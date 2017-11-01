AMD's Big Bounce Back From $11

While the AMD (AMD) Q3’17 earnings presentation was not well received by investors, the tone and optimism keep us on board the AMD bandwagon. Though there are some near-term perception issues pertaining to blockchain, which we will discuss in more detail in a separate article. The business is now transitioning toward EPYC-based shipments, which ties into the broadened narrative that AMD’s server chips are uniquely positioned to tackle the storage market where data retrieval is a much bigger factor, as illustrated via Box (BOX), i.e. cloud-based storage at AMD's Investor/Analyst Day 2017.

The reasoning for this is to cut cost and to move toward multi-chip configurations via AMD Fabric. The reality is the space pertaining to both enterprise and broadened adoption of chips pertaining to blockchain likely take a backseat as we move through the next set of fiscal quarters. Despite this reality, we find that much of the misinformation pertaining to the Ethereum fork to be somewhat troubling, and could be offset with the adoption of storage based MPUs, which is where File Coin comes into play, as we anticipate storage volume will increase via its unique space time blockchain protocol, which translates into healthier demand for EPYC series chips.

Of course, we will talk in more detail pertaining to the blockchain format given our familiarity with the space and scope of due diligence into various businesses/coins/token models.

Source: AMD Investor Presentation

Did AMD deliver a strong enough quarter?

The market would suggest no, but we suggest, yes. The business is not dependent on GPU-demand via ETH (Ethereum) mining, which frees up supply, so gamers and high-performance users can adopt GPUs. Keep in mind ETH is still trading at a healthy level, and from what we have seen, ICO (initial coin offerings) will likely pick up momentum in Q1’18 following the forked path, which was the consensus view among many members of the industry at Coin Agenda. The host of Coin Agenda will have a winter event at CES 2018, so we can provide follow-on analysis of ETH sentiment.

Therefore, we’re not stating that GPU demand for ETH mining will necessarily increase, but it doesn’t really need to. AMD's balanced business portfolio transitions back to conventional MPUs in the server-space, which will lead to a new mining craze.

Also, the graphics business still gets bolstered via the launch of various HSA (heterogeneous system architecture) via Notebook volume, which will balance q/q trends in GPUs, as we expect NB volumes to be more substantial given the release of low TDP variants of Ryzen-based architecture.

Given these factors, we maintain conviction heading into the next ER announcement.

What about the looming threat of Intel?

Source: Intel Investor Presentation

We’ve done 7nm checks at Intel’s (INTC) fab facility in Chandler, AZ. So far, the construction timeline is progressing in-line with the expected completion date. While AMD will operate at a 12nm node relative to Intel’s 10nm node, we’re not expecting the difference to be as material, because of AMD’s alternate architecture (stitching), TDP uplift, paired with modest process node improvement.



This doesn’t mean AMD’s high-end products will perform better in all instances, but the pricing mix alone would suggest that AMD doesn’t need to target the high end, as purchases for server MPUs hovers at $400 on average. Implying AMD’s unique situation in storage also is complimented by “value offerings” that perform better on cost per watt basis.

Notwithstanding, Intel is still a formidable competitor, which we will discuss in more detail in a separate article. Also, we’re starting to get more bullish on Intel as well. Intel is uniquely positioned in the enterprise segment, and with network overhauls to 5G, we’re well on our way to heightened RBU (radio base units) that operate in conjunction with hyperscale computing (Intel’s bread and butter), which mitigates spikes in packet processing across mobile network via Intel’s more conventional datacenter architecture. It also helps that Intel’s FPGA unit (Altera) is more integrated into the base station ecosystem, which should translate into heightened network based silicon given enough time. Hence, Intel's growth segments are starting to carry more weight, as of late.

Hence, we’re gaining optimism on Intel, and with Intel’s Investor Day Presentation right around the corner, we will learn more of what’s in store for the 7nm Fab, network and IoT. The core business should remain intact, but we should expect modest market share to modestly drop in the near term, as AMD is gaining share at the mid-point of the pricing curve.

Why it’s time to buy AMD now

Though AMD’s growth trajectory isn’t as compelling as Nvidia, we find comfort in knowing that AMD’s jack-of-all trades in MPUs and GPUs is working. The diversification of revenue sources diminishes the dependency on AI-themed investments. Though admittedly, AI is taking off, especially in the blockchain segment where developer teams are using heuristic self-learning algorithms with advanced computational math to develop advanced scoring metrics/systems. So, we’re taking a more optimistic stance on Nvidia (NVDA) (going forward), though we would need to dedicate a separate article to disintermediate the differences in Nvidia’s product portfolio relative to AMD and how that translates to both blockchain, enterprise and consumer gaming.

That being the case, we find the recent price action to be unjustified. The dil. EPS/revenue growth exceeded consensus expectations, but reports of some q/q deceleration somehow justified rating downgrades. Now, obviously the seasonal impact q/q is well understood, as the supply chain tends to build ahead of Q3’17, so the q/q drop-off is not surprising, as indicated via management guidance from the earnings conference call. That being the case, this is healthy, as AMD’s really recognizing channel sell-in revenue for Q1’18 in the holiday quarter, so the bulk of the revenue expansion in Q3’17 ties into seasonal build heading into shopping season.

While revenue contribution is likely to drop sequentially, this already is embedded into our financial forecast, and with the cost of ramping 12nm into FY’18 added into the equation, investors may be intimidated by the aggressive cost ramp paired with diminished acceleration in the months of January where demand is the weakest for semiconductors. This reality could be offset via datacenter revenue contribution, and heightened sell-through into enterprise, which we illustrated earlier.

The stock is currently trading at $11 to 12. We think AMD has bottomed out, so an entry here still makes sense. While outlook was conservative overall, we expect revenue/dil. EPS to perform above expectations with console contribution leveling out concerns. The launch of Xbox One X is still on track, and once we confirm with various channel sources expected TAM contribution from the refreshed console, we can embed more reliable semi-custom contribution as we exit Q4’17.

Final thoughts

Investors shouldn’t doubt AMD’s potential, which is why we’re staying on board. Some would say we’re naive or perma-bulls should not be taken seriously, though our perma-bull stance on Netflix and Facebook seems to have worked out just fine. In some cases, market volatility tends to leave investors jittered by short-term price action. Though volatility likely persists, we expect escape velocity in terms of valuation in FY’18 where volume ramp diminishes concerns over under-supply, while ramp-up of 12nm diminishes the risk of missing tech/node-transitions on the fab side.

Investors may need a longer timeframe or holding period for meaningful investment returns to materialize. Despite the weakness in sentiment currently, we think it’s only a matter of “when” and not “if” AMD rallies.