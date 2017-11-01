Under Armour: Contrarian Play

While it is difficult to see a brighter future now, it may also be a good opportunity to pick up some shares when no one wants them.

Under Armour (UAA) (UA) just reported terrible results on all fronts. It missed analysts' expectations and revised the guidance downward once again. The management sees the difficult environment to persists at least through the end of this year and 2018. The shares plummet by more than 20% following the earnings announcement and are down almost 60% this year. It is one of the most challenging years in Under Armour's history and this environment may persist for longer. At the moment, it is very hard to see the brighter future in the current environment and I can image this situation to persists for foreseeable future. Perhaps the company reached a point of saturation in the United States and will be a lower growth company in the future. But Under Armour has still an opportunity to replicate the success story worldwide. The company derives 75% of revenue from North America hence the global markets represent a tremendous opportunity to replicate the success story on a global scale. The Under Armour's history suggests it has the owner who can do it and who can turn the company around. Even though it may be hard to see that for current shareholders having seen such deterioration in business and decline in shares.

Share and business performance

Under Armour was a painful investment for shareholders investing throughout the last two years. The shares are down by 60% this year and trade at a fraction of the 2015 peak value

The reason why the shares declined was the decline in sales growth and profitability. This decline even accelerated this year as the management revised the guidance numerous times and this year is expected to be the worst in Under Armour's history. So, let us review how the year was shaping and why the shares declined so much.

The year of downward revision

At the beginning of the year, the management provided an outlook for 2017.

2017 outlook in 1Q

The expectations were that sales would grow 11% - 12% and the operating income would end up at 6%.

12% growth rate in sales and 6% in operating income would have been the worst performance in the company's history and we can go back at least to the year 2003. Hence the shares needed to be re-priced taking a lower revenue growth and lower profitability into consideration. Yet, the guidance deteriorated further in the second quarter.

2017 outlook in 2Q

The management reported another guidance for the remainder of the year in their 2Q earnings release. The guidance was revised once again to 9% - 11% with an operating margin of 3% - 3.5% or 5% - 5.5% adjusted for restructuring.

And the guidance was revised downward once again on the latest earnings results.

2017 outlook in 3Q

This week, the management revised the guidance to a low single-digit percentage rate and operating income of 0$ - $10 or $140 - $150 adjusted for restructuring.

Under Armour is not used to these results. The company is well known for its exceptional growth and stellar operating performance. Hence, it is no wonder the shares have been beaten down so much. Currently, the pricing reflects the scenario with lower growth and profitability. And the shares may decline even more if current environment persists. The outlook for 2018 does not look promising either. The analysts still expected a higher growth in 2018 than in 2017.

Hence the numbers may be revised downward. The management blames promotional environment in the United States for weakening results. This could be true. Nike's (NKE) revenue growth also slowed in North America from 11.7% in their fiscal 2015 to 3.1% last year which suggests that lower revenue growth could be a market problem rather than company-specific issues.

Or, perhaps the company reached a point of saturation in the United States and the growth will be lower in the future in this region.

In any case, the company is still primarily North American based and therefore has an opportunity to replicate the US success worldwide. Under Armour derives 75% of its revenue from North America where the demand seems weakening.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific sales were 8.6% and EMEA 9.2%. These are the region that still delivers an outstanding growth rate. Asia Pacific sales grew 63.9% during the first 9 months and EMEA 40.9%. Currently, the global sales represent only a fraction of overall sales but they can quickly fill the US growth gap with such a growth. And the company is in the best position to do it on a global scale.

Under Armour's history

Under Armour was founded in 1996 by its founder Kevin Plank in a garage. After 21 years it became one of the largest sports apparel company in the United States. The company delivered outstanding results throughout the history. Last year, their sales reached $4 billion in North America which was higher than sales of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF)(OTCQX:ADDYY) in that region. But still far lower than NIKE's $15.2 billion. If we look back at the history, the company went smoothly through the financial crisis and delivered double-digit growth since at least 2003 on an operating margin higher than 10%.

Kevin Plank is really an entrepreneur who delivered outstanding results throughout the history. Perhaps these results should not be expected in the future and the company does face some structural headwinds. In that case, the stock should be avoided. But, it may also be that this entrepreneur and shareholder with the majority control has a unique skill that brought the company where it is now. And this unique skill is what makes Under Armour special. In that case, the current situation may represent a buying opportunity for long-term. While we may not see the bright future in the short-term, we may take a chance that he will work something out as he did when he built the company. The investment in the company is also the investment in the management. And Kevin has an outstanding track record which makes him a capable of turning things around and bring the Under Armour's success story to the world.

Takeaway

Under Armour is having the worst year in its history. It went smoothly even through the financial crisis but now faces headwinds in the US. The current situation may persist for a foreseeable future and we can hardly see the light at the end of the tunnel. Nevertheless, I think it may also represent a good long-term opportunity. Under Armour is run by a person who brought the company to number two sports apparel company in North America in just 21 years. And he may replicate the success story worldwide. He certainly has a track record showing he is capable of such a thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.