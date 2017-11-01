Identifying The Risk

[First, and foremost, I wish to offer my sincere condolences to all of those that were affected by the act of Terrorism that took place in NYC yesterday. The world is in a desperate state of affairs when a religious group applauds the taking of innocent human lives. While the politicians, here and in Europe, always address these issues as if it were a one-off event, unfortunately, in my opinion, that is not the case. I certainly wish that it was, I can assure you. Consequently, random acts of violence may be expected these days and their impact on the markets should be considered. Hiding your head in the sand is never an effective strategy.]

I do things, I will certainly admit, in my own fashion. I have forty-three years under my belt, of traipsing around Wall Street, and several decades of being in senior management, as well as being on the Board of Directors of four investment banks, in my lifetime. I would like to think that I learned a few things along the way. I have always said that, "Experience gives you the opportunity to acquire some wisdom." I have done my best to grab some, as I plodded along.

I think that one of the imbedded, and systemic, mistakes with the way most people, and many institutions, view the markets is by trying to handicap them. It is a methodology for fools, in my estimation, and I have always tried to avoid sitting in the corner attired in a dunce hat. So unbecoming.

The correct, and far more advantageous, schematic is to "Identify the Risk." If there is enough Risk present, then I advise avoiding the issue, until clarity is found. Handicapping is betting, just casino betting, while grasping the Risk means not playing until it is safe to play. Handicapping may mean a big win but it may also mean a big loss. The "Identification of Risk" is a vote for Capital Preservation and that is how this vigorous veteran has learned to vote. Draw your own conclusions, of course.

It is amusing to watch the Fed in action these days. They want us to acknowledge their presence, to support their independence, but not to pay so much attention, that their decisions and policies get audited by Congress. If the political mumbo-jumbo can be believed, the Fed will have a new Master on Thursday. I make the point, as defined by absolute power, that there are really four branches of the U.S. government now. There once were three, but a fourth has been added, while we all looked the other way.

When you control the money supply, when you have the ability to create the stuff with a flick of your wrist, when you can increase the size of the nation's debt without any act of Congress, then you have assumed power, and prominence, without anyone voting on anything. It has been an amazing trick, really, instigated during the crisis of 2008/2009 and continuing until this day. The initiation, may well have been to protect America's financial system, but the continuation of it, in my view, has been motivated by other factors entirely.

The Fed, and their brethren central banks, have dominated and controlled the world's markets, in my opinion, and they will not be giving up their position any time in the near future nor will any government be demanding it. It is just so convenient not to have to vote on these types of issues.

By September 2018, I estimate that the major global central banks will have some $24 trillion in assets which is 9.6% higher, I point out, than where we are today. I note that the re-investment of the Fed's assets is larger than their proposed cutback so that unless there is a new policy, their assets will actually grow and not diminish. No mention of this, of course, will be found in the FOMC minutes.

All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives; but the Senate may propose or concur with Amendments as on other Bills. - The Origination Clause, Article I, of the U.S. Constitution

You may wonder how the Fed, given this stricture, can create money without the approval of anyone. The foundation of it is the Federal Reserve Act of 2013. They can create money in a variety of ways.

The FOMC can approve the purchase of US government bonds in the open market. The banks receiving the credits use them as reserves and loan out several times the amount of the money held in reserve due to the magic of fractional reserve banking. If their reserve requirement is 10% then 10 times the money put into reserve can be loaned out. The banks can create new loans because of these increased reserves. As the money is loaned the money supply in the U.S. increases. The FOMC can also change the reserve requirements for the banks. The Fed also loans money to banks for short periods of time. This is called the discount rate.

It is also clear, in the Federal Reserve Act, that the government of the United States is responsible for the debts, call them assets if you like, of the Fed. Therefore, in my opinion, America's actual debt should include the assets/liabilities, they are matched, at the Fed. No one does this, of course, so impolite, but I think this is the correct summation.

Consequently, President Trump's appointment of the Fed Chair is far more than a political appointment. It is quite unlike the new head of the FCC, or some other agency. This person, along with his brethren, is given the almost divine ability to create money from nothing when he deems it necessary, for what reasons he deems necessary and in the fashion that he deems necessary.

Soon, we will see who is anointed to wear the "Crown of Creation." After that, in the days ahead, we will all bear the results of the choice. I am reminded of the famous line in Indiana Jones, "But choose wisely, for while the true Grail will bring you life, the false Grail will take it from you."