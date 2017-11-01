October Sales: Chevy Bolt Outsold Tesla Model 3 By 12:1, Or 278:1?

It looks like the Model 3 will not just have a near-zero number for 2017, but also for much of 2018. How many will cancel their deposits?

The Daily Kanban article suggests that the Model 3 assembly line could take a long time until it can produce a quality product in high volume.

That could make it similar to September’s 115 number. The Bolt basically outsold the Model 3 on the general order of 24:1.

Insideevs has not yet put out an exact estimate for the Model 3’s October sales, but talks about “low 3 digits."

General Motors (GM) reported U.S. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales for the month of October, and it was an all-time high at 2,781 units: here.

How does that compare with the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3? The usual authority on the subject, Insideevs, writes that it wants to wait until after Tesla's 3Q earnings report tonight to place an exact number on it: here.

It does say "Spoiler alert: its low 3 digits" (sic)

Well, that would make it similar to its September month estimate:

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV ratio July 30 1971 66 August 75 2107 28 September 115 2632 23 October 115 2781 24

Looking at the table above, with Model 3 sales at a similar rate to September, that would mean that the Chevrolet Bolt EV continues to outsell the Model 3 to the tune of over 20x, in the U.S. market.

Of course, the Model 3 number could be higher or lower. Reading the forums, we find that the highest VIN verified in the wild barely moved in October. VIN number 521 was first seen on September 30, and then the next high was VIN number 531 which was seen on October 27.

That would seem to imply that Tesla only managed to sell as few as 10 units in October. If that's true, the Chevrolet Bolt EV outsold the Model 3 to the tune of 278:1.

On the other hand, if the Model 3 managed to do its maximum hand-built production rate of eight units per day, as I estimated in my article from October 8 (here) , then the number might have been 240 units. That might still fit within Insideev's description of "low 3 digits." And if that's the case, the Bolt EV outsold the Model 3 by "only" 12:1.

For those who said that the Model 3 would outsell the Bolt EV by September, they were wrong. Then the goal post switched to October, and it looks like they were equally spectacularly wrong, and potentially even more.

What can we say for the balance of 2017? As Ed Niedermeyer's article in the Daily Kanban article from October 30 showed (here) the Tesla assembly line for the Model 3 remains unfinished, in that it is not operating in any meaningful way. Getting an assembly line like that to work can take as much as a year or more. So the probability of meaningful Model 3 production above the hand-built rate in November or even December seems highly unlikely.

If that's the case, then Tesla's production ceiling would likely be the eight-per-day hand-built ceiling, i.e., 240 per month. It has managed less than half that to date, so a number closer to the 115 units per month is more likely, but I'll give Tesla the benefit of the doubt for November and December.

If that's the case, we would be looking at these sales estimates for U.S. sales in 2017:

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV ratio July 30 1971 66 August 75 2107 28 September 115 2632 23 October 115 2781 24 November 240 3000 13 December 240 3000 13

Looking at the table above, Tesla has a shot at narrowing the gap with the Chevrolet Bolt EV later this quarter - achieving a 1:13 ratio instead of a 1:24 ratio. Still, this is all laughable. Even the "fool cell" Toyota Mirai will be beating the Tesla Model 3 at this rate: here.

With the Tesla Model 3 assembly line being perhaps many months, or even a year or more, away from meaningful completion and productivity, as described in the Daily Kanban article based on conversations with Tesla's assembly line supplier, it looks like my 2018 estimate of 100,000 Model 3 cars sold is going from looking conservative, to looking aggressive. This is what I estimated on September 8: here.

Do you think Tesla now stands a chance at coming in lower than 100,000 for 2018 Model 3 sales, drastically lower than their guidance? Tesla's 2018 guidance can be interpreted to be anywhere from 400,000 (500,000 minus 100,000 Models S and X) units to 520,000 units (10,000 per week x 52 weeks). Pick anything in that range - it really doesn't matter whether you think it's 400,000 or any of the higher interpretations. It will still be off by a mile, perhaps over 75%.

But wait, there is more!

The Chevrolet Bolt EV did not only outsell the Tesla Model 3 by anywhere from one to two decimal points for the October month in the U.S. It also outsold the Tesla Model S and X combined, in the U.S. market, by 41%.

Yes, the Bolt EV sold 2,781 units in the U.S. market, versus 1,970 for the Tesla Model S and X combined. That's a major whooping: here.

How many will cancel after massive delays into 2018 and 2019?

On the conference call tonight, will someone ask how many Tesla employees have Model 3 refundable deposits? How many such deposits, per person, on average? Will all of those deposits be filled before Tesla starts delivering cars to non-employees?

If so, when in 2018 will non-employees start to get meaningful numbers of cars? A year from now? Some time in 2019?

Unless Tesla allows independent and qualified inspectors to provide evidence of the state of the Model 3 assembly line, it would be advisable for investors to follow Elon Musk's own Twitter advice from October 6: Assume the worst. I now think that most, perhaps all, of 2018 is shot for the Model 3 getting into meaningful numbers of non-employee hands.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.