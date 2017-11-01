Tractor Supply Q3: Why I'm Excited

Though the initial market reaction has been less than stellar due to cautionary guidance, I am excited about Tractor Supply Co.'s (TSCO) third quarter report and remain long the stock.

While the headline numbers were clearly impressive: Diluted EPS of $0.72 (beat expectations by $0.04 and up 7.5% year over year), Revenue of $1.72B (beat expectations by $40M and up 11.7% year over year), and comparable store sales growth of 6.6% reflected in a growing dividend (up 12.5% year over year), the real story this quarter was the company's resilient and improving business model and its ongoing investments in future growth.

First and foremost, TSCO is sacrificing higher profits today in order to fortify its moat for long term high performance. Costs rose during the quarter (hence why revenue growth significantly outpaced EPS growth) primarily due to increases in labor and shipping expenses (from increased store hours, performance based incentives, and growth in online sales). However, each of these costs could be classified as a capital expenditure in terms of their long-term effect on business profitability.

The company decided to stay open later in response to significant customer feedback requesting they stay open later for convenience. Additionally, the customer has responded overwhelmingly positively to the company's digital innovations, bringing in new customers and enhancing sales and convenience to existing customers through improved web and mobile experiences, the opportunity to have items shipped, and buy online and pick up in store. Furthermore, the growth in online interactions with the millions of customers enrolled in Neighbors Club gives the company vast quantities of free data on their best customers to use to drive future marketing efficiencies. Finally, the payroll increase is an essential investment in today's increasingly competitive retail environment in order to attract and retain the top talent in the industry and keep TSCO's customer service top tier. By increasing store hours, improving the customer's digital experience, and boosting investment in personnel, the company is growing its moat by improving its brand intangible asset value and customer service and loyalty, qualities which, while they don't show up clearly in a financial statement, are vital to driving the business' long term success and growth.

The company also continues to make heavy investments in growing its physical presence and network throughout the country. The company had an above average quarter for Tractor Supply store openings (36) and remains on target for reaching its annual goal of opening 100 Tractor Supply stores and 25 Petsense stores. Furthermore, TSCO remains on track to open its new distribution center in the New York next year, which should boost its supply chain capabilities in support of its growth ambitions in the region.

These investments should pay investors handsomely in the years to come as the company's robust comps and management's statement that they "continue to be pleased with new store productivity" imply that the ROIC from these new stores should remain high, even as digital sales continue robust growth. This is significant because it implies that there remains a large untapped market for TSCO's business, giving the company a significant growth runway. It also means that the company's digital investments are synergizing nicely with the company's bricks and mortar business by adding new sales, rather than cannibalizing existing business.

TSCO also padded investor returns through aggressively repurchasing shares at value creating prices. The company repurchased 1.4 million shares (1.1% of float) at an average price of ~$56 per share: ~7.6% below prices as of this writing and well below the company's long-term P/E average. An added benefit of the aggressive buyback program is that it helps sustain rapid dividend growth while keeping the company's payout ratio near its 30% target (thereby freeing up capital for investment in business growth).

Investor Takeaway:

Management continued its tradition of conservative guidance by voicing caution over the effects that growing labor and investment costs, ongoing deflation, and weather sensitivity would have on margins and earnings growth next year. This served to dampen market enthusiasm over the company's quarter. However, the company has shown over the past two quarters that its investments in sustaining and improving its supply chain, digital, and bricks-and-mortar businesses will not only lead to higher revenues in the coming quarters, but long term will also lead to higher margins (via shipping, pricing power, and brand power), stronger customer loyalty (via sustained and improving customer service and convenience), and ultimately greater profits.

In a market that has reached seemingly outrageous valuation levels, TSCO is not only a strengthening growth company, it is also a bargain, trading at a P/E of just 81% of the S&P 500 and 62% of its 5-year average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.