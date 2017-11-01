Cotiviti Holdings' (COTV) CEO Douglas Williams on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:COTV)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017, 08:30 ET

Executives

Jennifer DiBerardino - VP, IR

Douglas Williams - CEO & Director

Adrienne Calderone - Interim CFO, VP & Controller

Analysts

Ryan Daniels - William Blair & Company

Matthew Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Mark Rosenblum - Morgan Stanley

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James & Associates

Anagha Gupte - Leerink Partners

Sean Dodge - Jefferies LLC

Alexander Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Erin Wright - Crédit Suisse AG

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Cotiviti's Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer DiBerardino, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer DiBerardino

Good morning, and welcome to Cotiviti's third quarter 2017 earnings call. This call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available on the Events page of our investor website at cotiviti.com through December 1, 2017. Also available on the financial page of our investor website is a financial supplement containing key financial measures on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. We will be referencing this supplement throughout the call.

On today's call, we will discuss Cotiviti's business outlook and will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. We urge you to read the risk factors, cautionary language and other disclosures in our SEC filings for the factors that may impact statements made on this call.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and free cash flow. Reconciliations to the relevant GAAP numbers for these non-GAAP measures are included in the press release and also within the financial supplement posted on our investor website.

Joining me on the call today are Doug Williams, Chief Executive Officer; and Adrienne Calderone, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Now I will turn the call over to Doug.

Douglas Williams

Thank you, Jennifer, and good morning. On the call this morning, I'll review the year-to-date financial results, elaborate on the share repurchase plan and discuss our progress on providing additional dimensions of client value. I'll then hand the call over to Adrienne to discuss third quarter results and our adjusted 2017 guidance. Our solid third quarter results reflect Cotiviti's success in delivering significant long-term value for our clients. In addition to expanding the adoption of solutions by existing clients, we are growing through new client additions and converting more cross-sell opportunities into new revenue streams. Our focus on innovation and bringing additional dimensions of value to market more quickly means that we are prepared to meet our clients' needs if the market continues to evolve. This provides even greater opportunities for growth over the long term.

We're also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million. Our strong cash flow generation allows us to opportunistically execute on a share repurchase program, while also investing in our organic growth and continuing to evaluate our strategic M&A opportunities. We believe the authorization demonstrates our board's confidence in our long-term outlook.

Turning to our results. For the nine months ended September 30, we grew total revenue 10% or $45 million to $501.9 million. Revenue growth reflects increased value creation for existing clients as well as added revenue sources from new and cross-sell. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $190.3 million, reflecting revenue growth, partially offset by investments we have made to enhance future growth.

In the third quarter, we went live with 2 cross-sell expansions, bringing our total new sources of growth for the 9-month period to 8, 4 new clients and 4 cross-sells. For the first 9 months of 2017, 52% of the year-over-year healthcare growth was generated by new opportunities, including RowdMap, while the remaining 48% was generated from existing clients. Given the success that we have had in adding new sources of revenue, we anticipate that revenue contribution from new and cross-sells will continue to contribute meaningfully to our growth.

As a reminder, we define a new opportunity as a new client or a successful cross-sell in the year in which it goes live until the end of the following calendar year. Depending on the month in which a new opportunity goes live, it is counted as new for as little as 13 months or as long as 24 months. As a new revenue source rolls into the existing category, we focus on expansion into that client's white space to drive further growth.

New opportunities that went live in 2016 and early 2017 are positively impacting our 2017 results. We attribute this success to our go-to-market investments. As we've described, there's a steady ramp of adoption in the early part of a contract. Over time, a new client's growth will scale further as they adopt additional solutions. Our long-term outlook for the business and our fundamentals remain intact. Visibility into our revenue potential on a given period has not changed. However, certain variables may impact our revenue and results from time-to-time.

Variables can include timing delays due to implementations and revenue conversion and health care cost inflation, which are typically cyclical, impacts our claim volume and has been on the lower end of the cycle due to utilization softness. In 2017, we've had several of these variables occur simultaneously, which will impact our guidance for the full year 2017. Adrienne will provide more detail momentarily.

Consistent with our strategy to generate new opportunities and increase client value, we are very pleased with the addition of RowdMap to our solutions portfolio. The network efficiency solution is a great complement to our payment accuracy solution set. The integration is going smoothly, and we expect corporate functions to be fully integrated by year-end. Our combined organizational expertise in applying data-driven content to identify variation is expected to enhance existing data assets and create additional value for our clients through innovative, new medical cost-saving solutions.

We're very enthusiastic about the potential. Continuous improvement is a critical focus for us, and our digital strategy will continue to be a key differentiator. The recent appointment of Nord Samuelson as Chief Digital Officer further demonstrates our commitment. Our strategy contains a digital component that helps us innovate and find new sources of value. We believe that having this role is a next logical step to fast-track our adoption of new digital technologies and drive even more client value and, ultimately, company success.

Now I'll turn the call over to Adrienne to review our third quarter financial results.

Adrienne Calderone

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, everyone. As I walk through financial results for the quarter, I will be referencing the 2017 third quarter financial supplement posted on our investor website. Beginning on Slide 2 of the supplement, you can see that third quarter 2017 revenue increased 11%, in line with the 10% to 12% growth rate we communicated last quarter. Healthcare revenue increased 13%, while retail revenue increased 1%. Within health care, retrospective solutions, or RCA revenue growth, in the third quarter increased 13% from a year ago. RCA third-quarter growth was driven primarily by existing clients but supplemented by new sources of revenue. Due to system changes at a small number of clients, RCA revenue conversions are taking longer than anticipated to be realized, causing some associated revenue to move from the fourth quarter into 2018.

In March 2017, we began reviewing charts for the 2 new CMS regions awarded to us in October 2016. The complexity and cycle time of getting the program up and running is taking longer than we anticipated. As we experienced in the previous contract, meaningful revenue ramp occurred gradually after the initial implementation period of the contract. As a result, we now expect CMS revenue to represent slightly less than 1% of total revenue that come into the market for full year 2017, but we are optimistic about the potential.

Prospective, or PCA revenue, increased 9% in the quarter from a year ago, driven by the revenue ramp from new clients and cross-sells implemented in 2016 and early 2017. Certain new PCA implementations have been experiencing longer delays than we anticipated. These new opportunities are still expected to be implemented for the full scope of our contracts. Additionally, as Doug mentioned, claim volume is also a factor.

Third quarter revenue from our RowdMap network efficiency solution was approximately $2.5 million and is included in the other category under health care. As the network efficiency solution contracts ramp, fourth quarter revenue is expected to be approximately $4.5 million, and we maintain our revenue estimate for 2018 at approximately $20 million.

Turning to our Global Retail and Other segment. Revenue increased 1% in the third quarter due primarily to a large settlement. On a year-to-date basis, retail revenue also increased 1% from 2016. The other line within Global Retail and Other represents solutions for a limited number of clients to improve efficiency and effectiveness of payment networks. This has been steadily declining as we roll off this non-core business. Revenue from this business for the fourth quarter of 2017 will be close to 0. All of the contracts historically reported in Other are scheduled to expire on December 31, 2017. As a result, there will be no revenue contribution from this business in future years.

Moving to Slide 3 in the supplement. Net income increased substantially, both in the third quarter and for year-to-date 2017 versus a year ago, reflecting revenue growth and the positive tax rate impact from stock option exercises. The effective tax rate for the third quarter was 39.9%. And for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2017, it was 22.7%. The tax rate was impacted in the quarter by nontax deductible restricted stock awarded at the RowdMap acquisition.

Excluding the impact of this nondeductible stock-based compensation and the benefit of stock option exercises and other discrete items, the tax rate was approximately 38% for the quarter and year-to-date. We use the forecasted 38% rate to tax effective relevant line items in our adjusted net income bridge because we exclude the impact of stock-based compensation. SG&A expenses were flat in the third quarter compared to a year ago, reflecting substantial stock compensation expense recorded in the 2016 quarter from performance-based stock option vesting, offset by the third quarter 2017 increase in non-compensation-related expense due to our ongoing investments in analytics, the technology platform and our go-to-market strategy.

For the 9-month period ended September 30, SG&A expense, including stock compensation, increased 8%. Excluding stock compensation, SG&A grew 18% year-to-date, reflecting the previously mentioned investments. We expect SG&A expense to level off on a pure dollar basis and grow more in line with revenue growth going forward.

To assist in the analysis of our underlying results, we provide 2 non-GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. On Slide 4, you can see that adjusted EBITDA increased 11% from the third quarter a year ago, with a corresponding margin decline of 19 basis points due to SG&A expense and the investments previously mentioned.

On Slide 5, adjusted net income in the third quarter 2017 increased to $36.9 million or $0.39 per diluted share. The increase was primarily driven by year-over-year revenue growth and the impact from the September 2016 refinancing, which resulted in a $9.3 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Actual shares outstanding at September 30, 2017, were 92.4 million, while weighted average fully diluted shares for the quarter were 95.3 million.

On Slide 7, you can see that cash flow from operations decreased 1% to $107.2 million from the same period a year ago. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $83.6 million year-to-date. As a result of our lower expected fourth-quarter revenue and the assumption of RowdMap liabilities from the acquisition, free cash flow is anticipated to be in the range of $125 million to $130 million for the full year. Turning to the balance sheet data on Slide 8.

The decline in debt from year-end was due to total scheduled principal payments of $4.5 million per quarter or $13.5 million year-to-date. We are maintaining our $35 million interest expense estimate for 2017 despite the recent uptick in LIBOR.

With the scheduled loan payments and as a result of our strong EBITDA growth and cash flow generation, we ended the quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.6x, down from 2.9x at December 31, 2016. While the RowdMap acquisition did increase the ratio slightly due to the cash deployed for the acquisition, this was partially offset by our strong cash generation. Turning to guidance. As we look to the balance of the year, we are adjusting our guidance to reflect the fourth quarter impact from the timing delays previously described. We revised our revenue guidance, which reflects approximately 9% growth at the midpoint of the range.

We have also tightened our adjusted EBITDA guidance, which at the midpoint of the range indicates approximately 80 basis points of margin expansion. We plan to provide 2018 guidance when we report the full year 2017 earnings.

What we can tell you today is that we are optimistic about our financial performance in 2017 and expect to generate low double-digit revenue growth. Our assumptions are based on the following reasons. The delays we described will move into 2018. New sources of revenue from new clients, successful cross-sells, our new network efficiency solution and the CMS wrap contracts and also accelerated innovation is expected to support revenue growth through a combination of our digital strategy investments and the analytical expertise from the Cotiviti and RowdMap teams. In summary, 2017 guidance has been revised to the following.

Total revenue in the range of $678 million to $683 million; net income in the range of $91 million to $95 million; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $265 million to $268 million; and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 96 million, excluding the impact of any share repurchases.

We are also providing the following key assumptions that support our full-year guidance, interest expense of approximately $35 million; stock compensation expense of approximately $17 million, reflecting performance shares related to the RowdMap acquisition; and effective tax rate of approximately 38%, excluding the impact of stock option exercises and nondeductible stock-based compensation; and CapEx of approximately $40 million.

A reconciliation of net income to the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income is provided in our earnings release and in the third quarter financial supplement available on our investor website. Now I will turn the call back over to Doug

Douglas Williams

Thank you, Adrienne. Cotiviti's 2017 results to date reflect steady growth and sound execution on our strategies to drive increasing client value. As you've heard this morning, we're very optimistic about our future opportunity to generate even more client value into 2018 and beyond. Our focus is on long-term performance, and our results continue to reflect this.

The investments we make today are strategically positioned to drive a long runway of client value creation. This should align favorably with shareholder performance expectations. While there can be some variation as clients ramp up with us, we believe we will ultimately deliver value for our clients and shareholders over the long term.

Before we take questions, I want to thank Adrienne for her excellent leadership through the CFO transition. The consistency is a testament to Adrienne's expertise and the strength and depth of our finance team. As we announced yesterday, we've hired Brad Ferguson as our new CFO. He will join us on November 6. Brad brings to Cotiviti over 25 years of strong financial and operational expertise, and we look forward to having the benefit of his experience. We anticipate introducing him to investors and analysts in the coming months. Adrienne will resume her role as Vice President and Controller upon Brad's arrival. Please join us in welcoming Brad to Cotiviti.

Now I'll ask the operator to open the lines for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question today comes from Ryan Daniels with William Blair.

Ryan Daniels

Doug, I was hoping you could go into a bit more detail on some of the implementation delays in regards to both PCA and RCA. I guess, number one, on the RCA, what kind of visibility do you have on the clients improving their systems, such that you'll be able to do the audits? And then number two, on the PCA, just any more color there? I think you've talked about provider abrasion and some caution there among your customer base. So I'm curious about visibility there, and if it's kind of a similar theme to what you discussed is impacting the ramp last quarter.

Douglas Williams

Ryan, sure, and thank you for the question. There are two separate items. On RCA, the primary item we messaged of delay was around conversion on 2 or 3 significant clients that are unrelated to one another. And when we say conversion, we mean that we have executed on the payment accuracy review, and we've returned the information to the client, but we are dependent on them to be able to recognize that and realize it in their system before we recognize revenue. And so there're different specifics on each of the 3, and we are working closely with them to get that fixed in place. But we basically took out of our forecast for '17 a timing-based prediction of when that would occur. On PCA, go ahead.

Ryan Daniels

I was just going to ask, how accurate are you typically with that? So if you know that or if you believe it's x million in revenue that you report to them, is that typically pretty accurate, such that you have really good visibility on that revenue coming back in?

Douglas Williams

We're pretty accurate at a client-specific level. And then really, what's happened here is -- something has changed. In one case, there was a client that changed the system that they used to record this. And I might add that this is not unique to us. It actually impacts their own internal and any other external organization they work with. And so it's a priority for them. But if you took out the variability of a system change or some meaningful work process change, it's fairly predictable at a client-specific level.

On PCA, it is not uncommon to experience that a go-live, where we're intersecting live data, might be managed with great care, and it can move on the right to the calendar. What happened in this specific year was we had a substantial opportunity planned for early in the year move -- delay more than a usual amount. And so we continue to work with them towards going live, but we took the forecast of when out of 2017. And I don't think there's anything unusual here. All of our clients are very thoughtful about anything they do that would impact the providers. They want to make sure they're paying accurately, but they also want to make sure that the providers are treated in a way that's partnering with them. And really, what occurs here is we are dependent on clients to not only work with us on the technological piece, but also on testing the content so that we can help mutually assess the provider behavior -- the way the content would behave in the data for provider impact. And in this case, the client had a resource contention issue.

Ryan Daniels

Okay, that's really helpful color. And then as my follow-up, and I'll hop off. Just on the Medicare Rec. I know that's not a big piece of the business, but I'm curious if that's also more of just the timing issue with revenue recognition with the new terms or if you are finding lower yield on the current audits or higher appeals, just whatever's driving the delta there versus your expectation.

Douglas Williams

It's completely timing. This is, as you can imagine, an enormous scale. The contracts were awarded last year. We began the first stages of this in the -- late in the first quarter. And if we would work through the cycle time and as you mentioned, there are more stringent and measured aspects of this that take time to work through. And we also work with multiple MACs, who administer the changes for the Medicare population. And so it's really just getting things up and running, but we're very encouraged by the fundamentals that we see.

Operator

The next question comes from Matthew Gillmor with Robert Baird.

Matthew Gillmor

Maybe following up on the timing delays. I know this is something you talked about last quarter, so I was just curious if these are impacting the same number of clients or more clients. And then second, on that line, Doug, do you think there's any impact from the MLR regulations? And I guess, the perspective is payers are having a good year from a cost perspective, so they're delaying some of these things just because they wouldn't -- all the benefit wouldn't occur there and bottom line, they'd have to share in the former rebates?

Douglas Williams

On the first question, there is no additional client-centric delay included in our outlook at this stage. It's the same that we talked about before. On the MLR question, I think that's a philosophical point. Certainly, no payer/client has articulated that to us. And I think that's probably something that would be fair for you to speculate, but not really a good idea for us to speculate. But certainly, the motivations, in the inverse way, if things were not going as well, if MLR was a challenge, we typically, in those cycles, do see significant motivation toward adoption and other aspects.

Matthew Gillmor

Got it. And then on the guidance update. So you mentioned that the guidance reflects the delays with these clients ramping. I think Adrienne also mentioned the Medicare Rec as being an influence and also just lower health care inflation. But as you think about the change in the revenue guide, can you maybe give us a sense for the components, the 3 components you've laid out and how much is just a pushout versus just the lower health care inflation, which, I guess, could persist?

Douglas Williams

Well, I think the vast majority, if not all, of the change in our guidance is a timing-based item. The specific things we've talked about we are working on, and we anticipate that they will be resolved, though we took the timing-based aspect out of 2017. From a medic -- the CMS contract, these are two contracts, and they each have a date that we can reach back to. So there's no loss in terms of the opportunity. It's really a matter of working through the system ourselves and also with the MACs to process within the limitations of ADRs, et cetera, that CMS has in these contracts.

Operator

The next question comes from Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley.

Mark Rosenblum

This is Mark Rosenblum on for Ricky. Just a question on the utilization piece. Could you give a little more detail on what you guys think is driving the lower utilization this year? We've heard kind of mixed views from different players in the supply chain.

Douglas Williams

Right. And so I think if you see the data that comes from the provider world, and then also if you see the payer world and the MLR piece, it's hard to speculate what the cause, the root cause would be. But when we look at it and have experienced people, et cetera, health care inflation trends have generally been quite cyclical, and they're at the low end of the cycle. And in fact, there seems to be some evidence in the market that people have thought it would come back stronger than it had by now. And so we believe that if you look at history, it's a matter of when more than if. But I think if you really want to try to get to the really significant root cause, we'd probably need to engage an actuarial firm.

Mark Rosenblum

Okay, got you. That's helpful. And then on the implied fourth quarter guide. Revenue came down, but it looks like EBITDA margins are up about 100 basis points versus the prior guidance. Can you just give a little color on what drove that increased profitability?

Adrienne Calderone

Sure, Mark. It's Adrienne Calderone. So again, as we've mentioned previously, our fourth quarter is typically our highest margin quarter. And even with the lower revenue that's expected in the fourth quarter, we still expect the margin expansion. In addition, we've talked about in the past that we have levers, levers that we can pull and effectively manage, if you will, through certain expenses from a timing perspective. And so we're very much focused on that as we do in the business in total. So given that we're comfortable that the lower revenue is going to move into 2018, we are very comfortable with any levers we can pull in the fourth quarter.

Operator

The next question comes from Nicholas Jansen with Raymond James.

Nicholas Jansen

Just my question will just be on the forward-looking color for '18. I think you said something like low double-digit revenue growth. And certainly, some of that will include the benefit of RowdMap. So just trying to get a sense of longer-term, at the time of the IPO, you kind of communicated 10% to 12% type organic growth and margin leverage off of that. Just wanted to kind of get your thoughts given some of the nuances this year, how have you viewed that longer-term guidance? And is there any sort of adjustments as we should be thinking about the business model going forward, particularly now that you might be broadening the services capabilities with acquisitions like RowdMap?

Douglas Williams

Nicholas, that's a great question. I think at this stage, we're going to continue to say that we will give '18 guidance when we report full year this year. I think the core of what you're asking is if we believe that we can continue to deliver on the general parameters that we've provided. And everything that you hear and see about another source of growth, whether that's organic, inorganic, et cetera, just supports that guidance. And then we can, as we get into a time period, get more specific for you.

Nicholas Jansen

Okay, that's helpful. And then my second question would just be on RowdMap. Obviously, it's still very early in terms of the integration, but any sort of insights as you've brought that on? Any sort of cross-selling conversations you're having already with your existing customers would be helpful.

Douglas Williams

Thanks. Well, we're feeling very good about it. The integration's going well, both on the internal and the external side. We have teams working with -- we have clients in common and we have cross-selling opportunities where they were not in common, and those conversations are active today. And we're very encouraged about what we can do together by integrating the insight that comes from the content of each of those components for the future.

Operator

The next question comes from Ana Gupte with Leerink Partners.

Anagha Gupte

Just wanted to follow up again on the pipeline and the cross-sell. Can you give us some more color? I think what you said was in the first half of '17, you had added 4 new clients and done 2 cross-sells. So any more color on 3Q and for the rest of the year? And then with RowdMap, just more color on how long would the selling cycle be for you to take an existing client in either your RCA or PCA suite, and then reverse something from them moving it into your payment integrity solutions?

Douglas Williams

Ana, I mean, I think what we've said before, and it continues to be true, is that we're very encouraged about our pipeline both from a new business and a cross-sell standpoint as well as the activity that comes from expanding within clients. As a reminder, we announced things to the market when they began producing revenue. And so if we were to look at our business, there's no particular seasonality pattern of when clients go live. When they go live, it has more to do with the cycle we're in with them, where their resource capacity and allocation is. And so they might go live in the first quarter or the fourth quarter, and there's not a calendar driven pattern to that.

When you look at the amount of business that we have announced, and we do it over the 13- to 24-month period, as we said in the call, from '16 into '17, it's very significant in terms of the new sources of revenue and what that means to our future growth because these grow for quite some time. In fact, some of our oldest clients are some of the largest growing even today as they adopt more and more. And so I don't think there's anything unique about the third quarter or the fourth quarter. But when we announce them to you, it probably doesn't mean all that much to that quarter or the next. But what it should mean is this is yet another source of growth that adds to the cumulative impact that grows over time.

As far as RowdMap is concerned, the RowdMap product set, and it has many dimensions to it, but just the basic primary starting point should have a faster sales cycle than either in RCA or PCA client because of the degree of complexity, of the decision and the degree of integration with the client. In our RowdMap work, we get data from the client and we use other data from the market, and we bring back to them a rich and robust analysis of their network, but it doesn't require building interfaces with their system, nor processes with them to adopt it. And so that stand-alone piece should be a faster cycle. Does that answer your question?

Anagha Gupte

Yes, that's helpful. I want just a quick follow-up. Do you see any payer mix correlation with RowdMap? What is it currently a mix of business? I guess, I always ask this question. And might this drive it more towards Medicare Advantage relative to commercial just because the risk readiness issue seems more of value to government payers than maybe commercial?

Douglas Williams

I think that observation is correct. It's not exclusively that way. And certainly, commercial clients benefit from understanding the resource consuming behaviors of their providers. But it is most directly correlated to Medicare, Medicare Advantage, et cetera, those type plans.

Operator

The next question comes from Sean Dodge with Jefferies.

Sean Dodge

Yes. Maybe coming back to the timing issues again, and specifically the ones arising from the system changes. I'd imagine most of your clients are currently on multiple different claims processing systems. And you've always, to some extent, had to deal with disruptions and reimplementations and when they decide to undertake system changes or consolidation. Is that pretty common? And what I'm trying to get a sense for is after you get this timing issue ironed out, what are the chances that we see other similar ones pop up as other clients decide to change systems?

Douglas Williams

Sean, it's a great question. So the specific system item I spoke about, it's actually not a claims system. It's actually the -- for one specific RCA client, it's their recovery system. And they had both a system change and a geographic processing location change that happened all at once. I think to your point, though, when a client changes a system, it does have a degree of risk in it. It has less risk in an RCA world, where they're simply sending us paid claim data. In a PCA world, it would require a system reimplementation. And those do happen, but the frequency of primary processing system changes is not high. And generally, when they do them, it is a multiyear transition to move the claim volume from one to another.

Sean Dodge

Okay. And then on the Medicare Rec contracts. The revenue's taken a little longer. But on cost, how flexible is the cost base there? And if you made all the investments now to support the ramping of those contracts, are there still some incremental spending that you're going to have to do over the coming quarters?

Adrienne Calderone

Sean, it's Adrienne. Great question. So in the Rec contract, so as we mentioned, it's been good progress, but slow. And so we've ramped up as we see movement in that. And so we've been able to pull back as we were in between the 2 contracts. And now as we're getting further along with the new contracts, we are ramping up and moving the resources in so that we can effectively process through the claims as they come through. But we've got the ability to do that in our control.

Operator

The next question comes from Sandy Draper with SunTrust.

Alexander Draper

I guess, maybe a question probably for Doug on the competitive landscape. One, I'm not sure if you've ever addressed this, when you talk about the cross-sells, how often are -- those cross-sells, are they getting bid out and looking at other competitive solutions? Or is it really yours and it's really just a timing factor of how this -- I'm just trying to understand the competitive dynamics. And then also more broadly, over the last year or so have you noticed any change in the competition, anybody being more or less aggressive around price? Just any thoughts around the competitive landscape on that side would be helpful as well.

Douglas Williams

Sandy, yes, on the cross-sell, in general, these are not RFP or bid situations, they are an extension of a relationship. And certainly, every client we have is very cost- and price-sensitive, and part of that is that we need to make sure that the ROI is sound for both them and us. In the competitive landscape, in the broadest of pictures, I don't think that this year is any different than any other year. We've always had cycles of competitive influences who come into the market. And we -- look, we don't take any of those lightly. But often, they might make a lot of claims, and some of them persist and some may not, but it's a competitive market, whether that market is a client simply working with us on an ROI or comparing to something else. And we believe we have to earn our client's business every day. And what really matters in the long run is who consistently delivers sustainable results, not just financially, but also factoring in all of the other priorities that the client has around provider relationships, network adequacy, et cetera, and we try to balance all those very well for the client.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Erin Wright with Crédit Suisse.

Erin Wright

How should we think about kind of the inherent margin leverage in the business as we kind of head into 2018, and how should we think about maybe the moving parts and the timing delays, I guess, and how that influences from a profitability standpoint? I guess, what should we be thinking about in terms of that quarterly progression, just anecdotally?

Adrienne Calderone

Yes. So Erin, it's Adrienne. Thank you for that. So again, just to remind, from a seasonality perspective, usually, our first quarter is the lower, and the fourth quarter is the higher. But again, as we mentioned, with some of these timing delays, we do expect them to move into 2018. So there could be an increase in a margin perspective for the first half of the year from this timing, from 2017 moving into '18. But otherwise, we would expect the same seasonality to continue from a margin perspective, with first quarter being the lowest and fourth quarter being the highest.

Erin Wright

Okay, great. And then, I guess, with the new management changes, do you anticipate sort of any -- I guess, associated changes beyond sort of the CFO level? And how should we think about any sort of shift in strategy, for instance, with the new digital role appointment?

Douglas Williams

Erin, yes, I think that's a great question. So our strategy is the same as it was. This is really a resourcing of a focus within our strategy around an area to accelerate our progress. So we've had an agenda to continue executing on the core, and also to invest in technologies and processes, et cetera, that will give us even more opportunity to generate value for clients. This is simply saying that as the investments that we've made in technology and analytics have come to fruition and we're basically ready to go after even more, we're adding resource to that to accelerate. So I don't think it changes anything about our strategy.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Doug Williams for any closing remarks.

Douglas Williams

Well, thank you for your participation in our call this morning. Before we conclude, I'd just like to pause a moment and send our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the senseless terror act in New York yesterday afternoon. We're deeply saddened by this tragic event. If you have any follow-up questions on the quarter or our discussion this morning, please contact Jennifer. Thank you.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.