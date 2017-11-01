Birimian Limited: Lithium Play Set To Run

Birimian Limited is flying under the radar and offers good value relative to the valuation of its hard rock lithium peers.

A confusing and uninspiring PFS halted share price momentum in the short term but an aggressive drilling campaign is currently underway, which could be the catalyst needed for a re-rating.

Many lithium stocks have experienced a surge to the upside in recent months but some juniors like Birimian Limited have not responded to the bullish sentiment.

Lithium stocks are on fire and many companies have significantly re-rated over these last few months. Since posting my last article, we have the seen the following impressive performance gains:

Critical Elements (OTCQX:CRECF/CRE.V) is up 51%.

AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF/AVZ.AX) is up 551%.

Pilbara Minerals (PILBF/PLS.AX) is up 113%.

Not to be forgotten, the fourth lithium stock I mentioned was Birimian Limited (OTC:EEYMF/BGS.AX), which although up an impressive 53% since emerging out of a prolonged trading suspension, is still greatly lagging its peers in terms of market cap.

At first glance, investors might suspect that Birimian Limited is nothing more than an early-stage exploration story, given its current market cap of ~A$70 million.

JORC Resource

On closer examination, though, one will quickly discover that Birimian already has a sizable JORC-compliant resource defined:

Source: Birimian Limited June 2017 Resource Update

Birimian has upgraded its resource twice since an initial resource was published in October 2016 and the total indicated and inferred resource now sits at 32.9 Mt at 1.37% Li2O.

PFS Debacle

A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) was published earlier this month, which shows that the Goulamina Lithium Project already has sufficient tonnage to warrant consideration of between 1-2 Mtpa operations to produce 6% spodumene concentrate.

Source: Birimian Limited PFS

Unfortunately, due to the overly complicated and confusing presentation of outlining five distinct production scenarios (Scenarios 1-4 addresses stand-alone spodumene concentrate production, whereas Scenario 5 also factors in the addition of secondary processing to produce battery grade lithium carbonate/hydroxide), the PFS left more questions to be answered than it did in actually helping provide clarity to the market (and investors).

Scenarios 1-4 each showcased anemic NPV (10% discount rate) figures ranging between $85.6-136.3 million, while also sporting a lackluster IRR of 21-25%.

Scenario 5 highlighted a bit more robust economics with a NPV (10% discount rate) of $637.9 million with an IRR of 39%, but with the important caveat that it would require a hefty initial CAPEX investment of $412 million (which would realistically only be conceivable as a Stage 2 project funded by a combination of: Stage 1 spodumene concentrate cash flow, debt financing, and equity raises).

Consequently, on the day the PFS was released to market, shares of BGS.AX (the native listing of EEYMF on the ASX) dropped over 30%. Compared to other projects in its peer group, Goulamina looked to be unspectacular from an NPV/IRR (economics) point of view.

Upon Further Clarification

It was not until a few days later did the board and management team of Birimian put context behind the dismal PFS numbers and provided specific details as to how these shortcomings came to be, which helped to calm investors' nerves and provide the share price a much-needed boost back up.

Source: Birimian Limited October 2017 Corporate Presentation

As can be observed from the slide above, the sales price used for 6% spodumene concentrate in Year 1 (2021) for the Birimian PFS was a very conservative $446/t. In contrast, junior peer Kidman Resources (KDR.AX), published an average concentrate price of $685/t, which if substituted in would vastly impact the Goulamina Lithium Project economics, revising the NPV of Scenario 2 from $136 million to a much more impressive $273 million.

Over the life-of-mine (LOM), the Birimian PFS shows an average FOB price for 6% spodumene concentrate ranges between $615.76/t and $657.87/t (depending on the Scenario).

For perspective, contract terms being agreed to in 2017 are robust and consistently registering over $800/t.

From Mineral Resources:

Source: Mineral Resources July Press Release

From Galaxy Resources:

Source: Galaxy Resources July Press Release

At this particular moment in time, since we are just at the onset of a potential paradigm shift in transportation towards electric vehicles (and thus increasing demand lithium-ion batteries), it would be very difficult for any analysts or third party consultant firms to try and accurately model and predict where prices (along with supply and demand) will be set in the future for spodumene concentrate via sales contracts (i.e. binding offtake agreements). Nevertheless, Birimian's LOM average of $615.76/t and $657.87/t does not seem overly aggressive; if anything, the numbers err much more on the side of conservative.

Room For Improvement

For Birimian Limited, the potential to unlock shareholder value and bolster economics can be taken a step further beyond just substituting in a "better looking number" into the PFS; the bulk of the optimization will come through reducing the power, transport, and logistic costs.

Source: Birimian Limited October 2017 Corporate Presentation

The slide above shows that power, transport, and logistics add up to an outrageous 61.3% of total operating costs, which has a profound impact on cash costs/total costs.

Source: Birimian Limited PFS

As shown in the table above, total costs for Scenario 1-4 vary between $501.27-523.76/t, which is significantly higher than Birimian's hard rock peer group: Pilbara Minerals, Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF), Critical Elements, etc.

Altura Mining, for instance, released a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in 2016 that showed total cash costs FOB of only A$315.90/t to produce 6% spodumene concentrate.

Source: Altura Mining DFS

From the latest Birimian corporate presentation slide shown above, the company has made it abundantly clear that there is substantial room to optimize the operating costs in future studies.

For instance, the PFS for 1 Mtpa operation highlighted the use of diesel generators for plant and camp 8 x 1 MW gensets whereas for 2 Mtpa called for diesel generators for plant and camp 12 x 1 MW gensets. Nearby hydroelectricity is available in proximity to the Goulamina project but at this time, the cost advantage of going this route are unknown and need to be researched into further. Birimian will certainly give this alternative route serious consideration to reduce power costs, and my own hunch is that a more rigorous update will be provided in a revised PFS sometime next year.

In regards to transport and logistics costs, these expenses will be inevitably high due to Mali being a landlocked country and ~1000 km away from the nearest port, located in Côte d'Ivoire.

Source: Birimian Limited Scoping Study

Here is a map outlining the route from the Goulamina mine site to the Abidjan port.

Source: Birimian Limited Scoping Study

Abidjan port is connected to Burkina Faso and Mali by a road and rail network operated by SITARAIL, a privately-owned subsidiary of the Bolloré group. How much room for improvement there is in regards to transport and logistics remains to be seen, but the company did emphasize that discussions to optimize rates had not begun yet and that dialogue would commence in tandem with the progression of the DFS. Similar to the case of power, any significant savings in transport and logistics costs will have a material impact towards greatly enhancing the project economics for the Goulamina project.

PFS Revision

Looking back now, the PFS never should have been released to market in its current state because it turned out to be nothing more than an updated Scoping Study. Due to a corporate overhaul event that the company was forced to go through earlier in the spring, the current board and management team in place inherited the PFS midstream. The decision made, ultimately, was to go ahead and finish off the work and to publish it, but by all accounts, it was already well known in July that the PFS would be obsolete (worthless) due to new auger drilling exploration success that greatly exceeded expectations:

The results of the Phase 1 program have greatly exceeded expectations. The new data suggest that: There may be up to nine discrete pegmatite bodies within the area of auger drilling (Fig. 1)

The Main zone is likely to be more than 1.6 km long, double its previously known extent; and

Sangar zone is likely to extend for 800m to the north-west, quadrupling its known strike length.

Source: Birimian Limited July 2017 Quarterly Activities Report

With the benefit of hindsight, upon receiving back the results of the Phase 1 Auger Drill Program, the right decision at the time would have been to postpone (terminate) the then still-in-progress PFS and immediately embark on an aggressive exploration drill program to further delineate and define the new exploration targets. I believe this would have conveyed a much clearer message to the market - Birimian is STILL an early stage explorer that is STILL drilling out exciting and prospective new targets and looking to significantly grow its resource base (i.e. blue sky potential still exists).

By delaying further exploration drilling and proceeding to focus primarily on the PFS, the market no doubt re-classified Birimian from an early stage explorer to developer status. As such, the PFS really needed to deliver the goods, and when it failed to meet market expectations, the shares sold off immediately.

There are no do-overs, of course, but what the board and management team effectively have to do now is convince the market that:

The PFS was a waste of everyone's time since it holds no merit.

The company is not yet ready to step into the limelight of being classified as an advanced stage developer because its lithium tenements are still so prospective and untested that the immediate focus must still be on early stage exploration.

Blue sky potential does indeed still exist at Goulamina to greatly expand the current JORC defined resource (which is already sizable).

Lastly, a lot more: research, analysis, work needs to be completed before the company will be in a position to publish an accurate advanced study (particularly as it pertains to project economics; e.g. OPEX, CAPEX).

The company has gone on record to acknowledge the above shortcomings and announced that it has plans to publish a revised PFS sometime next year:

The Goulamina Project Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) completed in late September and announced by the Company in early October 2017 (BGS 4 Oct 2017) confirmed the potential technical and economic viability of Goulamina. The PFS was commenced in January 2017 (BGS 31 January 2017), before the potential scale of the resource was known or understood. This study was critically restricted due to the limited resource inventory available to it; its initial scope and the lack of understanding of the potential underlying resource base. Because of these restrictions and the anticipated additions (during planned and future drilling programs) to the Goulamina resource inventory, Birimian anticipates revising the Project PFS as soon as practicable in the first half of 2018.

Hopefully, the revised PFS turns out to be the finished product and document that the original PFS should have been.

Exploration Upside Potential

As mentioned, because the PFS did not establish a compelling case for fast tracking Goulamina to production, the market was not impressed and punished the share price of Birimian, dropping it to A$0.285/share on October 4. The share price has recovered a bit since then, but at a current market cap of ~A$70 million, Birimian Limited now trades at a level low enough that it again resembles that of an early-stage explorer as opposed to that of an advanced stage developer.

With so many question marks surrounding the progression towards production of this lithium story, investors will need to see a glimpse of blue sky potential to be enticed enough to invest in (or keep on investing in) a junior company that is far from being a slam dunk proposition to production at this point in time. Despite much turmoil, the company has had to navigate through this year, some additional exciting news flow has been announced to market that has flown under the radar.

Through two phases of auger drilling (the last being completed on August 11), Birimian has now identified three new pegmatite zones, which have been named: Yando, Danaya and Sabali.

From Birimian Limited.

Yando, the largest anomalous zone, is more than 1.5km long and may contain several mineralized pegmatites.

Danaya, an anomaly located approximately 350m west of Sangar, is more than 600m long. No outcrop has been located.

Sabali consists of numerous anomalous samples on the southernmost auger line. It remains open to the west, north and south.

Source: Birimian Limited September 2017 Press Release

As the above figure illustrates, the land package Birimian controls is quite extensive. Despite the fact that the PFS already outlines a large total resource of 32.9 Mt at 1.37% Li2O, the current resource area that the study accounts for is actually quite minuscule and could possibly just be the "tip of the iceberg." In other words, Birimian has only begun to scratch the surface of the true potential that the Goulamina project has to offer and there is likely a lot more tonnage lurking below cover that is waiting to be unearthed.

Birimian recently announced the commencement of a 5,000m RC drill program targeting: Yando, Danaya, and extending the Sangar resource to the north. Further, a third phase of auger drilling will launch in parallel to fully define the Sabali anomaly.

This is the blue sky potential that exists for Birimian and shareholders that I feel the market is not accounting for because the PFS was such a train wreck, to put it bluntly.

Reading Between The Lines

Worth noting is that at the company's General Meeting on October 6, all resolutions presented to shareholders were passed, including the following:

From Birimian Limited.

Source: Birimian Limited August 2017 Corporate Review

2,500,000 options were granted to each director of the company with an exercise price of A$0.45/share, good for 2 years. In section (iii), one of the bullet points worth highlighting is the delineation of at least 70 Mt within the Goulamina project, which would be more than a doubling of the currently defined resource of 32.9 Mt.

Although there are an additional three bullet points presented in section (iii) that could also trigger the options from exercising, one would have to imagine that the board and management team are very confident in the high probability that exists to prove up a substantially larger resource than the one that already exists at Goulamina.

In the longer term, if Birimian can eventually prove up north of 100 Mt total resource, any future revised PFS or DFS would have to seriously put into consideration a higher throughput scenario of say 2-4 Mtpa, which could then provide the project the size and scale needed to not only help materially improve economics but to also pique the interest of a larger company (joint-venture arrangement or takeover).

Re-Rating Opportunity

Compared to much of its hard rock peer group, which have all climbed to new heights this year: PILBF/PLS.AX, Nemaska Lithium (NMKEF/NMX.TO), Altura Mining (ALTAF/AJM.AX), AZZVF/AVZ.AX, Kidman Resources (KDR.AX), CRECF/CRE.V, Tawana Resources (TAW.AX), Birimian looks to have the most potential for a profound re-rating.

Currently, there is confusion in the market as to whether Birimian is an early stage explorer or an advanced stage developer (working on developing a marginal project), which I believe helps to explain its current market cap/valuation. Although it may not be abundantly clear, my own belief is that the company is primarily an early stage explorer at this point in time, but one that has already done a lot of the back end "grunt work" that is needed to transition into becoming a formidable developer.

In the case of Birimian, much of this year has been spent "putting the cart before the horse." I would not go as far as to say all that time and effort was wasted entirely, but moving forward from here, efficiency and clarity in communication to the market will have to be points of strong emphasis for the company.

Conclusion

With all that said, I believe that from a risk/reward angle, there are very few (if any) hard rock lithium juniors out there who offer as much immense upside potential as Birimian. Size matters, and whereas many junior companies struggle to find even 10Mt of spodumene, Birimian internally is shooting for at least 70 Mt, and to date has been able to drill and discover material that is:

High grade (1.37% Li2O).

Near surface.

Low iron content and deleterious minerals.

Good recoveries capable of producing 6% spodumene concentrate.

Although there are never any guarantees when it comes to exploration, should Birimian continue to have success with the drill bit and substantially grow and build upon its current resource base, the Goulamina project will become significant enough where it will have to flash on the radar of any serious party interested in locking down long-term security of lithium supply. Whether validation for the company materializes through a joint venture partnership, binding offtake agreements (BOAs), or takeover, it is likely that any news of that nature will surely give the share price a huge uplift from current levels.

For investors and speculators looking to make the big gains in the lithium mining sector, the challenge is trying to identify the next junior companies in line to be noticed and the main focus of the larger battery producer companies. Birimian may have stumbled out of the gate initially, but it has the ingredients in place to stage an impressive rally. The electric vehicle revolution is still in its early days but I have a feeling it won't be long before Birimian hits its stride and becomes the next lithium stock to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEYMF, CRECF, AZZVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.