to accumulate more and more shares at a lower cost basis resulting in more and more dividends I will be able to reinvest. This reinforces the circular nature of that development and will continue for years and decades.

The earnings call

I regularly follow earnings calls and in particular if my largest holding is tanking in order to find out how management thinks it is doing and not about analysts' expectations. In the end, management is running the company and not the markets.

Overall, the earnings call gave me a much more positive opinion on T which stands in sharp contrast to the performance of the stock:

Management reiterated full-year guidance and is thus performing according to its expectations which is great.

Sequential comparisons quarter over quarter may be the focus of the markets but for long-term oriented investors the bigger picture is more important. While it is true that slumping equipment sales (T had 2 million fewer phone upgrades so far this year) is hurting the top and bottom line it is more important to understand that over the last two years AT&T was able to bring in 1.5 million customers to its postpaid smartphone base and a industry-leading 3.5 million new prepaid phone subscribers over the same time period.

AT&T was able to bring in base and a industry-leading over the same time period. A Y/Y growth rate of 13% for free cash flow is remarkable and as management stated provides "ample support for our attractive dividend", now and going forward. This is certainly positive but one should not forget that 83% of that growth is driven by lower capEx. The reasons for that lower capEx spending are not disclosed and good be good (less investment needed in this quarter as the company is concentrating on expensive future 5G investments) or bad (capEx has been cut in order to maintain that ample dividend coverage). At this stage even a 10% reduction in capEx, given that AT&T is preparing for a $85 billion take-over including lots of assets, is not alarming but should be monitored going forward. Ideally, I would like to see a FCF payout ratio supported by operating performance rather than reduced capital spending.

Time Warner is beating market expectations by some margin and as T's management stated also performing beyond what they are expecting. In particular HBO acts as a strong growth driver and bodes very promising for future content packages bundling DTV NOW with a smartphone and HBO access for instance. In Q3 HBO saw the highest quarterly growth in 13 years fueled by season 7 of Game of Thrones. Also, Time Warner improved on its cash flow metrics with operating cash flow being up 12% and free cash flow of $3.6B being up 8%. If we do the simple math and combine AT&T's and Time Warner's free cash flows and dividends paid for the quarter we arrive at a combined free cash flow to dividend payout ratio of only 46% for the quarter and 61% for the first three quarters compared to 51% and 71% if excluding TWX. Combined the two large cap stocks generate even stronger cash flow and dividend coverage which is exactly what I am looking at when investing long term.

Source: SEC 10Q Form Filings for AT&T and Time Warner

In order to be able to better figure out how T's customers are using all their services and digital offerings, a vast amount of data will help drive intelligence in that area. Combined with Time Warner's data analytics assets this will allow to package even better deals for customers resulting in a win-win for customers and shareholders alike. Here is what Mr. Stephens remarked on data insights:

In addition, the ability to get the data insights, to learn about what customers are watching, what's necessary, will help us put together new packages and packages more directed towards what customers -we think that will help us take market share and also help improve the financial results as we structure those packages.

Following the earnings call I also cannot share analysts' concerns about pressurized service revenues and traditional video subscriber losses. In the first case it is true that service revenue was lost as customers switched to Unlimited and thereby avoided overages. In the latter case, according to management...

just under half the losses this quarter were from involuntary churn because we tightened our credit policies. They were from the storms and the customers that we lost because of the storms that we just did not - that we took off the rolls, because those houses were gone and so forth...

What impressed me most during the earnings call was a very smart question from David Barden from Bank of America:

...I think a lot of people who watched your go-to-market evolution over the course of the summer and are looking at these results here would say that it appears that you've been willing to make an investment on the entertainment and video side, perhaps at a loss, in order to try to create a gain on the wireless side in terms of improved postpaid phone net adds, margin, churn, et cetera. And I guess if that's accurate, I'm wondering if you could grade yourself. How happy are you now with what you've achieved?

I really liked that question as it is a valid concern and key to understand AT&T's strategy. This question drew a response which stated very clearly that bundling of wireless and video is what managements "definitely believes can add value to the overall customer base, shareholders and customers alike" as they are seeing success with it. On the video losses, it should be repeated that a large part of these losses resulted from deliberate decisions to enforce tighter credit policies and credit standards.

What's more, AT&T made a very strong statement on its wireless customers:

Our wireless customers are really valuable in the extension of their life through the lowering of their churn, and the ability to get entire families or entire groups of phones is really important to us. And so we strongly believe that that is value-accretive to the total operations of the total organization, and we monitor it on a very regular basis.

What could be even more value-accretive is how millions and millions of connected cars may lead to higher sales.

So we have millions and millions of connected cars out there, over 10 million connected cars out there. So we built this platform, and those are down in our Internet of Things in our connected device category. But now what we're finding is that 65% of the people who drive cars aren't our wireless customers, so we're finding a real opportunity to connect tens of thousands of those, almost 100,000 this quarter, with a prepaid offering to the connected car. And when they do that, they will pay us. It's not a $4 or $5, it's a $15 or $20 connection. And so it not only gives us a really great revenue opportunity and high margin, and that's a lot better than a resale opportunity at a much lower, but it's also an opportunity to show them what we can do and then potentially get the rest of their wireless business or get the rest of their video business.

This is a tremendous opportunity that so far I believe has been more or less completely overlooked by the market which gets easily caught up on sequential and Y/Y comparisons. While that might be important for traders, for long-term investors it is just noise to be ignored.

How to react to this sell-off?

Now that the stock is still trading below $34 as of its close on Halloween, long-term oriented investors should really welcome that opportunity to add to their position. In essence, if you are a long-term investor this is exactly the kind of market reaction you would like to see. It allows you to lower your cost basis while the business is making the necessary transformation steps towards the future. The day-to-day noise with heavily followed stocks like AT&T is tough to ignore and it may be one of the most difficult challenges to have the conviction to hold and add to your position in these times.

To help cope with these unrealized losses, investors should take a step back and concentrate on the bigger picture. Long-term investors know how powerful dividend reinvesting really is but in the heat of the moment it is only natural to temporarily blend this out. If we project the 5-year returns with reinvested dividends of an initial $5,000 investment in AT&T at $34 we end up with the following metrics:

Initial investment: $5,000 @5.8% yield assuming 2% dividend growth, quarterly reinvestment and 0% stock price appreciation

Investment value after 5 years: $6,452 or an almost 29% gain with the respective yearly dividends depicted below.

This is a very conservative scenario as it does not factor in any stock price appreciation and only minimal dividend growth. A more bullish scenario which assumes just 3% stock price appreciation by year already returns an additional $1,000 in capital appreciation resulting in a 5-year return of almost 50% or a CAGR of 10.6%. That is the way to accumulate income and capital appreciation for long-term oriented dividend investors.

If you want to easily run these calculations on your own, I'd be happy if you try out this Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator.

In Summary

AT&T is generating lots of free cash flow which easily covers its juicy 5.8% dividend yield. The pending acquisition of Time Warner will be a core challenge to AT&T both culturally as well as financially. Nevertheless, the company's combined cash flow power is expected to be even stronger than today and should also allow it to service its enormous future debt payments.

For long-term oriented investors the 2017 weakness in AT&T's stock price should be seen as "paradise" and not as a "nightmare". You should not invest in a stock but in a company. If you can imagine a future in 10, 20, 30 years with AT&T, just as it has been during the last decades, the price today is of little importance. Instead, a dividend investor's dream is to buy great companies at low prices. AT&T is a great and giant company with a hefty dividend yield that with continuous and dedicated reinvestment will compound to something significant. This is not rocket science but simple math to follow as long as investors can calm their selling finger.

AT&T is very committed to its dividend, in fact I believe that you can count on T to pay a dividend in the same manner as markets will swing up or down. The services and products AT&T offers and will be offering in the future will remain critical to society and governments. Communication is the vehicle in today's increasingly interconnected world and data is the fuel. AT&T is at the forefront to benefit from growing data demand while at the same time provide requested content to customers via its various offerings. Managements wants to

make sure that we continue and we will be able to continue to provide our board the opportunity to continue raising our dividend if they so choose for the 34th consecutive year. We are positive about it, the future. We're optimistic. We've got to continue to work hard, but we believe strongly in what we're doing and our strategy.

I am too!

If you like this content and want to read more about this and other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases. If you do not like it, I'd be happy to find out more as I am here for learning as well :)

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.