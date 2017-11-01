Study Finds Laparoscopic Surgical Robots Offer No Clinical Benefit. Will It Hurt TransEnterix Sales?

This report will likely have negative implications for TransEnterix financial top and bottom lines.

The Senhance is an old surgical robot, approved in Europe in 2011, and only three have been sold.

White Diamond Research is very familiar with TransEnterix (TRXC). We published a report last year which can be found here. This report is breaking news: A study was published yesterday (note: article available via Twitter link; otherwise behind paywall) in the Journal of the American Medical Association that states that not only does a surgical robot offer no clinical benefit to laparoscopic surgery, but it also takes more time and costs more. Note that the study doesn’t say surgical robots have no clinical benefit for other types of surgeries; the study specifically looked at laparoscopic surgeries.

TransEnterix's Senhance surgical robot only does laparoscopic surgery. If you do a Google search for TransEnterix, you’ll find a link at the top that says:

The link above reads: “Advancing laparoscopic surgery through innovation – Senhance Surgical Robotic System by TransEnterix.” From TransEnterix's latest 10-Q:

TransEnterix, Inc. (the “Company”) is a medical device company that is pioneering the use of robotics to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options.

The Senhance is a relatively old surgical bot. It has just been approved in the US, but got European approval back in 2011. Compare that to Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) Da Vinci X system just got approved earlier this year in the US and Europe. However, the Senhance hasn’t been very popular in Europe. As stated in this article, TransEnterix has only sold three Senhance robots over six years on the entire continent. We wondered why this surgical robot has been so unpopular among European surgeons.

The study published yesterday, titled "Robotic Surgery: No Clinical Benefit Over Laparoscopy," is a big clue as to why.

This article doesn’t target the Senhance system in particular. It just studied 18,573 cases of laparoscopic surgery, and 5180 of those had a robotic-assisted procedure. We believe the study has validity, because it wasn't targeted at any one company, and the study was done over time, and seems non-biased. There were eight Asian researchers of the study, shown here, many with MDs and PhDs.

This study revealed:

The incidence of any postoperative complications did not significantly differ between robotic-assisted and laparoscopic radical nephrectomies.

And it states:

... a similar picture was seen for major complications with laparoscopic procedures.

While there was no clinical benefit from using a surgical bot for laparoscopy, there was actually some drawbacks. The article states:

However, the likelihood of the procedure lasting more than 4 hours was significantly greater for robotic-assisted than for laparoscopic radical nephrectomy.

And:

The researchers also found that robotic-assisted surgery was associated with significantly higher average 90-day direct hospital costs than were laparoscopic procedures, at $19,530 vs $16,851.

Recently, TRXC has rallied from $2.37 on 10/27 to around $2.90 today for a 20% gain. That rally was fueled from a report by Stifel saying (from flyonthewall.com):

Stifel analyst Rick Wise spoke with a number of leading surgeons at the 2017 ACS meeting last week regarding TransEnterix's robotic surgical system, Senhance. The analyst said surgeon interest in Senhance is clearly high and reaction was positive to Senhance's differentiated feature set and economics, which bode well for adoption, utilization, and 2018 outlook. Wise reiterated his Buy rating on TransEnterix and raised his price target to $4 from $3.75.

Our response to that is surgeons are going to have an interest in a new surgical robot on the market and say positive things about it. They don’t have any incentive to say anything negative. They have an incentive to say something positive because that will open the door for Stifel to speak with them again on other information or products, and keep a positive connection with the analyst and company. The surgeons are likely comparing the Senhance to other types of surgical robots. It doesn’t mean they are going to buy it or that they’ll continue having a positive view after researching the machine and weighing its pros and cons.

Stifel Nicolaus' Analyst Report Projections Seem Too Rosy

The above is a section from Stifel's analyst report covering TransEnterix, Rick Wise. His price target of $3.75 seems impossible on so many levels. The top number is previous years sales and expected future sales, the bottom number is earnings, all in millions.

First, TransEnterix will only make about $10M in revenues in 2017. Todd Pope, TransEnterix CEO, said it will take four to six quarters to sell a Senhance in the US. So how does Wise expect sales to triple next year? That seems very unlikely. The company has only sold three Senhance robots since it acquired the robot in late 2015. With this study that surgeons all over the world will surely read, it will make sales even harder. A sales jump to $71M in 2019 and $117.8M in 2020 also seems very unlikely given the company's struggles so far.

Furthermore, at a $3.75 price target with about 150M shares outstanding and more dilution coming up, that puts the market cap at around $600M. That is a very lofty number considering Wise himself sees the company losing money through 2020 — even with his rosy sales numbers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRXC.

