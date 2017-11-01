SunPower In Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Beleaguered SunPower (SPWR), suffering from dramatic margin compression, could be one of the worst hit from the Suniva tariff rulings.

There is one main reason for this assessment: The Company’s primary manufacturing facilities are in Philippines and Mexico and could be subject to tariffs.

SunPower has pushed hard against the Suniva case initially and more recently lobbied hard to get a Company specific carve out but has been unable to get to a carve out in the injury determination phase. When the final recommendations from the ITC Commissioners came out yesterday, the news was not particularly good for SunPower.

Except for Commissioner Broadbent, no other ITC commissioner has proposed a carve out to SunPower from tariffs (see image below courtesy of MJ Shiao at Greentech Media).

Over the next two weeks, ITC commissioners will be putting together a final proposal for review by the President. If Broadbent’s recommendations to provide a quota for Mexico gets adopted in to the final recommendation, it can be a good news for SunPower as the Company may be able to benefit from its Mexico facility. However, given that only one of the four commissioners is making such a recommendation, it is doubtful if the Mexico carveout will make it to the final recommendations.

If SunPower does not get a carve out, the Company’s high cost structure coupled with tariffs will put the Company at deep cost disadvantage against First Solar (FSLR) and Tesla (TSLA).

The Company will be at a significant cost disadvantage in the core sectors it operates in.

Utility Scale

In the utility scale market, the Company faces a cost disadvantage compared to the leader First Solar. First Solar’s entire production could be at a 10 to 15 cent cost advantage. Such a competitive dynamic will make it very difficult for SunPower to compete in the US market. In such a case, the Company could become highly dependent on its key investor, Total, in winning business in international markets.

Distributed Generation

When it comes to distributed generation applications, Tesla and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), without the tariff overhead, could have significant cost advantage compared to SunPower. The US distributed generation market is also likely to be slightly negatively impacted due to module pricing increases, further increasing the challenge to SunPower.

Summary

SunPower could be severely disadvantaged in the core US market if the Company does not get a carve out in the final tariff decision. As things stand right now, the Company seems to be facing an uphill battle. Without a special carve out, SunPower will be in a serious trouble in both of its core markets. With the Suniva case development, the Company’s chances of any near term turn around appear tenuous.

Our View: Avoid

A more detailed report, including impacts to other players is available to subscribers of the Beyond The Hype subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of solar, battery, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technology stocks, please consider subscribing to our Beyond The Hype platform.