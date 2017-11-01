Société BIC: A Defensive Industrial Stock Worth Putting On Your Radar

While not trading at a steep discount to intrinsic valuation, the company is currently attractive relative to the broader market and is worth putting on your radar.

Company background and description

Incorporated in 1944 close to Paris, France, Société BIC (OTC:BICEY) is a consumer products company focused on disposable stationery (e.g. pens), lighters, and shavers.

The company first developed its stationery product line, when its founder - Marcel Bich - believing in the potential of the ballpoint pen, adapted and improved the invention of Hungarian national László Biró and launched his own ballpoint pen under the BIC brand in 1950. The quality and affordable price of the BIC Cristal ballpoint pen made it an instant success in France, and then internationally. By means of the bolt-on acquisition of Flaminaire, the company then diversified into disposable lighters in the early 1970s. Once again, a combination of reliability, quality, and affordability, made BIC disposable lighters highly popular. Last, in the mid-1970s, the company launched the first one-piece disposable shaver, and went on to become a major player in this space. Over the years, BIC also developed a small advertising and promotional products business (BIC Graphic), which initially started off with customers putting promotional messages on BIC’s ballpoint pens. In mid-2017, the company sold its BIC Graphic North America and Asian operations to H.I.G. Capital for US$ 80 million.

Figure 1 in the Appendix shows a couple of pictures of BIC’s original flagship products.

The graphs below display the company’s sales and operating profit margin by segment since 1998:

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Throughout fiscal 2016, the company derived 33% of sales from stationary products, 32% of sales from lighters, 21% of sales from shavers, and 14% of sales from graphics. However, operating margins vary significantly between various segments, with lighters being the most profitable product line, earning about twice the group-wide margin level. As a result, the company made 16% of 2016 operating profit stationery products, 67% from lighters, 16% from shavers, and only 1% from graphics.

As of the end of 2016, BIC sold its products in over 160 countries on 5 continents. Approximately 40% of sales came from North America, 27% from Europe, and 33% from developing markets. The company operated 27 factories and employs more than 11’000 people worldwide.

Industry background

As of the end of 2015, the global stationary market was estimated to be worth some € 8.6 billion. It is a highly fragmented market in which only 3 players - BIC, Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL), and Pilot Corp - have managed to acquire more than 5% of the total market. Figure 2 in the Appendix provides some additional information about the global stationery market. BIC is the #2 player in the space behind Newell Brands, with an estimated global market share of nearly 10%. It holds leadership positions in a number of markets, such as Western Europe, India, Brazil, and Africa & Middle East. In a report entitled Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2017-2021, Research & Markets estimate that the stationery market should grow at 4-5% p.a. over the next 5 years.

The global lighter market is estimated at 13.8 billion units (or about € 5 billion in value) in 2015. What makes this market somewhat peculiar is the fact that there are essentially two categories of manufacturers: those that comply with U.S. & international safety standards, and those that don’t. Counterfeiters originate mainly from Asia, which also happens to be the largest market worldwide, representing 2/3 rd of units and nearly 45% of sales value. In this market, BIC competes with the likes of Zippo, ST Dupont, Clipper, Alfred Dunhill, Ronson, and many other small players. The company holds a market-leading position in this space, with a global market share (ex. Asia) of over 50%, and a market share of over 70% of the U.S. market. Please refer to figure 3 in the Appendix for more information.

Finally, the global ‘wet shave’ market is estimated to be worth some € 12.6 billion in 2015, with one-piece shavers accounting for 40% of the market, and razor ‘systems’ accounting for the remaining 60%. Key players include Gillette - bought by Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in 2005 - BIC, and Schick/Wilkinson, as well as a number of private labels and local players. It is worth noting that this market has recently undergone significant transformational disruption - notably in the U.S. market - with the emergence of direct-to-consumer online players, who have already captured an impressive 12% of the global market despite having existed for only a few years. The best example of this trend is the success of Dollar Shave Club, which was acquired by Unilever Plc in 2016 for US$ 1 billion, or a staggering 5x sales takeover multiple. BIC is the #2 player in the one-piece shaver market, with an estimated global market share of 22% in 2015. Please refer to figure 4 in the Appendix for more information.

Competitive position and barriers to entry

Société BIC’s strategy since its founding can adequately be summed up by its slogan: We offer simple, inventive and reliable choices for everyone, everywhere, every time.

The main aspects of the firm’s strategy can be summed up as follows:

Quality and value product positioning: for all of its products, BIC aims to win in the marketplace by striking a competitive mix of quality at a highly competitive price. This strategy is responsible for the successful development of all 3 of its business units over the past 70+ years

Innovation: BIC strives to remain relevant in the marketplace by continuously innovating on new products, allocating 1.6% of sales to R&D in 2016. As a result, the company generates a meaningful 12% of 2016 group sales from ‘new products and line extensions’, which it defines as follows:‘a product is considered as new during the year of its launch and the three following years.’

Cultivate brand equity: BIC continuously invests in maintaining and strengthening its key brand names such as BIC, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, BIC Kids, BIC Matic, BIC Ecolutions, and Cello, to name a few. The company engages in a broad variety of advertising and marketing activities, including some high-profile ones featuring renowned sportsmen such as rugby players, and in the past the company also entered into promotional partnerships with the likes of Disney and Mattel. This focus on marketing, together with the firm’s emphasis on continuous innovation, has prolonged the life cycle of many of its products beyond the norm.

International expansion: BIC is already present in 160 countries and derives more than 90% of its sales outside of France, including 1/3 rd from emerging markets, but it is clear that the company wants to further internationalize, with a focus on higher-growth emerging markets. Considering the firm’s key value proposition of ‘quality at an affordable price’, this seems to make strategic sense to us.

Continuous productivity improvements: the company strives to continuously modernize and rationalize its production facilities in order to maintain its competitive position and reduce its environmental footprint.

Expand distribution networks: the company always aims to improve its distribution model, notably regarding how to reach the most impoverished consumers that typically live in rural areas or on the outskirts of large cities.

Maintain a solid balance sheet and a clear use of cash strategy: throughout its history, the company has always maintained a very strong balance sheet and a clear capital allocation strategy, as detailed later.

Overall, it is difficult not to be impressed with the clarity of BIC’s strategic positioning, as well as the consistency with which it has followed its strategy to great effect over the past 70 years.

We would argue that while barriers to entry are generally low, Société BIC is a very decent franchise that possesses modest competitive advantages. These relate to the firm’s intangible assets (i.e. brand equity) and cost advantage from scale. Let us now back this statement up with a quantitative analysis of the firm’s fundamental profile.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Société BIC runs a nicely profitable business with remarkable consistency. Over the past decade, operating margins have fluctuated between the mid- and high-teens, even during severe economic recessions such as the 2008/09 period. It is, however, a fairly capital-intensive business, both in terms of fixed assets and working capital requirements. As a result, returns are perhaps not quite as stellar as one might expect, although entirely satisfactory. As shown below, over the past decade, ROA has averaged over 10%, while ROIC and ROE have averaged 13% and 15% respectively, easily clearing our hurdle rates (i.e. estimated WACC and CoE).

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Growth:

BIC’s growth profile over the past decade is pretty indicative of what one can expect from the company going forward. Total sales should grow slightly in excess of global GDP growth, with a stated organic growth target of 3-5% p.a.. As shown below, there is clearly some operating leverage built into this business model due to its capital intensity. Thus, operating profits are expected to grow a tad faster, due to economies of scale and product mix (i.e. lighters and shavers outgrowing stationery, as it has in the past). Last, share buybacks are expected to add another 0.5% of growth p.a. to earnings per share, resulting in mid-single-digit EPS growth rate.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Cashflows:

We’ve previously mentioned that BIC runs a capital intensive business, both in terms of fixed assets and working capital requirements. This is clearly reflected in the cash ratios below. For instance, the company has a cash conversion cycle of nearly 5 months on average over the past decade, and has approx. 40% of sales tied up in working capital. That is a lot of cash immobilized, that could otherwise be used more productively. Overall, working capital is an area where we’d like to see the company focus some of its optimization efforts in the future.

Still, earnings quality remains very high, with cash from operations meaningfully higher than net income on a consistent basis. And on an absolute basis, an average CFO and FCF margin of 15% and 10% respectively is not too shabby.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Financial position

BIC is in a stellar financial position. At the end of fiscal 2016, the company had about € 50 m in debt, over € 270 m in cash & equivalents, and nearly € 1.8 b in shareholders’ equity. Its net cash to EBITDA ratio stood at 45%.

It is difficult to argue against the fact that the firm’s balance sheet is under-levered. As stated by the company, it maintains such a strong balance sheet in order to have dry powder to opportunistically make bolt-on acquisitions, either to acquire a technology not held by the Group yet, enter a new market segment, or a new geographic area.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Management team and track record of capital allocation decisions

As can be expected of a family-owned business, Société BIC has only had 3 different CEOs in its 70+ years of corporate history.

Bruno Bich took over from his father - founder of BIC - in 1993, and remained in charge until 2006, at which point he became Chairman of the Board. He was replaced by Mario Guevara, who was CEO between 2006 and 2016. When he decided to step down, Bruno Bich (now 71 years of age) once again stepped in as CEO in addition to his function as Chairman of the Board.

According to the company’s Articles of Incorporation, Mr. Bich will have to step down as Chairman of the Board in 2018, having reached the age limit of 72. We would also not be surprised if in the coming years, the CEO job in handed over to his son, Gonzalve Bich - who joined the company in 2003 and currently holds the position of COO.

Jim Dipietro is BIC’s CFO since 2002, having joined the firm in 1998. Prior to joining BIC, Mr. Dipietro was Director of Finance for Bayer’s consumer pharmaceutical business in North America. He began his career as an internal auditor with Chase Manhattan Bank.

The company’s stated capital allocation policy is (in this order of priority):

To grow the company organically via focused capital expenditures

To grow the company externally, via strategic bolt-on acquisitions

To regularly remunerate shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks

As shown below, the lion’s share of cash from operations has been used for dividend payments to shareholders and capital expenditures to grow the business organically, with the rest used for stock buybacks, working capital, and acquisitions.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Dividend

Let’s take a closer look at BIC’s dividend profile. The first thing to note is that while Société BIC has consistently been paying out a dividend for many decades, it has no discernable dividend policy as far as we can tell. Looking back at data since 1995, dividend payments neither follow a ‘progressive’ type of policy, nor do they target a specific payout ratio of earnings. Having said that, regular shareholder remuneration is clearly a high priority for management, as described in the previous section. But management appears keen not to tie themselves to any strict distribution policy, rather opting to keep some flexibility to adapt to varying business conditions.

On the negative side, we can observe one instance of a large dividend cut (in 1999), for which we were unable to find any explanation in the corresponding annual report. There were also two instances of the regular dividend not being increased, in 2003 and 2008. On the positive side, the company has increased its regular dividend per share at a CAGR of 11.0% over the past decade, and 7.5% since 1995. In addition, the company has often distributed a special dividend to shareholders when excess cash builds up on its balance sheet. Over the past 20 years, the company has distributed 4 special dividends (in 2004, 2009, 2011, and 2015). In those years, the total dividend payout was nearly double the regular dividend.

The graphs below display the regular and special dividend payments between 1995 and 2016 (left-hand chart), as well as the regular dividend and EPS / CFO payout ratios (right-hand chart).

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

The current dividend rate of € 3.45 per share represents a yield just shy of 4.0% at today’s price, vs. 2.30% for the MSCI World and 2.90% for the CAC 40. The EPS and CFO payout ratios stand at approx. 65% and 55% respectively. Considering the reasonable payout ratio, the strong balance sheet, and the firm’s exposure to rather defensive end-markets, we rate the dividend as safe presently. We believe that the company will grow the dividend at about the same pace as long-term earnings per share growth of about 4.0-5.0%, which together with the current 4.0% yield, leads to a total return proposition of 8.0-9.0%. This only just about matches our hurdle rate for a (defensive) industrial company such as Société BIC.

Last, please note that the dividend is paid out annually, typically throughout the month of May. Dividend payments from public French companies are subject to a 30% withholding tax. Having said that, under the double taxation treaty between the U.S. and France, U.S. investors are only subject to a 15% withholding tax. This does however require some paperwork. Whether you are considering investing in the shares listed on the Paris stock exchange, or the American Depositary Share (ADR), you should first assess the tax consequences of such an investment.

Valuation

We model BIC’s intrinsic value using a range of valuation methodologies including a discounted cashflow model, a dividend discount model, earnings power, and multiples, to derive a fair value estimate of approx. € 90 per share, more or less in-line with the current stock price.

To give you more details on the main inputs to our DCF model, we assume sales to grow at a CAGR of slightly less than 4.0% over the next 10 years, average EBIT margins of 19.0%, 2.0% terminal growth rate, and a WACC of 8.0%. Note that our WACC (which is identical to the CoE as the company is debt-free) is arguably high and understates BIC’s intrinsic worth in today’s low interest environment (the 10-year yield on French government bonds is currently only 0.78%!). If we were to use the CAPM model to estimate BIC’s cost of equity, the result would be closer 5.6%, resulting in a large upside potential (50%+). Having said that, we caution readers against the pitfalls of using the CAPM model in today’s world of artificially-low interest rates. Instead, it might be advisable for investors to use their own hurdle rates that reflect the minimum required rate of return on a prospective investment.

Looking at forward (FY17) valuation multiples based on consensus estimates, we would argue that BIC is attractively priced relative to the market (forward PE ratio for the MSCI World and S&P 500 are 17.0x and 19.5x respectively), although we should also point out that these multiples are not meaningfully below their long-term averages.

Data as of 30.10.2017

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Ownership

As can be expected from a family business, the Bich family owned 43% of the company’s shares as of the end of fiscal 2016. We generally have a positive inclination towards family businesses, and like the owner-operator model, as it creates a strong alignment of interests between all stakeholders. However, we do believe that it is very important for family-owned businesses to adhere to sensible corporate governance practices, and think long and hard about succession planning. There is a significant amount of evidence that suggests family-owned businesses tend to run into trouble once they reach the 3 rd generation, which is the case for Société BIC. Here, we take comfort in the historical evidence that if need be, the company is willing to go outside of the family in order to find the necessary business acumen to run the firm, as it did with Mario Guevara who was CEO between 2006 and 2016.

Source: Annual report 2016

Risks and red flags

FX risks: the company derived 73% of sales outside of the Eurozone in 2016. It is therefore heavily exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations, and particularly the USD. To mitigate this risk, the company engages in extensive currency hedging, which in itself entails some financial risk.

Counterfeiting risk: BIC’s products (mainly lighters) are often subject to counterfeiting, especially in the Chinese market.

Acquisition risk: the company has made bolt-on acquisitions in the past, and will likely continue to do so in the future. This entails the risk of overpaying for an acquisition target, as well as the risks related to integrating acquired businesses.

Regulatory risk: a large part of BIC’s sales and profits are derived from lighters, which are mainly used for tobacco consumption. Anti-smoking legislation, or technological and behavioural changes (e.g. electronic cigarettes) may significantly impact tobacco consumption in the future.

Succession planning: Bruno Bich stepped back in as CEO following the departure of Mario Guevara. As of next year he is required to step down as Chairman of the Board, having reached the maximum age limit of 72. It is unclear whether his son, Gonzalve Bich (currently COO), will eventually succeed to his father as CEO.

Initial conclusions

There is a lot to like about Société BIC. It is a business that has developed leadership positions (#1 or #2 global player) in all of the markets in which it operates, creating a durable cost advantage from economies of scale. Over decades, the company has developed significant intangible assets in the form of brand equity. It consistently runs a very profitable business and achieves satisfactory return levels without any financial leverage. Its balance sheet is pristine. It runs an owner-operator model that clearly aligns the interests of all shareholders and executives, resulting in a sensible capital allocation policy. Shareholders are regularly remunerated via regular and special dividends, as well as stock buybacks.

While the stock is not trading at a steep discount to our estimation of intrinsic value, we believe it is attractively priced relative to the broader market and other industrial / consumer staples companies in our portfolio. Unfortunately, in the few days that it took us to do a deep dive into the company following a disappointing trading update for 3Q17, the stock has already recovered strongly. Nonetheless, we are still considering trimming one of our current holdings and initiate a position in Société BIC in the near future. The stock is firmly on our radar.

Sources include annual reports, investor presentations, and Thomson Reuters' Eikon service.

Appendix

Figure 1: BIC flagship products

Source: Société BIC website

Figure 2: Global stationery market

Source: Société BIC Annual Report 2016

Figure 3: Global lighter market

Source: Société BIC Annual Report 2016

Figure 4: Global shavers market

Source: Société BIC Annual Report 2016

