ForeScout IPO Update: There Are Better Deals To Buy

Given the stock's initial outperformance and is hefty valuation for a non-recurring software business, I believe there are better deals in the market to buy.

The company shot up 16% in Day 1 trading and is up ~20% overall at the time of writing.

The company also enlarged the offering by 10% to 5.28 million shares, up from an initial proposed offering of 4.8 million shares.

ForeScout, the endpoint security software vendor, went public on October 27 at $22/share, pricing at the high end of its range of $20-$22.

ForeScout's (NASDAQ:FSCT) IPO has come and gone, and early investors have come away with a fair amount of profits. ForeScout, an endpoint cybersecurity company whose software protects the devices on a corporate network, is the first major cybersecurity IPO of 2017, despite a slew of other software companies to go public this year.

Cyber stocks have generally done well this year, outperforming the broader market by a few points. This has owed to both strong fundamental performance and recovery in the cyber sector's anchor names such as Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP), as well as the prominence of large-scale security breaches such as the Equifax (NYSE: EFX) scandal that made security a top-of-mind topic in enterprise boardrooms.

The chart below shows the strong YTD performance of the PureFunds ISE Cybersecurity ETF (NYSE: HACK), the most established fund tracking the space.

HACK data by YCharts

ForeScout has capitalized nicely on this trend, and within less than a week of being a public company it has returned nearly 20% to shareholders. While it's true that the company's current market cap, just shy of $1 billion, is lower than ForeScout's original "unicorn" private valuation, I no longer believe ForeScout is an attractive IPO to buy into.

There are a couple of negative factors weighing down on the stock. As I discussed in a prior article, ForeScout is not a SaaS company - it sells perpetual licenses on a per-appliance basis (with each "appliance" covering a certain number of devices on a network), a model that's inconsistent with the cloud-first, subscription-everything world we live in. Because of ForeScout's perpetual license deals, its top-line number (approaching ~$200 million) can't be compared apples-to-apples against the other SaaS companies that went public this year, as it would overinflate the actual volume of ForeScout's business. In general, Wall Street has much more enthusiasm for subscription-based companies than for perpetual license software vendors, which it views as "legacy" providers. Such a limitation can put a cap on ForeScout's valuation and hype.

Another major red flag is the well-known troubles at a major ForeScout competitor, Tanium - a $4 billion unicorn specializing in endpoint security that's technically larger than ForeScout, despite being private. This Bloomberg article, "Tanium's Family Empire is in Crisis," offers a great overview into the troubles plaguing Tanium - including a mass employee exodus and public embarrassment. While it's true that many of these troubles are Tanium-specific and might actually provide opportunity for ForeScout to gain market share while its biggest rival is putting out fires, even investors can't help but to draw comparisons and give the entire sector red marks.

Most prominently among the reasons not to buy ForeScout is that it's probably overvalued. With its valuation likely to break ~$1 billion soon, it will trade at a ~3.4x EV/FTM revenues multiple - which isn't high for a SaaS company, but is a fair multiple compared to what other on-prem cyber vendors trade at.

Until ForeScout can show a strong guidance and clear vision as to what kinds of results it can achieve in its first few quarters as a public company, and until the stock pulls back from its initial-IPO euphoria, I'd stay clear.

Final offering details

Here's how the IPO shook out:

Shares priced at $22, above the initial range of $20-$22, representing a launch market cap of $817 million

5,280,000 shares sold, up 10% from its initial proposal of 4,800,000 shares

Total of 37,121,164 shares in circulation post-IPO. This means that new shares tendered in the IPO represent 14% of the total float

Total of $116.2 million raised. After deducting standard 7% underwriting expenses, we expect the company to pocket ~$108 million in gross proceeds

Planned use of IPO proceeds include headcount expansion, sales and marketing activities, product development, capex, and general corporate expenditures

The lockup period expires 180 days after the IPO, on April 25, 2018

Offering co-led by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM)

The cap table stands as follows:

Figure 1. ForeScout cap table Accel and Amadeus, both early investors in the company, are the largest holders owning 15% and 19% of the company, respectively.

Accel has been a backer since ForeScout's Series B round (December 2001) and Amadeus since the Series C round (August 2002), according to Crunchbase. Given these VCs' extremely long holding periods, I wouldn't be surprised if major volatility occurred around the lockup expiration as investors expect these VCs to cash in on long-held gains.

Valuation update and final thoughts

With a $965.2 million market cap (based on $26 share price at time of writing), $26.4 million in debt, $72.5 million in balance sheet cash and $108.0 million of estimated net IPO proceeds, ForeScout currently trades at an enterprise valuation of $811.1 million.

The company's top line is presented in the chart below, taken from the S-1 filing.

Figure 2. ForeScout revenue results The company has trailing-twelve months revenue of $188.7 million, as seen above. Applying a ~25% growth rate on this figure (the company released prelim Q3 results that show 26% y/y growth, a deceleration from 1H17 and FY16 growth rates), we assume roughly $236 million in forward twelve months revenues.

This implies an EV/FTM revenues multiple of 3.44x. At first blush, this sounds extremely cheap - most software companies that recently went public are trading in the neighborhood of ~7x or above. However, given that ForeScout generates purely on-prem, perpetual license revenues with no recurring contracts, these companies really can't be considered ForeScout's peer set.

The chart below shows examples of cybersecurity companies - those without a heavy SaaS theme - that trade at multiples in ForeScout's neighborhood or even below.

FEYE EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

At best, ForeScout can be considered fairly valued. Its current levels in the high $20s already bake in a huge deal of risk, and unless the company posts blowout results, it'll be challenged to move meaningfully beyond $30.

ForeScout's prelim Q3 results revealed an expected deceleration in growth rate to 26% y/y, down markedly from 1H17's growth rate of 32%. Until we get more confirmation that ForeScout has a strong fundamental future and that it can live up to Wall Street's scrutiny and quarterly expectations, ForeScout isn't an IPO I would risk buying out of the gate. It will, however, be interesting to keep watching the stock as it navigates through its first few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.