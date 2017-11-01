Chevy Bolt Outsells Tesla Model S/X For First Time

October was a very good month for auto giant General Motors (GM). While the company reported a 2.2% year over year decline in vehicle sales, this was 5 full percentage points better than the expected drop that Edmunds was projecting. This was also the first time since 2011 that the auto maker has held a US market share of 17% for three straight months.

When it comes to my coverage of the name, most of my readers probably are more concerned with how the Chevy Bolt did. Launched in late 2016, the Bolt EV was/is considered the first main competitor to Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3, which launched in Q3 2017 but is well behind schedule. In October, the Bolt came in at 2,781 units, up about 150 from September, marking its best month to date as seen in the chart below.

(Source: InsideEvs monthly sales scorecard)

Through its first 11 months in the United States, the Bolt is a few hundred units shy of 18,000. That might not seem like much, but you have to remember that it initially launched during the winter and only in select states. The vehicle has only recently hit nationwide availability, and in the past three months, it has topped 7,500 sales, putting it right around track for the 30,000 annual units many were expecting. If we were to annualize October's figure, we are even a few thousand more than that.

Perhaps what is even more important to this story is that the Bolt in October outsold Tesla's combined sales of Model S and X for the first time. Yes, I understand that the Bolt goes for a much lower selling price, but this is an important milestone for General Motors and its competition with Tesla. I also don't want to hear Tesla supporters talk about the company's first month of the quarter behind low sales volume either. While that is true, combined sales of the Model S/X in July were 3,075 units, according to InsideEvs, and they were just 1,970 in October. That's a 36% first month of the quarter sequential decline for Tesla, so the company is starting Q4 quite a bit behind its record Q3 period. It's also only a 545 unit increase over last year's October that was extremely production constrained due to the switch to the second version of Autopilot hardware.

What's even more interesting in the October numbers we've received so far is that InsideEvs did not publish a Model 3 estimate along with its Model S and X figures. Is the site waiting to hear from Tesla after the bell when it reports Q3 and perhaps posts a loss of more than half a billion dollars? Were Model 3 sales considerably low again and perhaps Tesla asked the site not to put out a figure until after the earnings report to control the narrative?

In the end, the Chevy Bolt is ramping up its deliveries quite well, currently trending around the 30,000 annual unit figure many were expecting. What is important for October, however, is that the Bolt had more sales than Tesla combined in the US for the Model S and X. It is also possible that the Bolt outsold Tesla's entire US lineup, but InsideEvs has not reported a Model 3 estimate just yet. If the Model 3 doesn't hit 811 units in October, then the Bolt would have beaten the combined sales of 3 Tesla models. General Motors may be smiling even more later today if we get more Model 3 bad news with Tesla's Q3 earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.