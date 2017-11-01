Why It's Time To Back Up The Truck On Brookfield Renewable Partners

I’ve been an avid fan of what can be described as the world’s leading publicly listed renewable electricity producer Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) for some time, even before its potential was recognized by the investment community. Back in February 2017 I reviewed Brookfield Renewable on Seeking Alpha and predicted that it was worth $37.30 per share. While it has yet to reach that value because of short-comings in its operations there are clear indications that what has to be one of the best renewable energy stocks and electricity utilities available is poised to soar.

The partnership’s latest results demonstrate a solid improvement in the performance of its business, key being increased waterflows for its hydro operations. It is this which highlights one of the key risks Brookfield Renewable faces which obviously is beyond its control, hydrology, waterflows and how that is affected by weather patterns.

Nonetheless, the partnership is making significant headway in reducing its exposure to hydro by diversifying its portfolio into other sources of renewable energy. That sees it focused on making accretive acquisitions that boost earnings and cash flow.

Latest acquisition boosts diversification and reduces risk

The latest development that will act as a powerful tailwind for growth is the closing of the TerraForm Power (TERP) transaction from which Brookfield Renewable will contribute $203 million for a 16% interest in the renewable energy company. TerraForm has a portfolio of wind and solar portfolio with installed capacity of 2,600 megawatts of which 416 megawatts will be attributable to Brookfield Renewable. The deal was funded from existing liquidity leaving Brookfield Renewable’s solid balance sheet intact.

The deal has further diversified the partnership’s portfolio adding solar and boosting its exposure to wind. This helps to reduce its exposure to hydropower which up until this deal was responsible for 80% of Brookfield Renewable’s installed capacity as the table below from its second quarter 2017 results illustrates.

Source: Company filings.

The addition of the TerraForm’s portfolio reduces the partnership’s dependence on hydropower to 77% of its installed capacity which while only a relatively minor reduction does go some way to mitigating the key dependency risk created by its heavy reliance upon hydro power plants.

You see, poor hydrology leading to lower than forecast water flows have been the key reason that electricity generation by Brookfield Renewable’s hydro plants has not met or exceeded the long-term average since 2012 to 2016.

Source: Company filings.

The addition of Brookfield Renewable’s 16% interest in TerraForm will add around just over 1,0000 Gwh of power generating capacity which will come from wind and solar rather than hydro. Aside from giving earnings a healthy bump it further reduces its dependence on hydro and the risks associated with lower power generation because of poor hydrology.

The deal also significantly boosts the partnership’s exposure to the stable U.S. electricity market where the demand for wind and solar is expected to grow so that 2020 they will be responsible for 10% of all U.S. electricity production. That is expected to occur despite Trump’s opposition to renewable energy because much of the push to reduce the footprint of fossil fuels is being driven by state government. When combined with the E.I.A. forecasting that U.S. electricity costs will rise by roughly 3% annually for every kilowatt hour consumed will act as a tailwind for earnings growth.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that the interests in the assets acquired through the TerraForm deal still contain considerable risks, key being that the amount of electricity generated by solar and wind facilities like hydro are subject to climatic variations. That means like that they will not consistently produce the same GWh meaning that earnings from those assets will fluctuate over time.

Improving hydrology is a key earnings driver

Another important consideration is that improving hydrology will keep driving higher electricity production and hence earnings for the foreseeable future. This is because the negative effects of extreme weather patterns are diminishing in the Americas leading to improved hydrology.

That is especially the case in Colombia which after the 2016 Isagen deal is responsible for 36% of Brookfield Renewable’s electricity production, there has been an easing of the drought conditions that existed since 2015 which were impacting hydrology. Significantly higher rainfall over the first half of 2017 was responsible for increased waterflows across Colombia’s major waterways which was responsible for the 48% year over year increase in GWh produced for the second quarter 2017. Higher rainfall in the Andean nation is expected to continue for the foreseeable future and this will act as powerful tailwind for earnings growth over coming months.

Increased water flows during the second quarter were also experienced at Brookfield Renewable’s facilities in New York, Quebec and Ontario, thereby giving the volume of GWh produced and hence revenues a healthy boost.

Investment thesis

Despite reporting disappointing results for some time Brookfield Renewable has demonstrated that it is tackling the issues that have been impacting its operational performance and that is capable of unlocking considerable value for investors. The latest deal certainly supports this thesis. It reduces the partnership’s reliance upon hydro power generation as well as being immediately accretive for cash flow over coming quarters. The secular trend to clean renewable sources of electricity will also act as a powerful long-term tailwind for earnings.

For the reasons discussed I have revised my valuation of Brookfield Renewable upwards using the same discounted cash flow methodology and assumptions from February 2017. The only differences being that I have increased the terminal growth rate to 3% to reflect the increasing demand for renewables as well the improved outlook for the global economy. The WACC and cost of equity have equity have also risen to account for the higher cost of capital in an environment where interest rates as well as the risk-free rate are rising.

That sees the one-year target price increase to $39.07 per share or $1.77 higher than February. This as the table shows represents upside of 15.8% over Brookfield Renewable’s price at the time of writing.

The latest deal also helps to reduce some of the uncertainty surrounding Brookfield Renewable’s distribution with fears that is was unsustainable being voiced by some investors earlier this year. Growing cash flow will help to ensure the distribution is sustainable and increases the likelihood of another hike for the distribution which has been increased for the last seven years straight to now be yielding a very attractive 5.5%.

Furthermore, unlike other MLPs Brookfield Renewable is focused on reducing taxes including UBTI and ECI for investors making it suitable to hold in an IRA or other retirement account. In an earlier article published in late April I took an in depth look at the distributions sustainability and tax treatment to determine its sustainability and suitability for retirement accounts and found that it was a desirable stock for such purposes.

Brookfield Renewable after the latest deal is an even more attractive long-term investment for investors seeking the defensive characteristics and stable earnings of an electric utility while having significant growth potential. While they wait for its stock to appreciate they will continue to be rewarded by that juicy yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.