Under Armour: Understanding The Devastation And Moving On

Under Armour (UAA) (UA) has just reported its third quarter earnings and shares are getting absolutely decimated on the news. In this column, we will offer our thoughts on the trends we are seeing and offer projections looking forward. We also discuss our hold rating and why despite the selloff, the stock should not be sold now.

Revenue pain

The revenue numbers missed our expectations badly. We were more bullish than the Street, and anticipated revenues of $1.55 billion. However, earnings came in well short of expectations, and actually dropped versus last year, sending panic throughout sports retail:

Figure 1. Under Armour Third Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Net sales came in at $1.40 billion, falling by 4.8% on a currency neutral basis year-over-year. That is a substantial turnaround from the path the company had been on. These sales were met with extreme disappointment by the Street and also surprised us, as they missed our expectations by $150 million. But the question is what is happening, and why?

North American Weakness

Much of the miss against our expectations can be blamed on far weaker than expected sales in North America. This truly may be the largest reason investors are selling off the stock now and asking questions later. We were most certainly not expecting a massive double-digit (12%) decline in North America. This follows a Q2 in which North American sales were essentially flat, and a first quarter where the growth was also in the red.

International sales decelerating

The problems are not limited to just North America. While North America is most certainly the primary market for Under Armour with 78% of sales coming from the region, sales have been growing internationally. The problem is that sales growth internationally came in at its lowest point in three years, with sales growth of just 35%. While 35% is impressive growth, this is the first time international sales failed to grow less than 50% in three years. That is absolutely a massive red flag.

Earnings

After seeing the pain in revenues were certainly thought that our earnings estimates would not be met. Earnings per share contracted heavily versus last year, and the trend is worrisome, but this of course is explained by the glut in sales:

Figure 2. Under Armour Third Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

This one ugly chart. The interesting thing here, and one of the few positives in the quarter, is that these earnings surpassed our expectations of $0.21 per share in earnings. This was a result of cost of goods sold declining as well as a slight dip in selling and administrative expenses versus last year, which helped boost earnings. Still, the trend is worrisome.

Why we had a hold rating

We had a hold rating on the name because Under Armour had announced a restructuring plan. While the exact details of the plan are beyond the scope of this article, it was intended to meaningfully increase production-to-market speed as well as amplify digital capabilities and online sales. Therefore Under Armour had identified a number of areas to enhance operational capabilities, and planned to achieve greater efficiencies longer-term. Following the pain, the stock had seen in the year coming into this announcement, we wanted to wait and see how it played out.

While Q3 was certainly a transitional quarter, it is safe to say it was much worse than expected. After losing 15% of its market cap at the time of this writing, we cannot justify a sell here, though we cannot blame anyone for taking the loss and moving on. As part of this transition, the company took $60 million of pre-tax charges and saw related goodwill impairment charges of $29 million stemming from its Connected Fitness business. Total charges for the realignment will be in the $140 million to $150 million range.

Looking ahead

All this said, UAA itself is a hold right now. We cannot blame anyone for throwing in the towel or taking tax loss sales. Still, we want to see another quarter or two. As a result of this devastating quarter, we are modifying our projections for the year. We believe that the company will see $0.20 to $0.23 per share in earnings, which is slightly more bullish than the company’s own guidance. This is because with consumer confidence at an all-time high we are anticipating a better than expected holiday sales season. So, while management is guiding revenue growth in the low single digits, we think that sales growth will approximated 7-10% on the year. Therefore, we recommend that if you haven’t sold yet, you hold for another few quarters while the transition is conducted and management adapts to the changing retail climate.

