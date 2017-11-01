Alibaba And JD.Com Disrupting The Property Services Business

This property services foray by the two online titans have the potential to turn into another substantial income source and serves as a diversification of their revenue base.

The two Chinese e-commerce juggernauts, Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) are leveraging on their huge captive customer base and mighty online presence to offer (content in Chinese) property related services. The opportunities are tremendous as the property market remains red-hot, despite the perennial concern over the potential bursting of the property bubble with the ever-rising property prices.

Alibaba As A Property Agency

Alibaba aims to shift the predominantly offline individual sale and leasing property transactions online in a dramatic manner, instead of just the current piecemeal approach of using websites and certain software adopted by traditional agencies. Property market researchers believe that the past practice of hoarding information to gain a superior edge is outdated and "what these internet giants are doing is breaking this monopoly of information and radically improving transparency." Note that this is vastly different from what Alibaba is already providing, which is a listing of property agents on its flagship website.

One of the key attractions of using Alibaba's platform is the elimination of deposit. This is an advantage brought about by the credit worthiness database of Alipay, the mobile payment platform of Alibaba under the subsidiary Ant Financial. With the prevalence of Alipay in everyday payments, no one would intentionally inconvenience oneself in the other aspects of one's life with a non-payment in rental tarnishing the credit history. Thus, Alibaba can be confident that late repayments, arrears and default on rentals would be kept to a minimum and most likely due to desperate financial conditions of the tenant. As such, the need for deposit collection is less dire. For students and the low-income population, whether due to low-paying salaried jobs or the growing segment of budding entrepreneurs with cash flow difficulties, not having to lock in capital through a rental deposit would certainly be helpful. Hence, this is a significant base of users that Alibaba can capture which would not mind the lack of humanized agency service as a compromise. Of course, the beneficiaries would be limited to those who despite living hand-to-mouth, still make an effort to pay their bills before they become due, and thus maintaining good credit ratings.

JD.com's Property Services Venture Via Developers

JD.com is entering the industry focusing on another avenue which would see it avoiding an expensive head-on battle with Alibaba. The two online giants are already sparring in several businesses which result in narrow margins or even losses as the competition for market share heats up. Thus it is comforting to know that JD.com is taking a different route with its services catered for property developers instead of solely on the consumers. The company is allowing developers to market their projects on its online platform and charging them for access to its big data analytics to aid in inventory management among other capabilities.

Tailwind From The Chinese Government's Imperative To Boost The Rental Market

A tailwind supporting the two e-commerce companies is the Chinese government's imperative to boost the rental market as part of the solution to alleviate the shortage in affordable housing. Both Alibaba and JD.com are assisting the authorities in Hangzhou and Beijing, where they are headquartered respectively, in establishing their regulatory frameworks for rental homes. In fact, the collaboration by Alibaba with the provincial government has led to the initiative, coined as China's first "Intelligent Home Rental Platform", receiving broad coverage in the local media.

There are two benefits in this arrangement. Firstly, the two companies would be able to build goodwill with the government and they would have the opportunity to shape regulations in their favor. Secondly, they would likely be granted extensive access to government data which they could use to enhance their big-data analytics.

Conclusion

Alibaba has long sought to disrupt the conventional way of us running the daily mill, whether it's the way we pay for our Starbucks (SBUX) coffee, KFC (YUM)(YUMC) meals, or how we shop. Now, both Alibaba and JD.com are venturing into our life matters that occur less frequently - house/room rental, buying and selling. It is not known at this point how Alibaba and JD.com can help users navigate the complexity in property transactions without human intervention. Nevertheless, the two e-commerce titans are no strangers to online shopping. Thus, they should be able to circumvent the challenges by translating their deep expertise and experience to the relatively newer field of online property agency services.

With the large volume of transactions, charging just a small percentage of the overall value as fees would still result in significant revenue. In addition, the individual sale and leasing market is just a stepping stone. The much more lucrative commercial rental market is already locked in sight. Hence, this property services foray by the two online titans have the potential to turn into another substantial income source and serves as a diversification of their revenue base. Would Amazon (AMZN) be keen to follow in the footsteps of its Chinese counterparts?

