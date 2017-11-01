SodaStream International's (SODA) CEO Daniel Birnbaum on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Brendon Frey - Managing Director, ICR

Daniel Birnbaum - CEO

Henner Rinsche - President of Europe

Danny Erdreich - CFO

Doug Pritchard - President of North America

Analysts

Peter Grom - JPMorgan

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies

Pablo Zuanic - SIG

Operator

Good day. My name is Ebony, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SodaStream Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Brendon Frey of ICR. Please go ahead, sir.

Brendon Frey

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Earlier this morning, we filed the 6-K, which includes the press release and financial tables along with a supplemental slide presentation. I would like to remind everyone that certain statements will be made during today's conference call, which are forward-looking within the meaning of the securities laws. Due to the uncertainty of these forward-looking statements, our actual results may differ materially from anything projected in these forward-looking statements. As such, we can give no assurances as to their accuracy, and we assume no obligation to update them.

Results that we report today should not be considered as an indication for future performance. Changes in economics, business competitive, technological, regulatory and other factors could cause SodaStream's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the projections or forward-looking statements made today. In addition, we might make references to certain adjusted financial measures. The reconciliation of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures can be found in the company’s third quarter earnings release, which was posted on the company’s website. For more detailed information about these factors and other risks that may impact our business, please review the paragraph in this morning’s press release that begins with the words this release contains.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream, Daniel Birnbaum.

Operator

This is the operator. Daniel, we are unable to hear you over the phone.

Daniel Birnbaum

Can you hear me now?

Operator

You are live.

Daniel Birnbaum

Okay. Sorry for the technical glitch. Thank you, Brendon, and welcome to everyone on the call with us today. Three years ago in October 2014 we introduced a new growth plan that centered on repositioning the SodaStream brand globally around sparkling water and more effectively communicating the key consumer benefits of our home carbonation system.

The plan also highlighted the efficiencies and cost savings we expected to realize, further the consolidation of our manufacturing and logistics operations into our new state-of-the-art facility that was being built in southern Israel.

Today three years into our work, we are reporting an outstanding quarter that underscores the progress we've made executing on our growth plans. And while we're extremely pleased with our recent performance, we believe there is still a long runway for growth.

This includes markets where the brand is currently on fire, as well as markets where consumer adoption has been slower to take hold. I'm confident that are offering which focuses on sparkling water provide consumers with a smarter, more convenient way to consume beverages.

This combined with this stunning [ph] shift away from sugary sodas and juices towards healthier, better for you and better for the planet options as the company ideally positioned to expand global household penetration and increase market share.

Equally important, our optimisation efforts around manufacturing, operations, expense and inventory management have provided us with the ability to increase profitability at a much faster pace than revenue growth and generate significant free cash flow.

Let me review our third quarter numbers, which includes several all-time records. Revenue grew 13% to $140 million with all four regions increasing year-over-year, led by Asia-Pacific up 34%, Western Europe up 14%, CEMEA up a 11% and the Americas up 1%.

In terms of product performance, sparkling water maker unit sales were up 7% to 847,000, while gas refill units grew 9% to an all time record of $8.4 million. Utilization of the SodaStream system is also reflected in the growing consumer demand for additional carbonated - carbonating bottles which increased 36% on a unit basis year-over-year.

To put the gas refill figure into perspective, our consumers prepared 462 million liters of carbonated beverage with our system during the quarter, 89% of which was non-flavored.

We are on pace to generate almost 2 billion liters of sparkling beverages this year, enhancing SodaStream’s position as the number one sparkling water brand by volume in the world and well ahead of our nearest competitor.

In line with our repositioning strategy, flavor unit sales decreased 7% year-over-year to $5.1 million. The benefits of our business model were even more pronounced below the revenue line during the third quarter, as we continued to leverage our advanced manufacturing capabilities on higher production volumes.

Gross margins increased 170 basis points to 53.5% driven by several factors, including greater efficiencies in our manufacturing and leveraging our infrastructure for scale.

We also benefit from higher machine margins, as we’ve successfully re-engineered our leading sparkling water makers and realized meaningful production savings through increased automation and lower input costs.

OpEx increased $6 million year-over-year, driven by higher A&P investments mostly in Europe and higher distribution expenses associated with the growth in product volume. As a percentage of revenue, OpEx was 37% similar to last year.

The combination of double-digit revenue growth, gross margin expansion and maintaining OpEx as percentage of revenue resulted in operating income growth of 24% to an all time record of $23 million and a 16.5% operating margin, up 160 basis points from last year.

Net income increased 32% to $19.8 million, also an all time record for the company and EPS increased 27% to $0.87. We generated free cash flow of approximately $26 million in the quarter and ended Q3 with approximately a $137 million in cash and short term financial investments and no financial debt.

Our growth in Q3 was broad based and within each region several markets delivered stand out performance. I’ll review the diversity of our success and also speak to some of the untapped opportunities we believe exist around the world.

Starting in Western Europe, which represented 61% of our global sales, our performance was led by Germany's 23rd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, coupled with meaningful gains in Austria and Benelux.

Machine and gas refill unit sales were up high single digits or better in each of these markets, as we continue to successfully expand our user base and improve retention through effective product, marketing and distribution strategies.

Our business in other highly penetrated markets such as Nordics and Switzerland was stable year-over-year, while France was challenging. As we've discussed on previous calls, we've been working closely with our French distributor to reposition the brand around sparkling water and reignite household penetration.

Progress has been slow and results are falling short of expectations in France and we are exploring alternative options to get this business back on track in order to start capitalizing on SodaStream’s potential in this large and important market.

In the Americas after a strong first half of the year, our momentum in Canada accelerated during the third quarter. Sales were up strong double-digits and exceeded expectations driven by a 30% plus growth in machine, gas refill and flavor unit sales. Once again our results in Canada were achieved through higher productivity at existing doors without the benefit of new distribution.

In the U.S, machine sellout was once again strong, up 32% compared to last year and gas sellout increased 7% over the same period. Our Q3 sellout results are especially encouraging as we reduced our third quarter U.S. A&P by 23% from a year ago in order to refine our consumer communication as we plan to spend more marketing dollars to strengthen Q4 holiday selling season.

On a reported or selling basis, U.S. revenue was down 11% due in large part to retailers taking more products closer to need, which shifted some deliveries out of Q3 and into Q4.

We expect this timing difference combined with the recent launch of our new U.S. ad campaign, featuring Jillian Michaels, as well as several retailer activities during the holidays will fuel an increase in fourth quarter selling volume compared with Q4 of last year.

As it relates to the U.S., Doug Pritchard recently informed us that he is leaving the company later this year in order to return home to Canada and pursue other interests. We're thankful to Doug for his 2.5 years of service with the company during which he consistently grew the Canadian business and importantly transformed the U.S. business back to growth following 2 years of declining revenues. I wish Doug best of luck in his new endeavours.

I'm excited to announce that Jecka Glasman is joining SodaStream in early December as the new General Manager of the U.S. Jecka brings extensive cross-functional leadership experience from various sectors and regions. She most recently served as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks of America, where she led the transformation of the $160 million business and a network of 200 retail dealerships.

Prior to that, Jecka spent eight years at Converse [ph] Technology, including serving as Senior VP of the $250 million global services business unit. We are excited for Jecka to get started and I'm confident that she and her team will be successful building on a recent progress in the U.S.

Now to Asia-Pacific, our fastest growing region in the quarter. Australia remains on fire, as machine sales increased strong double-digits and gas refill units were up high teens. At the same time, Japan grew at a rapid pace and is quickly becoming a more meaningful contributor to our overall performance.

Lastly in CEMEA, our ongoing efforts to develop an extremely user-friendly and profitable direct-to-consumer model in Israel continue to drive solid results. As expected, our Czech Republic business slowed in Q3 after a very strong second quarter, which featured double-digit gains in selling of sparkling water makers and gas refills to our distributor partners.

That said, consumer demand in the Czech market was robust during Q3, as sellout of machines, gas refill and flavors all increased double-digits compared with the same period last year.

Our third quarter and year-to-date results reflect the success we've had attracting and retaining consumers through more effective product, marketing and distribution strategies. Our strong performances in the many markets I just reviewed are a great indication of our global potential, as we apply similar tactics to accelerate household penetration and improve retention in all countries, as well as penetrate new territories such as Argentina and potentially China.

Based on our better than expected third quarter performance and heightened expectations for the fourth quarter, we are raising our full year guidance. We now expect 2017 revenue to grow approximately 13% to about $536 million, compared to $476 million in 2016, up from our previous guidance of $523 million. Fourth quarter revenue is expected to increase approximately 14% to about $150 million.

Full year’s gross margin is still expected to increase by 150 basis points to approximately 53%, compared to 51.5% last year. A&P as a percentage of revenue is now expected to be approximately 14% compared to 13.6% of revenue in 2016.

We now expect full year operating income to increase approximately 40% to about $76 million, compared to $54.5 million into ’16, up from our previous guidance of 30% growth.

Net income is now expected to be approximately $66 million, 48% above $44.5 million into ’16. Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $2.90 compared to $2.07 in 2016.

This new guidance assumes the euro U.S. dollar exchange rate of 117 and 350 U.S dollar Israeli shekel exchange rate for the fourth quarter of 2017. We still expect CapEx to be approximately $25 million, while G&A is expected to be approximately $22 million.

EBITDA of 2017 is now expected to be approximately $98 million, up 30% compared to $76 million into ’16. As evidence by a revised guidance, we’re set for a strong finish to the year. We more than doubled our operating income margin over the past three years and we're confident that we can continue to improve on this message as we drive revenue growth to higher household penetration and retention and we leverage our manufacturing and expense structure [indiscernible] volume. We love forward to sharing more specific center outlook for 2018 when we report fourth quarter results in February.

Ebony, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Peter Grom with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Peter Grom

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Daniel Birnbaum

Good morning, Peter.

Peter Grom

So a couple of questions for me. So one, sales in Western Europe continue to be very strong. So could you provide some numbers on sell-in versus sell-through for the region, as well as Germany specifically?

Daniel Birnbaum

Sure. Let me ask Henner to take that question.

Henner Rinsche

Sure. So first of all Europe continues to do very well. In 2017 year-to-date, you know, we’re going to be – we are growing our revenues double-digit like we did in 2016, sellout is up year-to-date in 8 out of 12 countries, we are having better [ph] results and Germany continues to be the engine of the European success, with the 21st quarter of double-digit year-on-year revenue growth.

Peter Grom

Great. Thank you. And are there any plans for new doors, particularly in Germany in Q4 in 2018?

Henner Rinsche

Yes. So obviously with the amazing sellout that we have and the fact that it's just being the number one seller on the Amazon Prime Day in Germany in July 2017 more and more retailers become interested in stocking or running in-house promotions with SodaStream.

For example in quarter three 2017 we were as in in-house promotion in 6000 additional doors in Germany, so its never been before, and that's been successful. So our number of doors is currently at the highest level we’ve ever had and with the success that we have been set out, again more and more retailers will be interested in joining this amazing movement that's focus [ph] remains German consumer.

Peter Grom

Great. Thank you. And I guess one last question, so you alluded to this in your prepared remarks, highlighting the faster profit growth versus sales growth over the past couple of years.

And I was wondering how should we think about the ability for this to continue going forward? I mean is there more runway for greater cost savings, particularly in ’18? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Sure, Peter. I’ll ask Danny to address this.

Danny Erdreich

Yeah. Hi, Peter. Sure we have the ability to increase profitability in the future. Approximately 20% of our cost of sales and 60% of our SG&A is fixed. We can leverage this for additional profits in the future and adjustments [ph] even before we see an impact of mix and additional gas refill that will see in the future. So yes, we are looking to increase that even further.

Peter Grom

Great. That’s all from me. Thank you.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thanks, Peter.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll move next to Akshay Jagdale with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Akshay Jagdale

Good morning. Can you hear me?

Daniel Birnbaum

Yeah, Akshay. Good morning.

Akshay Jagdale

Good morning. Congrats on a good quarter again. I wanted to delve a little bit deeper into the soda maker sales composition right. So you had a very good quarter with 17% - I think 17% sales growth, but the volumes you know, the unit slowed down pretty considerably and the price per unit has implied in aggregate was up.

Can you just help us understand that and how we should think about that going forward because the volume deceleration is really concerning, but then you had this price increase in aggregate which I'm trying to get a sense for?

Daniel Birnbaum

Good, okay. Hi, Akshay. Well, first, we did see close to 8% increase in the volume of machines this quarter and yes there is price increase, partially related to currency. And there is - we obviously see for the first time after two years benefit from currency. So this is helping out.

And also despite - we are also introducing higher quality, higher functionality, machine is enabling us to serve the beer [ph] machines in higher prices. So the average price per machine for us increased this quarter, it’s actually now close to $60 per machine. So this is very positive.

As for the deceleration – and I think it’s an issue of timing. This quarter we will see – next quarter we will see a return to growth in volumes, as we’ve seen this year – this time, as tendency of the retailers to take more inventory closer to the final sale, they are trying to work just in time. So we will see movements in volume, which will increase in Q4.

Akshay Jagdale

That’s helpful. So just to continue on that I mean, we're talking about 34%, 35% growth going to 7 right. So how much of this inventory timing issue is, like what - what do you think it contributed to the quarter?

I'm trying to get a sense of order magnitude what we should expect in terms of acceleration going into the fourth quarter, right, because there was a 20 something 25, 27 point deceleration.

So wondering, one, if you expected that and two, how much was related to the inventory timing?

Daniel Birnbaum

Well, I’ll relate to this in general, Akshay. Yes, it was – you can see, it was part of our plans and overall the results are even better than our guidance in the last quarter. So it was all based on the plan.

In terms of volume against the increased number, and overall I think what's best is to analyze the movement in volume and in price next quarter after we will report final year results.

Danny Erdreich

I have to put things in perspective, this is not a situation of deceleration. We're reporting and producing record numbers of machines every month and every quarter. We're tracking at about 4 million machines. These are all time to start records for this company that's been around for 100 years.

You can expect – its razor blade business model. We can necessarily expect that the razors will continue forever to accelerate and it's not necessary for a strong high growth business because the blades follow the razors and are compounded.

So I wouldn't be too concerned, especially when you couple the timing issue that Daniel just described. We are celebrating tremendous double-digit growth here.

Akshay Jagdale

Okay. And just one last one and this is a longer term one, so can you talk just you know, how you talked about Germany, right, 23 straight quarters, that's just outstanding.

Can you just remind us what are your top five markets and maybe give us a sense of how they're doing from a penetration perspective over a long period of time than a couple quarters right or maybe you can give us like a 3 year number or something like that over three years how are your top 5 markets doing in terms of penetration that would be great? Thank you.

Danny Erdreich

So not to one markets. In terms of volume it’s Germany, which is now approximately 7% household penetration. In the U.S, we are - number two market in the U.S. We are close to 1.5% household penetration. Then we have few markets that are pretty close, but before that we have of course France, which Daniel discussed, which is around 4% household penetration with a very, very high potential.

Then we have few markets that are really equally there in their position. We have Canada, Australia and you know these are main markets and maybe Switzerland. In Canada and Australia we had about close to 4% in Canada and Australia more or less the same - the same number, that’s about 5%.

Then we have to Nordics of course, the Nordics is the highest penetrated region with close to 20% in Sweden and in average about 12% in the entire region, this is it.

Akshay Jagdale

That’s too powerful. Thank you. I’ll pass it on.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thanks, Akshay. In the topic to the market, I just want to mention that Japan is an up incoming market and it’s already penetrating our top five and we're very – and we're just scratching the surface there. So we're very excited about that market as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll move next to Pablo Zuanic from SIG. Please go ahead.

Pablo Zuanic

Good morning, everyone and good afternoon to you in Israel. Just first some questions on Germany for Henner. Number one, Henner, can you talk about you know, I understand you doubled the number of doors there as you enter hard discounters. Just tell us how is that doing?

And I'm just trying to understand in the case of Germany you know, how much of that growth is just because you're feeding a lot of those new stores how much is really underlying sales growth. That's one on Germany?

Number two, give us a sense in terms of your household penetration. You know, what are the targets over the next few years. 7% is pretty good, but I'm sure you’re at a sweet spot now where the brand is better known when you have a lot more visibility. So what can you aspire in terms of our household penetration there?

And number three, regarding Germany also. Just give us a sense of how you're managing the competition on gas canisters, whether you know, stores with other vendors are trying to offer other brands of gas at the retail outlets? Thanks.

Henner Rinsche

Hi, Pablo. Good morning.

Pablo Zuanic

Morning.

Henner Rinsche

On the first question, discounter in Germany now it’s a specificity of the German market that what we call discounter, like up almost 50% of the food revenues that are being generated in Germany. So it's very important to be in these discounter.

How do they work? They have a very limited number of products you know, SKUs [ph] because basically they select only the best seller. So it's really a very important thing to get into discounter and it's very difficult. All brands try it, but only few brands are good enough to be selected by Germany.

And what happened indeed over the last few years is that these discounters have seen testing, SodaStream in in-house promotions and in every single test that they went sellout has been so successful that they now repeat doing that in our promotions. And we are just starting that journey and it definitely is one of their major steps to reach our goal of 20% household penetration by the year 2020.

So this then moving over to your second question, today we are at 7% household penetration. We have a goal to get to 20% and it’s required us to accelerate our rate of growth. We are doing several things to get them.

One of the things is that we are testing an intensified marketing investment in a neighbourhood country of Germany to see that if we can accelerate growth that way and should we succeed in that test market and we would take the full program to Germany.

And other element is that, we continuously improve the effectiveness of our advertising. And I'm happy to report that in quarter 2017 we actually got the best ever advertising of all times in Germany and we have a very scientific approach to this Pablo.

So for the last six years we've been testing advertising execution continuously in a very scientific methodology that has not changed. So it's really a great news that what we add in quarter three 2017 is by far the most effective. So this will also help us accelerating our growth in household penetration in the coming years.

And then another building block to accelerate growth in household penetration is the consumer user experience of our machines. Now what we've said is that in 2017 is the launch of the Series [ph] machine which in Germany we call Easy [ph] because that is an [indiscernible]

And that machine is off to a great start. It's getting fantastic consumer reviews, so people have bought it and tried it, are very happy with it. This is important for us because it means that there will be more gas consumption and there will be more positive word of mouth on this Easy machine. So that’s another important building block. So all in all, despite our sales a very stretchy [ph] target, but we are making good progress. And you know, we think that's the way to actually reach our goal.

And then moving to your third question about competition on gas canisters. Now, this is not really a major issue, certainly not in Germany because there are so many barriers to entry and there are economies of scale. And at that core SodaStream has become such a strong brand in terms of sellout and consumer acceptance, in terms of being the number one selling product on Amazon, that retailers want a full package, they want our effective advertising, they want our machines that have a great experience.

Of course, they also want our gas and the total package is so convincing that of course, there is competition, but you know, we don't see this as a major risk, because our total package is just very convincing.

Pablo Zuanic

Thank you for that. And just a couple of more, one for you Daniel. You know, regarding the launch of this new automatic machine for next year that we understand the [indiscernible] your beverage. Just give us a sense of the timing of that launch. Is it mostly in Europe or also in the U.S. and roughly an idea about the price point, that seems to be quite a breakthrough in terms of innovation for the system that’s going to fill this household penetration, but I’d like to get more color on that?

And then separately you know, obviously a great quarter, great numbers, but I have to say from my perspective the departure of Doug Pritchard seems like a big deal. You know, he had gone down very well with investors, obviously he had - he was doing a great job it seems in the U.S.

So I guess the question on the U.S. would be and I was trying not to ask questions of the U.S. because you are obviously - you have so much potential overseas and most earnings come from overseas anyway.

But I guess in the case of the U.S., I see a lot of Wal-Mart, the CC [ph] being promoted at $63 versus price of 79. I wonder how they knew $49 machine there is doing, just give us a rough sense of how the U.S. business is doing in terms of underlying trends and what to expect over the next few quarters?

I know you mentioned some sell-through numbers there, but you know, the turnover in the U.S. unit is an issue, and obviously you've been successful in retaining Henner in Germany. I'm surprised that you know, that there's nobody in the U.S. if you can comment on that please? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Yeah. And Doug is with us on the call. So Doug can also comment on how we feels he's leaving the business behind. We're of course sad to see Doug go. He's now going from today to tomorrow, we're doing a smooth transition. We have a very strong successor. Doug did a great job and actually pointing the business in the right direction following a few years of decline.

So if I were to comment on the state of the business that Doug is leaving behind, I think it's a very optimistic picture. It's evidenced by the strong sell-out that we saw this quarter and consistently strong sell-out.

But at the end of the day, the success of the U.S. business is going to be around to what extent we're able to drive consumer demand and connect with the consumer and retain these consumers. But we're doing all the right things and we're excited about the advertising campaign that's actually in market right now in test levels. So you won't see a ton of these commercials, but we are testing this campaign right now to get the optimal execution of it for the holiday season. So that's something that's very exciting.

We're planning to spend heavily in Q4 in the U.S. and that's why we held back. We reduced our U.S. A&P for Q3 significantly from about $3 million to $2.3 million versus last year. We're saving that ammunition for Q4. We're going to hit hard and the retailers are working with us much better than in the past, where we have a slew of retailer programs for the holiday season that cover the entire range of our retailers and including the digital, the e-commerce retailers and the direct - the home shopping retailers where we're going to do a program and one of the big ones in a few days on November 5th.

The Costco program that is live and Costco expanded its store count for Q4 by 105 stores. We have circular programs with retailers, whether it’s Target and others, including a shared front cover with one of the big retailers for holiday. I mean, there's so much going on. And in addition, we're also driving consumer demand with an extensive in-store demonstration program.

So I think the state of business is very encouraging. We're committed to it. We have a good leader in place. And as far as the innovation you asked about, the one touch machine is going to be launching in Q1 of next year. The price point will be slightly lower than the power. So we're making it more accessible to the consumers.

If the retailers are very interested in this product, it's a beautiful product. Great user experience and I'm sure we'll do very well in the market. I would offer Doug, Doug he is on the line now calling in from Toronto where he lives with his family. If Doug you want to make any other comments about the state of business and whatever you like please do.

Doug Pritchard

Sure. And Pablo, thank you for your kind words. I appreciate it. So I just want to reiterate with Daniel just first of all on the state of the U.S. business. The U.S. business continues to show really strong growth and turn around and I'm really thrilled with you know, where we've set it been.

And I think you know, although it's done very well, year-to-date I think you're going to see just that accelerate into Q4 and beyond. As Daniel said, we've got an incredibly strong program, so the retailers are coming into Q4. All of our retailers are super excited about the business and I think you’ll see a very, very strong Q4 on this business, especially with machines, where we'll continue to accelerate growth. So we feel great about that.

And then from a consumer perspective - the machines through the stores, we are really, really excited with the advertising campaign that we're coming out with in Q4 with Jillian Michaels. You know, she's a well-known name. She's a super passionate about SodaStream and she connects very well with consumers.

So I think you know, the plans are - you know the best they've been in years and the future is incredibly bright for the business. So I'm proud of what we've done to turn this business around and feel it's really in a great shape. We're just – we’ll be able to take it and just continue to run with the momentum we have and expect really great things in Q4 and beyond for the U.S. and North America.

So again, I'm a bit sad to be leaving. You know, it was a personal choice with some family issues. So it was not an easy one for me to make, but one that I need to from a personal perspective.

So you know, I want to thank Dan and everybody. I joined SodaStream because I love the product and love the business and continue to do so. And it's been an incredibly great journey.

Pablo Zuanic

Thanks and all the best Doug. And just if I may one last one for Danny. Danny, can you just remind us of where you are in terms of the Costco machine, I guess the Costco to attract the new household. You've talked about $25 in the past, or below 25 you know, what should we assume over the next few years, where is that going?

And also maybe you gave it already, but if you can just give us a unit for the U.S. in the quarter in terms of gas, flavors or machines? Thanks. That’s all.

Danny Erdreich

Yeah. So you asked about the Costco machine and you asked about the advertising Costco machine, which is - okay, I’ll give you both data. The advertising Costco machine was under $20. They are one sold machine. The customer acquisition cost was under $20.

As for machines I mentioned that 75 - that offers 75 per machine reached $60 in average this quarter and growth margin for the machine reached 35%. So there it is, you have all the data.

Pablo Zuanic

Great. And those are units for the quarter. Can you give them? I don't know if you gave them…

Danny Erdreich

Yeah. You asked about also U.S. unit, so we sold 122,000 machines this quarter in the U.S., gas refills over 1.1 million and the flavors 739,000.

Pablo Zuanic

Thank you.

Danny Erdreich

Thank you, Pablo.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it does appear there are no further telephone questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Daniel Birnbaum for any additional or closing remarks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thanks, Ebony. Thank you all for joining us today. A special thank you to Doug and this last call with us, but we will stay in touch with you and we appreciate everything you've done and we'll continue to do to be a champion for our brand up there in Canada. Let there be a better day for New York City and for the entire free world. I wish you all and your families a wonderful holiday season. Bye-bye.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.