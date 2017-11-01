Tesla: In Case You're Wrong

Safety First

Tesla: Safety First

Ahead of Tesla's (TSLA) earnings Wednesday, we've had a few warnings about the stock from Seeking Alpha contributors. We elaborate below, offer our own system's take on the stock, and present a couple of ways Tesla bulls can limit their downside risk if the stock goes against them.

The Scariest Stock Today?

That was the take of Seeking Alpha contributor Eric Parnell, CFA, who saved Tesla for last in his Halloween "spooktacular" article:

But what has been and continues to be the scariest stock in the world in my view is Tesla. No knock against Elon Musk, as I believe he is one of the great innovators of the 21st Century up there near the likes of Edison and Jobs in the past - I think he's that good and a strong marketer too. But when it comes to the stock of Tesla today given the underlying fundamentals, in a word, scary!

Seeking Alpha contributor Donn Bailey wonders whether there will be more bad news for Tesla shareholders this time, and concludes, in part:

No matter how we slice it the numbers are not going to be good for investors in the long run. The cash burn will continue. Cutting a few hundred employees is not going to stop the expense growth, while cars are allowed to sit gathering dust.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Montana Skeptic expects a record loss for the quarter and details dysfunction at Tesla's Gigafactory.

Our System's Take On Tesla

Unlike the contributors above, our Portfolio Armor system doesn't consider fundamentals. Instead, it looks at underlying price history and options sentiment. Based on that, Tesla passes its two screens to avoid bad investments, but does so barely on the price component, based on its weak performance over the most recent six months. Our system's potential return estimate for Tesla over the next six months is about 1.5%.

In Case You're Wrong About Tesla

If you're long Tesla, chances are you're a lot more bullish than our system is. In case your bullishness on it ends up being wrong, we'll present two ways you can limit their risk.

As a reminder: you hedge when you are bullish, want to limit your risk in the event you are wrong. If you are bearish on Tesla now, you shouldn't own it.

With that said, our assumptions here are that you own 1,000 shares and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% between now and next June.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of TSLA against a >15% drop by mid-June.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $32,500, or 9.8%, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. To put that cost in perspective, it was 8.9 times as expensive, as a percentage of position value, than the cost of hedging SPY using the same parameters.

Our assumption is that the hedge above will be more than most of you are willing to pay for protection on your positions, but let us know if we're wrong about that in the comments.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

Here, we hedge TSLA against the same greater-than-15% decline, while capping the upside at 16%. We used 16% as a cap here because it was the highest cap where we were able to eliminate the positive hedging cost.

Our hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg in the context of this collar. The cost was $21,050, or 6.35% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated by selling the call leg was slightly higher, though: $21,200, or 6.39% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected $150, or 0.05% of position value, when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Consider Getting Paid To Hedge

It's a testament to Musk's talents that he's taken Tesla as far as he has, despite financial and production challenges. In the event recent challenges spook the market, long-term Tesla shareholders who are sitting on large gains may want to consider the second hedge we presented above, which has a net credit. In the event of a further correction, you can always buy-to-close the call leg of the collar to remove your upside cap.