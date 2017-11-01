New Home Sales Up And Housing Starts Down: Ominous Signs For The Future

Underlying problems around the housing market continue to linger; a dearth of housing starts is keeping supply truncated, thanks to mounting costs and labor shortages in the construction industry.

September saw new home sales reach their highest level in a decade; the result was a surprise to most economists, but a welcome one.

The equilibrium between supply and demand is achieved only through a reaction against the upsetting of the equilibrium - David Harvey

The news that new home sales failed to be dented in September - and had in fact accelerated to a ten-year high - was a welcome surprise. Surveys showed most economists convinced that severe weather events, principally Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, would negatively impact the economic indicator, with the after-effects of the hurricanes expected to continue in a number of the country's fastest-growing residential markets.

The smart money was on a slight further decline off the back of a very bad August. I was one of them, opining in an interview that, "It's likely that new home sales will show a continued modest decline…The weather events will have some impact...Despite 2017 sales standing well above those at the same time last year…the slowdown in recent months could still reverse the year's trend." While I had expected continued difficulties, especially after a blisteringly poor indication in August, it is clear that the hurricane-blasted regions - as well as markets across the country - were still earnestly eager to make home purchases.

The headline-grabbing surprise should not, however, distract investors from the longer-term problems that have yet to be addressed properly and that could spell trouble for the US housing markets over the next few years.

A Cloud on the Far Horizon

A chief concern is represented in another economic indicator: housing starts. In September, housing starts declined to 1.127 million, 4.1% lower than economist expectations and representing a one-year low. Some decline was to be expected, for the same reasons markets anticipated a muted home sale reading.

But the fact that sales recovered even as starts had a worse fall-off than anticipated demonstrates a worrisome incongruity in the housing market.

The impacts of increasing demand in the face of tightening supply are already being felt in markets across the country. Home prices are rising in many cities. Despite that, developers and construction companies have been reticent to wade in.

Spare a Thought for the Builder

The reason for builders' forbearance is largely due to their own mounting costs. Labor costs have been rising significantly over the past several years, as have the costs of building materials.

But labor is the main issue, especially skilled labor. As skilled technicians and workers age out of the workforce, there have been few fresh faces to replace them. The result has been a diminishing pool of skilled construction labor. As they are in short supply, these workers can demand higher wages, raising costs for the builders who can manage to scare up enough of them to undertake a project. With a smaller skilled labor pool, fewer projects can be undertaken at all.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the slow-moving crisis now facing the construction industry. Better vocational training and trade schools would be helpful, as would importation of the sort of company-led apprenticeship programs prevalent in countries such as Germany. Any solution must needs be a multi-year undertaking. But the strains of ever mounting demand on an industrial sector increasingly ill-equipped to meet that demand will eventually cause real damage.

We already know what happens when housing prices escalate beyond the reach of ordinary citizens and it is not pretty. The solution last time was to give homebuyers government-backed loans for which they were not at all financially qualified. Such quick fix solutions are popular among the political class, which is by definition fixated on a shorter-term outlook.

Investor's-Eye View

Incongruous economic data should always be a warning sign to the well-informed investor. Currently, the housing market is quite stable and the deviation between demand and supply is not so great as to put us anywhere near a crisis.

Investors should be wary in the wake of the September housing numbers; they must be on the lookout for the first signs of any real cracks starting to form.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.