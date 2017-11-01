Digital Currencies And Amazon And The CME- Bullish Fuel To The Fire

coinDigital currencies, and most specifically Bitcoin, continue to be on fire. This week, the digital currency has moved through the $6000 level like a hot knife through butter and traded to a high of over $6600 at last glance. The move in the cryptocurrency has been nothing short of amazing considering the number of detractors who believe the rally will eventually end in tears. Among the most influential voices calling Bitcoin a fraud and bubble have been JP Morgan Chairman Jamie Dimon and Price Al Waleed who has established himself as the Warren Buffet of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin continues to build on gains, and it may not be long before the richest person in the world begins to accept digital currencies as payment in one of the world’s largest internet supermarkets. When that occurs, the cryptocurrency world will receive another shot in the arm that is likely to take prices to even more lofty levels.

It is hard to imagine that Bitcoin was trading at just six cents in 2010, and a $1000 investment seven years ago would have purchased 16,666.67 Bitcoins. Today, at $6540 that investment would be worth over $109 million, a staggering return. Bitcoin is not only the most best-performing asset over the period; it is a testament to the power of a disruptive technology in the financial world.

The power of disruptive technology

Throughout history, disruptive technology has resulted in a change in the way we conduct business and live our lives. In the world of money and banking, the ATM that was introduced way back in 1969 was a disruptive technology as was the introduction of bill pay through banks which made checks and stamps to mail them obsolete in many instances. In one of the most interesting comments about digital currencies, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein, compared digital currencies to paper money when it replaced gold and silver as means of exchange.

Amazon is a business that has thrived as a disruptive technology as it allows shoppers to buy almost all retail (and wholesale) products in the privacy of their homes and have them delivered to their doorstep. The success of Amazon has vaulted Jeff Bezos to the top of the heap as the richest man in the world. On Friday, October 27 after Amazon released earnings Bezos’ net worth rose by $6.6 billion in just one day. Amazon’s gains have come at the expense of many retailers who are losing business, market share, and in some cases their future to Amazon and the world of internet shopping.

Many have argued Bitcoin and its digital currencies are bubble markets and that they are destined for a miserable failure. However, the value of these instruments continues to soar to lofty heights. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

The price of Bitcoin is the most dramatic example of the ascent of the digital currency world, but many other instruments in the asset class continue to move to the upside.

The ascent of the cryptos

Ethereum, another cryptocurrency has exploded higher since its introduction on July 30, 2015. Source: Ethereum Price - CoinDesk

Ethereum has moved from $1.35 on September 6, 2015, to over $300. Source: Litecoin price | index, chart and news | WorldCoinIndex

Litecoin has appreciated from $1.30 on January 12, 2015, to its current level at $54.70 as of November 1. The three digital currencies have a combined market cap of around $140 billion. There are currently approximately 1238 different cryptocurrencies and rising with a total market capitalization of $184.4 billion.

Amazon and the CME break new ground

While many from the world of financial institutions and government continue to issue a ferocious condemnation of digital currencies, signs of validation for the disruptive technology are coming fast and furiously on a daily basis. It is likely that Amazon will soon begin accepting Bitcoin and other digital currencies as payment for goods.

On Tuesday, October 31 CME head Terry Duffy announced that the world’s largest futures exchange would begin offering futures contracts on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies before the end of 2017. With only sixty days left in the year, the CME is rushing their contracts and options on the futures are likely to follow. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission has put its hands around the world of digital currencies and defined them as commodities. Futures are highly leveraged trading instruments, and typically initial margin levels are 5-10% of contract value. When it comes to the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, I imagine that the CFTC and CME will set margin levels that reflect the potential for wide price variance in these trading vehicles that are much higher on a percentage basis than other commodities products available for trading.

Accepting digital currencies provides another level of validation

If one of the world’s leading retailers, Amazon, makes a move to allow cryptos it does not matter what the detractors say; the digital currencies will reach yet another new level of acceptance in the United States and around the world. It will not be long before other retailers will begin to accept the new currency instruments as a means of exchange. Meanwhile, the introduction of hedging and cash-settled trading derivatives on the digital currency market is the next step in validation for the new asset class.

The rise of digital currencies has created a frenzy of interest as human nature makes many of us want to be involved in a bull market. The bull market in Bitcoin and some of the other cryptos are unprecedented. Validation is likely to fuel these markets over the coming weeks, months, and years.

Get with the program and avoid standing in front of a freight train

Momentum is a powerful force when it comes to technology. Think about how many homes now have cable or satellite TV compared to the 1970s and 1980s. Think about how many people on the planet now walk around with a smartphone in their pocket or bag these days. Many homes do not need a landline phone these days. I am old school and often go into the bank when I need cash, but think about how many people never enter a banking institution as employers automatically deposit paychecks and account holders go to an ATM when they need cash and pay bills on their computers.

Digital currencies have been having an outstanding few weeks as futures contracts on the CME, and the potential for the biggest retailer in the U.S. accepting payment in cryptocurrencies have added fuel to the freight train that is the digital currency market. Jamie Dimon, Prince Al Waleed, and other detractors will have little choice but to admit they have been wrong sooner rather than later. At the same time, one of the most significant issues facing validation of cryptos is that their attraction is that they fly below the radar of governments and regulators around the world and are global means of exchange. The rise of the world of the cryptos will change the way we look at money and banking around our planet. Governments, tax collectors, central banks, and regulators will likely experience increasing problems with the borderless and anonymous nature of the digital currency world. However, this disruptive technology is gaining acceptance and traditional institutions better get with the program fast and figure out how they will operate in a new world.

Amazon and the CME may be the next shoes to drop in a world where many existing exchange instruments will become obsolete. The level of validation is rising fast, and those who figure out how to operate and exercise some degree of control over the new financial world will position for the future while others are left wondering what hit them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.