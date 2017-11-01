Market Volatility Bulletin: Do Investors Oversimplify Complex Issues For Peace Of Mind?

Tough to get the move higher in implied vol if realized vol doesn't carry its weight.

Is the Morningstar star-rating system based on investors' need to oversimplify what amounts to a complex investment decision?

CNBC: Tuesday Market Close

The S&P 500's (SPY) upside string has indeed been impressive. Mr. Detrick reminds us that 23% total return is impressive but not unheard of for the index.

There are no surprises expected out of Fed for today's meeting: no rate hike. That said, the same tool considers another rate hike in December as a virtual certainty.

On the subject of the Fed and rates, the last several days have seen increased probabilities for a Fed Chair Powell.

We are likely to know the identity of the next Fed chair any day now. Markets have likely already priced in a Powell victory.

Finally, oil (USO) has been on a real tear of late. Brent has pierced the $60/barrel ceiling, and WTI is threatening $55.

Reuters' Christopher Johnson had an interesting tweet showing fiscal breakeven's by country:

We wonder if these break-evens do more to lift or lower oil prices; much seems to boil down to trust levels between OPEC partners.

Shout Out

Today we feature the work of SA Senior Editor Gil Weinreich: "The Dimming of Morningstar's Light".

Mr. Weinreich shares that the Wall Street Journal published a study demonstrating that the famous Morningstar star-rating system does not help in terms of ranking future returns. Five-star funds tend to drift lower over time, while one-star funds as a group drift higher.

Morningstar (MORN) counters that they always say that the star-rating system is backward rather than forward looking.

…further comments Morningstar made via a press release issued after publication of the article, are not inaccurate, but sort of sidestep the reality that the whole business of buying and selling mutual funds has come to center on Morningstar's ratings - a fact of which Morningstar is certainly not unaware.

Personally, I (Adam) use Morningstar pretty regularly, for stocks, ETFs and funds. But I spend very little time on various ratings. Morningstar has some good articles, as well as good screening tools with a lot of data which I have personally found helpful over the years.

The line that struck me as the most compelling from Mr. Weinreich's analysis was the following:

And let's not forget that show biz is a two-way street, where the performers' ability to project their mirage entirely depends on the audience's willing suspension of disbelief. Despite the genuine efforts of numerous fine financial educators and journalists, most investors don't want to think all that hard - they want to feel assured, and then move on.

This is well considered in my view, and so I pose this question to readers:

Do investors want to be led astray? Clearly if you walked right up to them and ask they'd say no. But it is worth considering that perhaps people just fundamentally do not like the uncertainty associated with investing and so just look for ways, however misguided, to create order from chaos.

Thoughts on Volatility

Before we proceed, please understand that there are many ways that volatility can kick higher, tragedy being but one. We do not write about human tragedy, or the potential for human tragedy, in some giddy hopeful sense. Our role is to observe how volatility responds (or doesn't) to such incidents, and it is in this spirit that we briefly discuss the NYC event.

Those who play vol from the long side (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) have been showing more willingness to buy on the lows of late, as we saw on Monday. But Tuesday's pre-market action, especially given the terrorist episode in New York City, demonstrates that spot VIX appears to be giving up on any pending revival in volatility.

Interactive Brokers

DJ Thompson had this to share yesterday about the recent action in the index:

We are increasingly of the view that VIX really does want to rise, which is different from periods such as late April through early August or September through mid Oct. But until realized volatility gets a lift, the shorts will continue to carry the day, short-lived increases notwithstanding.

DJ was kind to share his present cash allocation by way of saying that he finds neither the short nor the long-vol strategies presently compelling (at least that's how I read him). We'd love to get thoughts from other readers on this matter: can you make a strong case either for long or short vol at present?

The VIX has fled overnight, and so too have ES ATM volatility instruments.

The weekly seems a bit underpriced given that there is at least the chance of a Taylor nomination for Fed chair over the next week. That is not to say that Taylor would somehow be disastrous for rates markets or equities, but rather that Mr. Taylor likely represents a break with the status quo in terms of Fed leadership, and probably a more hawkish break at that. 6.5% seems a little self-assured (notwithstanding the reality that Mr. Powell indeed likely does have the nomination).

Organic vol is dropping fairly rapidly, an in terms of recent ranges quarterly is the most insulated: only about .3 vol points off its low. With one more steep sell-off (.4-.6 or so) in the monthly contract, we'd call that the best vol to own, but we're not there yet.

Conclusion

