Volaris - Latin America's Ultra Low-Cost Carrier

Mexico and Central America airline markets are perfectly suited for Ultra Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) airliners. The Ultra Low Cost Carrier model was pioneered by RyanAir (RYAAY) in Europe, and now accounts for 23% of European commercial passenger traffic. ULCC has not taken off in the United States as quickly as in Europe, only accounting for 5% of commercial passenger traffic, with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as the largest United States ULCC airliner.

The ULCC model relies upon building a cost structure that provides a Cost per Available Seat Mile (NASDAQ:CASM) significantly below the CASM of Legacy and Low Cost Carriers. This is done by operating a fuel efficient fleet, fitting as many seats as possible in each plane, flying each plane more hours per day, and offering a no frills travel experience. Although many fliers complain about the legroom of ULCCs, the price point ULCCs are able to offer is compelling to many leisure travelers. For all the cost cutting of the ULCC model, safety is not compromised, aided by operating a young fleet.

Source: September 13, 2017 Volaris Investor Day Presentation

Volaris (VLRS) passes on its CASM savings to its passengers in the form of lower fares. The “Volaris Effect” is as real as the “Southwest Effect.” (LUV) Average fares along a route that Volaris begins to fly drop significantly, and thanks to elasticity of demand the number of passengers flying that route increases. Below is an example from two routes Volaris began service on.

Source: September 13, 2017 Volaris Investor Day Presentation

Founded in 2004, and beginning flight operations in 2005, Volaris experienced a 32.6% CAGR in total passenger volume from 2006 to 2016. [Source: Volaris 2016 20-F] Since 2008 its network has grown from 28 to 168 routes, and Volaris’s fleet now consists of 67 aircraft with an average of 180 seats. This September, Volaris achieved the amazing milestone of being the largest Mexican domestic carrier in terms of booked passengers. [Source: Q3 2017 Conference Call]

Source: September 13, 2017 Volaris Investor Day Presentation

As seen in the route map above, in addition to its domestic route network, Volaris has a significant international US to Mexico route network. Volaris began flying internationally to the US in 2009, and its international operations represented 33.1% of total revenues in 2016. [Source: Volaris 2016 20-F]. Volaris began flying internationally between Mexico and Central America in Fall 2015 and now flies to Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala (purple routes above). Volaris is the first ULCC in Central America, and is awaiting regulatory approval to fly direct from Central America to the US. Approval for its US to Central America flight operations expansion is expected in early 2018, and in the meantime Volaris is providing fliers the next best thing by flying direct from Guatemala and El Salvador to Tijuana CBX San Diego (airport located a pedestrian-bridge-walk away from San Diego). [Source: Q3 2017 Conference Call].

Despite Volaris’s incredible growth, Mexico and Central America remain a relatively untapped market. Until recently, air travel there was only affordable for the upper class. Per capita, Mexico takes 0.4 air trips per year, and Central America only 0.2 air trips per year, compared to 2.5 air trips in the United States.

Source: September 13, 2017 Volaris Investor Day Presentation

Volaris’s affordable fares and the growing middle class in Mexico and Central America make a significant number of its passengers first-time fliers. Beyond its current expansion into Central America, Volaris sees opportunity to expand into South America, with ambitions to be a ULCC connecting the entire Western Hemisphere. Below Volaris shares its potential to add 200 new routes across Canada, US, Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Source: September 13, 2017 Volaris Investor Day Presentation

Given this summary of Volaris, why is the stock trading below its Fall 2013 IPO levels? Well, in Mexican Peso (NYSEMKT:MXN) terms VOLARA has fared a little better, retracing to its IPO level.

Volaris’s profitability has suffered due the decline in the Mexican peso. Volaris has 70% of its expenses linked to the US Dollar (such as aircraft rent) and collects 60% of its revenues in the Mexican Peso. This creates a negative operating leverage exposure in relation to a decline in the Mexican Peso versus the US Dollar. The Mexican Peso has gone down about 40% versus the US Dollar since mid-2014. (Previously 12 MXN/USD, ~20 MXN/USD past 12 months).

Additionally, the rhetoric and policy from the Trump administration has weakened demand for travel along Volaris’s international routes. The routes are geared towards visiting friends and relatives, and it is easy to put off those trips in light of travel bans and warnings, and DACA debates. Volaris’s management has responded well to these issues, slowing its capacity growth in 2017 to 13-14% instead of the 15-17% previously planned.

Volaris aims to price its fares to maintain 85%+ load factors, and they are willing to sacrifice price to maintain higher passenger volumes. Mexican peso volatility combined with lower international travel demand has led to some bumpy quarterly operating margins, as can be seen from the chart below.

Source: YCharts.com

Additionally, IFRS accounting, and a lack of understanding from investors regarding foreign exchange gains and losses effect on Volaris’s net income could be keeping Volaris off of investor’s buy screens. Volaris maintains a positive USD net monetary position on its balance sheet to hedge against negative operating leverage effects of a depreciating Mexican peso. Under IFRS accounting, this net foreign (NYSEARCA:USD) monetary position is marked back to Volaris’s local (MXN) currency each quarter. For example, in Q1 2017 the Mexican peso appreciated 9% against the US Dollar, leading to a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 1,145 million ($61M USD). In Q2 2017 the Mexican peso appreciated 6.4% against the US Dollar, leading to a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 558 million ($30M USD). Even though an appreciating peso is good for Volaris in the long term, the short term effect of recent foreign losses moves Volaris’s TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) net income into negative territory, and off of the buy list of investors requiring positive TTM earnings.

Outlook

Volaris has a positive catalyst to break its shares out of the past year’s downtrend. Beginning on November 1st Volaris will be able to charge a first checked bag fee on domestic flights for the first time in its history. Prior to this date, first checked bag fees were banned by Mexico law for all carriers on domestic flights. Unbundling the first checked bag will allow Volaris to charge less for its base fare, making flying Volaris even more affordable against domestic bus competition. Volaris base fares are already lower than bus fares on many of its routes. For example, Volaris cites bus fares along the popular Mexico City – Tijuana route at $112 USD, versus $65 on Volaris. Volaris’s marketing has been targeting bus passengers along its domestic routes. Unbundling the first checked bag fee to lower its base fares ~$5-10 should speed up Volaris’s gain of bus travel’s market share.

Source: September 13, 2017 Volaris Investor Day Presentation

Volaris has not given its official capacity growth outlook for 2018, but on its October 25, 2017 third quarter conference call management alluded to expecting low to mid-teens growth. Longer term a normalization in international US travel and a growing Latin America middle class should help Volaris sustain its growth and profitability. Volaris could also benefit from a strengthening Mexican Peso as there is a strong case to be made for mean reversion back to 12 MXN/USD levels. Volaris investors, who are believers in the economic theory that currencies converge at Purchasing Power Parity (NYSE:PPP) in the long term, should be comforted that according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the PPP MXN/USD exchange rate stood at 8.57 in 2016.

Below is a chart of Volaris’s historical Revenue (NYSE:TTM) in USD, and its Price to Revenue (TTM) ratio. If NAFTA negotiations end well for Mexico, and the Mexican Peso strengthens by 25%, there is a case to be made that Volaris 2018 Revenues come in slightly under $2B USD. If Volaris were to get back to 10% profit margins, that would be ~$200M in earnings, leaving Volaris trading today at approximately 5x this rosy 2018 earnings scenario. This may be overly optimistic for the Mexican Peso, but even without an increase in the Peso, further 15% capacity growth the following year gets Volaris close to a $2B revenue run rate in 2019.

Source: YCharts.com

This is a great entry point for long-term investors. In a more favorable environment, Volaris should be able to trade between a 1.5x and 2x Price to Sales ratio given its growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLRS, LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information provided should be considered investment advice. Please do your own due diligence.