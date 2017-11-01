This Is Not The End For Omega Healthcare Investors

Count on the market to overreact. While the news of issues that Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is having with its tenant Orianna is not good, OHI is moving to contain the damage by switching Orianna's facilities to other operators. The price drop today is an overreaction and represents a good buying opportunity for dividend growth investors to pick up a great company at a great price.

What news has people up in arms recently?

Well, it’s Halloween and fear is running wild in the markets. Last night, OHI released its Q3 results. What has inspired the panic about OHI is that Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

We are in active discussions with Orianna regarding the transition of some or all of their remaining portfolio to new operators. Since 2014, occupancy in the Orianna portfolio has declined from 92% to 89%. Revenue has grown by 2%, while operating expenses have grown by 6%. We believe that for some of the Orianna facilities new operators may be able to improve occupancy and reduce expenses; however, based on current facility performance, we anticipate that the current annual contractual rent of $46 million will likely be reduced to a range of $32 million to $38 million once the transition process is complete.

Because of the nature of Orianna’s leases, OHI had to take a $197.4 million write down for impairments on those leases. In addition, OHI isn’t including any of the rent payments in revenues. Since Orianna represents around 5% of total rents, that is a big hit to revenue. FFO and AFFO are also impacted.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

First, remember that the write down isn’t the actual loss, and might never be. Management expects rent for the year from these properties to be between $32 million and $38 million, instead of the $46 million due under existing leases. That’s less than 10% of the write down amount. Even with the charge to cover $11.9 million in uncollectable rents, this is a much smaller hit than the write-down.

The second reason to not panic is that while these events were unfolding, management raised the dividend. Management clearly expects to be able to pay that larger dividend despite this setback. While I expect that we won’t see a quarter where the dividend is raised 2 cent any time soon, I have a hard time believing that management would raise the dividend knowing they would have to cut it soon. The worst I think we will see is a quarter or two where the dividend isn't raised.

The third reason to not panic is that revenue did increase from last year. And that is without the rents from Orianna. AFFO did decrease by 4 cents, but that was due to not counting rents from Orianna and one other smaller operator that was changed to a cash basis.

A 4th reason to not panic is that OHI has already gotten another one of its operators to take over Orianna’s facilities in Texas. Those leases have been placed under the master lease for that operator. Moving these 9 facilities so quickly and easily is an indication that the rest can be moved without a lot of difficulty. Management is predicting a 6-month transition at this time.

Last quarter, it was speculated that Signature was one of OHI’s tenants having issues paying the rent. In the latest earnings press release, only 2 operators are identified as having been behind on rent. One of those is Orianna and the other is a much smaller operator (not one of the top ten tenants) that is not Signature. It looks to me that the tenant that was thought to be Signature was in fact Orianna (they were both generating very similar amounts of rent). During the conference call, Signature was addressed and it was stated that management is working with them to resolve the back rent issues. It was also stated that the majority of the back rent was covered by a $9 million letter of credit.

Overshadowed by the bad news was the good news that OHI bought 15 SNFs for $191 million and leased them to an existing operator for a cash yield of 9.5% with annual 2.5% escalators. That’s a very good investment and it helps grow rent into the future, more than replacing the rent that is likely to be lost switching the Orianna facilities to new operators.

While management did lower the guidance for 2017 AFFO to $3.28-$3.29 a share, that is still much higher than the dividend of $2.60 a share based on the latest quarter’s dividend payment. The dividend seems well covered going forward to me.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

I last wrote about OHI on September 12th. At the time, I estimated its dividend for the next 12 months would be $2.66. I still think it is possible for OHI to pay out that much in dividends. Going forward conservatively, rather than 10 cents of increases spaced out over every 12-month period, I will estimate that the dividend is increased 8 cents. I think growing dividends 25% less that what I thought before can be easily supported by OHI given the reduced rent from the Orianna facilities. I will use the manual dividend feature of my DDM calculator to project those dividend increases rather than just use a percentage annual increase.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividends is $47.10. Given the continuing issue of missing expectations and the added uncertainty of what will happen with the Orianna properties, I now want a discount of 15%. That makes my buy price anything below $41. Before today’s open (on Halloween), this buy price would have meant that OHI is at a good value. The drop in price to around $28 makes it an even better deal. As a check on my DDM calculations, I used the current dividend payment annualized divided by the 4-year average yield to get a price of $41, which is also my buy price.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see how quickly OHI switches the Orianna properties to other operators and whether or not those operators are able to increase occupancy. I also would have been happier if management had given some numbers about how much rent the Orianna properties in Texas had given up when they switched to a the new operator. Management has put out a prediction of getting at least $32 million in rent for those properties so I will want to see actual rent numbers to show they are on (and hopefully) ahead of that target. Those properties were paying $46 million in rent, so the closer OHI can come to that number the better provided it leaves the operator in good shape.

Conclusion

Yes, OHI did have some bad news in its latest earnings report. But the news is far from all bad and the market has overreacted. OHI is still doing well and it should not have any issues raising its dividend around a penny a quarter going forward. Given that, the price drop today represents a very good opportunity to pick up more shares of this dividend growth company at a very good value.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.