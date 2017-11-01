Iconix Brand Group: Paths Forward

It has been a very difficult week for stockholder's of Iconix Brand Group (ICON), including myself. Following the announcement that Walmart (WMT) will not be renewing their DanskinNow contract past January 2019, shares of Iconix Brand Group plummeted over 70%. It was not the future loss of this revenue that hurt investor's confidence. After all, the 2018 impact will only be a $15.5M reduction in revenue (about 5%, depending on total revenue in 2018). The main punch came from the company announcing that considering this development and other "certain developments" (this unknown other developments is also a cause for concern at this point), it will unlikely be in compliance with its 2018 financial debt covenants. As a result, they have entered into an amendment of their senior secured note facility (specific details here).

To put it plainly, in the short term, the company is actually going to see a reduction in interest payments, as Deutsche Bank will be covering some of their interest (according to CEO John Haugh at the annual shareholders' meeting today, and to quote him exactly, he said "this is not a bad thing"). However, the greatest challenge for the company now is to raise $100M of cash by March 2018.

Below are the options on the table as far as I can tell. Haugh was asked what his preference would be among the options below, and while he did not really specify, I got an impression that certain paths will be more difficult to pursue than others, and I have included my impressions below:

Sale of the entire company (say to Amazon (AMZN), who can suddenly gain close to 30 in-house brands as a result and reduce its prices): this seems like a win-win situation, however, I got the impression from Haugh that this is not easily feasible or straight-forward. Iconix's business is very complicated and involves numerous joint ventures. If Iconix owned full interest in all its brands, a retailer may have been more interested, however, their partial interest in many of these brands may be a deterrent for purchasers. That being said, Haugh said the option is certainly on the table, should they receive a good offer.

Sale of more brands, or interest in joint ventures: This seems to be the most likely option at this point, however, of the approximately 30 brands, about 5 are unsecuritized, and the company would have to pay fees to sell most of their brands. In some cases, the brand may not be worth enough to make any sense for the company to pay the fee. Haugh seemed to believe that all their brands are terrific and have a place in their portfolio at this point, however, they would be open to selling some if a good price is offered. Haugh was asked what a good price may be (a multiple of 5 was mentioned). He said in the past they were able to get multiples above 10-13. A multiple of 5 would be ridiculous, and out of question.

Share dilution: This seems to be the second likely option. While Haugh said that they will do everything they can so it does not come to share dilution, considering the current circumstances, I think investors should be ready for that possibility.

Umbro and Target Announcements

We have heard the management talk about two upcoming developments. that can have a significant impact on revenue going forward (both of these developments have been delayed, affecting guidance for 2017):

Announcement of a new major partnership with Target A new distribution channel for Umbro in the US.

A while ago, a member of the Seeking Alpha community suggested in a comment that Iconix may soon be announcing that Target is Umbro's new distributor, thus hinting that the two announcements are actually one and the same. Again, while Haugh did not mention this directly, I got the strong impression that those two are separate developments, and not one announcement. In other words, I do not think Target will be Umbro's new distributor. As Haugh listed some of the upcoming exciting announcements for the company, he clearly itemized the above two announcements as two different upcoming developments.

Considering the recent developments, I went to the shareholder's meeting expecting to see angry investors and heated arguments. The meeting was civil; management seemed calm and confident in the company's future, although Haugh did seem quite stressed when answering shareholders' questions. All board members were present, as far as I could tell, including Peter Cuneo. Ex-CEO, Neil Cole, was also present.

While I have maintained my long position in Iconix, I would advise any investors who do not have a position in this stock to do thorough research on the company before starting one. The company is obviously dealing with serious debt issues, and is operating in a bleeding environment (retail). While Iconix's new relationship with Amazon was a huge positive sign and was completely overshadowed by the debt concerns, much of Iconix's brands are still sold at traditional brick and mortar retailers, some of which are losing revenues to Amazon very quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.