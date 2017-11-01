Nightstar Therapeutics: Gene Therapy Play

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

Over 90% of patients in an investigator-sponsored study maintained or improved their visual acuity when treated with NSR-REP1, adding to conviction of this promising gene therapy story.

Shares of recent initial public offering and gene therapy story Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) have fallen by over 10%. Shares opened for trading on September 28th at $17.25 after being priced at $14 per ADS.

The company is focused on is focused on progressing its pipeline of one-time retinal gene therapies for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases with no currently approved treatments available. These patients will typically progress to blindness without intervention.

Lead clinical candidate NSR-REP1 is being evaluated for treating choroideremia, a rare, degenerative X-linked genetic retinal disorder which affects males and is caused by a mutation with the CHM gene. The company is currently running a natural history study and plans to start a pivotal trial in the first half of 2018. The drug candidate has been granted orphan drug designation in the EMA and the United States. The company estimates that there are 13,000 CHM patients in the United States and five major European markets, based on prevalence of 1 in every 50,000 people.

Over 90% of patients in an investigator-sponsored study maintained or improved their visual acuity when treated with NSR-REP1, which management considers to be clinically meaningful. Promising data has been observed in 32 patients across four investigator-sponsored studies, thus forming the basis for moving the program into phase 3 studies. The phase 1/2 Oxford study established six month proof-of-concept safety and efficacy, with long durability of treatment demonstrated after 42 months of follow-up in the first cohort. Due to these initially promising results, a second cohort of 8 patients was treated at a higher dose of NSR-REP1 at the University of Oxford. The pivotal study will enroll 140 patients with CHM to be randomized to one of three study arms (high dose NSR-REP1, low-dose NSR-REP1 and untreated no-sham parallel control arm). One year follow-up results could be available in 2020.

Figure 2: Administration by injection into the sub-retinal space (source: corporate website)

Their next clinical candidate is NSR-RPGR, which is being evaluated for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). This condition is an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease which leads to a lack of protein transport and loss of photoreceptors. The drug candidate is currently the subject of a phase 1/2 dose-ranging study for the treatment of XLRP, with plans for a natural history study to begin by the end of next year. I note that XLRP accounts for 15% of all cases of retinitis pigmentosa, with estimated prevalence of XLRP due to RPGR variants of 1 in every 40,000 people. This equates to 17,000 patients in the United States and five major European markets. In March the current phase 1/2 study was initiated and dosing of the first cohort of three patients has been completed. Treatment in the second cohort was initiated in August, with the company intending to enroll 24 patients total.

Additionally, their NSR-BEST1 product candidate is in the preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy and the company has also licensed three other retinal gene therapy programs (preclinical stage). Management is still looking for other product candidates to in-license as they seek to broaden out their drug portfolio.

I note that leadership comes with a depth of relevant experience, including CEO David Fellows' prior experience as vice president of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Vision Care Franchise where he headed up global marketing, new product and licensing activities. Chief Development Officer Tuyen Ong served as vice president of global clinical development and operations at Bausch and Lomb Inc. (later acquired by Valeant) and also as global clinical lead in retinal diseases at Pfizer. Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Gregory Robinson was involved with the development of treatments for wet age-related macular degeneration (Fovista and Macugen) and Chief Medical Officer Aniz Girach served as global head of ophthalmology at Merck and senior global ophthalmologist at Eli Lilly.

With a market capitalization of around $600 million, the company has upwards of $130 million in cash and equivalents. This compares favorably to operating expenses of nearly $8 million for the first half of 2017, a figure which I expect to grow considerably as the pipeline progresses.

While I take analyst price targets with a grain of skepticism, I do note that BMO Capital has a $30 price target on shares and projects peak sales of $710 million for NSR-REP1 and $675 million for NSRRPGR in XLRP.

The company bears somewhat resemblance to Spark Therapeutics (ONCE), which I've highlighted several times as a promising gene therapy buy. This larger competitor is advancing SPK-7001 in a dose-escalating phase 1/2 study to evaluate safety and early efficacy in treating choideremia. It appears that Nightstar Therapeutics has the lead on this indication, and they could also benefit from tailwinds if lead candidate Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec) is approved for the treatment of biallelic RPE65-mediated IRD.

Nightstar Therapeutics is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. At the same time, I would wait a while to fill out the full position as there is a decent chance of further volatility that could allow for a better cost average if taken advantage of correctly. Those who are on the fence could slowly establish a half position over time and then wait for future volatility to add. The stock could see upside upon updates from ongoing clinical studies, as well as from tailwinds in the gene therapy space and as a sympathy play to Spark Therapeutics should they gain approval for voretigene neparvovec.

Risks include disappointing data in ongoing early and mid-stage studies, as well with the future pivotal programs planned. Delays in recruiting patients would also weigh shares down, as would delays in coming to an agreement with regulatory agencies regarding trial design. Dilution in the near term does not appear to be a concern, although I wouldn't be surprised to see in mid-2018 or in the second half of that year barring access to a different form of funding (i.e. partnership or debt).

