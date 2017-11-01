Westar Energy's (WR) CEO Mark Ruelle on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR)

Tony Somma

Thanks, Cody. Good morning. Let me first give you an update on the quarter then I'll touch on year-to-date results.

Last night we announced third quarter earnings per share of $1.11 a $0.02 from the same period last year. Gross margin decreased 1.7% compared to last year due mainly to lower sales, unfavorable weather continued into the third quarter hurting retail sales by about $0.05 compared to the same period last year and $0.03 to normal. While weather rate on residential and commercial sales we did see a nice pick-up in industrial sales. Most of the 8% year-over-year increase came from the lower margin chemical and oil and construction sectors.

While weather was unfavorable for the quarter and year as it did allow our vegetation management team to get adjust start on work in the first half of the year originally planned for the third quarter. And currently this cost early in the year creates a timing difference of $6 million which is the primary driver of O&M being almost $7 million lower for the quarter.

Also contributing to the decrease in O&M was a combined $3 million in lower cost at nuclear and steam generating facilities, partially offsetting these was about 2 million increases in O&M for a new wind farm at Western Plains.

Production tax credits from Western Plains help to reduce income taxes for the quarter which I will elaborate on later but the PTCs are offset by higher O&M and increased depreciation of $5 million. Annually including financing cost, we still think the all impact of the wind farm will be a couple cent drag until reflected in rates that’s based on [annual] capacity factor in the mid-40s which is consistent with what we've seen since March when the station went commercial.

Announcing our restructured merger in July net merger expenses were up about 6 million in the quarter compared to last year. Year-to-date merger expenditures are about $8.5 million. In total through closing of next we expect them to be around $45 million. Income taxes expense was down $25 million, primary drivers were $9 million lower taxable income, $7.5 million favorable deferred tax true-up and $5 million of production tax credits primarily Western Plains. We've had [indiscernible] this year which compared to last year's down $10 million or $0.07 for the quarter and about $17 million or $0.12 year-to-date.

Moving to other year-to-date results, gross margin was down 2.2% reflecting lower weather effected sales I already mentioned. We estimate this cost us about $0.09 compared to both last year and normal.

For the year decreased sales were offset by lower income taxes of 48 million, drivers year-to-date were the same for the quarter. $20 million less than income before taxes a $17 million increase in PTCs and the favorable Q3 $7.5 million tax true up I just mentioned.

O&M and SG&A was about $12 million lower and provide an offset to softer sales. In anticipation of the merger we've had open vacant positions supplementing with temporary contracts as when necessary so we can hit the ground running on our merger savings. I can -- and both my Westar and Great Plains colleagues were thinking ahead and their dedication through momentum going into the next chapter.

To that end and before I hand things over to Mark I'd like to take a minute to talk about our future with Great Plains. I'm pleased to be CFO of a company with great growth potential one that does not rely so heavily upon asking regulators to increase customer prices nor deliver competitive shareholder returns.

We have a strong financial profile backed by great savings plan, we need to combine these two companies. Things like adjacent service territories which allow savings when neighbors can achieve, long standing joint plan ownership, very similar image computing platforms, familiarity with each other's regulatory experience and decades of working alongside one another and most recently the detailed integration planning we've performed over last year or so.

The opportunity for savings combined with increased scale and jurisdictional diversity create a platform to drive value for shareholders and customers. It's been a long road and I'm proud to be part of this team we put together, it's created great energy company. Now let me turn things over to Mark.

Mark Ruelle

Good morning everyone and thanks for dialing in. I'm pleased once again for our team to report this quarter amidst all the merger and integration work. Our folks are keeping close eye on the business delivering clean safe reliable power and the returns that our shareholders expect. I'll start this morning by giving you an update on the merger. Since announcing revive merger agreement in July we've continued to enjoy strong public support and we've engaged in constructed dialogue with parties to the merger docket.

In August we filed for approval in both Kansas and Missouri, with regard to procedural schedules we reached agreement with the commission staff and many other interveners in both states. We appreciate the support from these parties that are rising at a proposed Kansas procedural schedule, that's a bit quicker than the statutory maximum of 300 days, yet still affording an orderly and complete process. If the [KCC] approves the procedural schedule it would mean an order no later than May. We expect to know that sometime this month. In Missouri the commission has already approved the procedural schedule with a very similar effective date.

Last month we announced our special Shareholder Meeting to vote on the merger will be November 21st. Great Plains has their meeting the same time. We encourage everyone to vote, as a vote withheld can count as the vote against, we wouldn't anyone to miss out on the 15% dividend hike or the better earnings growth public filed that comes with the merger. We've also filed for FERC approval and requested from the NRC a transfer of Wolf Creek's license.

Let me update you on some other regulatory proceedings as well, we still plan to file for a general rate view with the timing now focused on early next year. There're just a few drivers none of which are complicated, first is the new $415 million 281-megawatt Western Plain's wind station which has already been reducing customers' bills since March by offsetting fuel costs. It's revenue requirement is about $30 million.

Second is expiring wholesale contracts which would benefit customers for a decade by providing a retail rate offset but they're now coming to an end and that’s a revenue requirement of around $40 million. And the expression of PTCs from our first wind farms that are now 10 years old and that's about $15 million.

We'll also likely have some additions to reflect the require depreciation study that we've to file periodically. While these drivers for the rate case are straight forward we are sensitive to the regulatory workload that comes that having both great reviews and a merger docket at the same time. We will do our best to ease the regulatory schedule and the burden on everyone as we address both of those important matters.

Coming out of our last general rig review the KCC established a state wide generic process to address rates per distributed generation. In September the commission accepted a broad settlement among the Kansas utilities, commission staff and others with clearly distinguishes residential DG customers as their own class, which enables the more modern rate design to be filed just part of our 2018 rig review to recognize those differences. We know this is a tough issue in many jurisdictions and we are pleased with so many parties the staff and our commission have forethought to get ahead of this issue and establish a workable framework that allows DG develop for the long-term right alongside other resources.

We're also expanding options for universal scale renewables too for those who don’t have the ability or the desire to use private generation. For them we've developed wind and solar customer choice options with no upfront investment and guaranteed long-term prices.

Over the last decade we've transitioned our generation fleet adding renewable and retiring cost of plans such that this year renewable will be equivalent to about a third of our retail sales. We've done this while reducing our customers fuel and energy costs and reducing carbon emissions by nearly 40% from 05 levels. These coupled with the new DG rate structure enables us and our customers to build the sustainable energy future on three platforms. That is low cost universal scale for all customers as part of our overall portfolio. The additional choice was up to a 100% renewable cost effectively at utility scale and soon a known set of rules as an option for customers to choose their own private generation.

As I close, I'll echo what Tony said, it's been a long road to put these two companies together, we have a way to go but we're excited to get there. I'm pleased as what we are creating and looking forward to my new role as non-Exec Chair. As CEO of the combined company [Terry Waggoner] has assembled a great executive team pulling talent from both companies. That team is ready to deliver on the merger opportunities including one of the best earnings profiles in the regulated electric space with dividend targets to match without as Tony said so much reliance on price increases. All will provide a great customer service in being a leader in the communities that we have the privilege to serve.

With that, we are happy to take your questions. Members of the media, we invite you to contact Gina Penzig. Gina's number is 785-575-8089 if you have questions. Julian would you open the lines please.

Michael Lapides

Mark real quick question. How are you looking at what reserve margins are in your share of this territory and maybe the state as a whole and what opportunities for maybe incremental [coal plants] or other retirements may exist over the next four to five years?

Mark Ruelle

Yes, there is opportunity but for us only with the merger Great Plains has already announced that they plan to retire some more possible plants but in the context -- but only in the context of the merger we've also indicated there is additional opportunity there as well. I'll let John Bridson see if he wants to add anything to that.

John Bridson

Yes, were still long on our capacity, once we are standalone will be long on capacity after the merger as a joint company. The [SCB] has lot of capacity left as well, so as Mark mentioned we'll retire some more possible units after the merger closes.

Mark Ruelle

As you know Michael, we slipped lot of investment in our newer more efficient plants, they're all compliant and they're really expensive, but like everybody we still have some older inefficient ones that just doesn't makes sense to put money into.

Michael Lapides

And so, have you -- can you remind me have you announced any of the retirements of some of the older small and mid-sized Westar owned coal plants, and if so how much capacity coming offline?

Mark Ruelle

Well we did some of those back in November, about this time two years ago. John do you remember how many megawatts that was?

John Bridson

We retired the [indiscernible] unit which was about 150 megawatts and the [Lawrence 3 unit] which was a small 55-megawatt machine, after we merged with Great Plains we'll retire the last coal unit [indiscernible] which is about 100-megawatt coal fired unit that's 60 years old.

Our next question comes from Greg Gordon from Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Greg Gordon

A couple of questions first on page 7 of your presentation, you give the puts and takes for the quarter and for the year, what's the dollar amount associated with the 12% decrease in [indiscernible] year-to-date?

Tony Somma

So, year-to-date the EPS impact is about $0.09.

Greg Gordon

And then you gave us -- these are pretax or post tax impacts? I assume they're pretax impacts?

Tony Somma

Well the $0.09 is after tax.

Greg Gordon

No, but the rest of them on that page, I'm just…

Tony Somma

Well, they're pretax.

Mark Ruelle

Well COLI would be after-tax.

Greg Gordon

COLI is pre-and post-tax because you don't …

Tony Somma

Yes, yes.

Greg Gordon

I got it, okay. So, I know it's a little bit [macabre] but you don't get paid on the COLI unless someone passes on and you don't have any control over that, but going forward even in the merger performance, are we assuming that we're getting 20 million a year?

Tony Somma

Roughly depends on the actuarial studies but it'll bounce around.

Greg Gordon

And you do not have an expectation at this point that you'll book any this year?

Tony Somma

Well, that assumes some foresight I don’t have. We simply budget based on the actuarial tables and as you indicated the actual results are just based on the mortality.

Greg Gordon

So looking at -- I know you guys are not giving guidance but if you can just help us out -- so you're at 203 for the year, you're on $0.38 in the fourth quarter last year, if you posted the same number this year you would be at 241 obviously with all things equal if you would have the 20 million from COLI you'd be at 255 which is more or less consensus, can you tell us what you think the puts and takes are going to be in the fourth quarter just so we can make sure we have sort of the ex-COLI earnings correct, as we come to the end of the year?

Tony Somma

So, the puts and takes would be roughly if you take, look at last quarter again assuming similar weather and I don't recall if we had any COLI in the fourth quarter last year. And COLI will be the big driver Greg, we can have zero, we can have $10 million or $15 million in the quarter, it all depends.

Greg Gordon

Okay, and are there anything you are looking at that time on an operational basis in terms of higher revenues from rate relief, lowered growth, known expected drivers and expenses that would move that over the last year?

Mark Ruelle

Well, as Tony said there is a little drag on the new wind farm because it’s not yet playing right.

Greg Gordon

Okay, and that's about it?

Tony Somma

The premium rate case we'd see the full impact of that, that's small.

Greg Gordon

One last question, I know that 10 and 11 to talk about the expected impact of the merger 6 to 8% growth through 2021 versus 4% to 6% standalone do you give the earnings guidance -- you extrapolate that to an earnings guidance range for 2021 of 325 to 357. But when I think about that just given the cadence of rate cases and the cadence of the expected buyback wouldn’t it be wrong to presume that you guys are going to have sort of a nice steady linear growth rate at 7% between now and 2021 because you are going to go through rate cases this year, if you are going to be even buybacks and then you probably have another round of rate cases several years out and so wouldn’t that whole frankly just the cadence of the share buyback and the cadence of the rate cases and assumes synergy uptick whole a lot of that growth forward i.e. theoretically you will have a decelerating growth rate since the last year?

Tony Somma

Well, I mean you are right that as the rate of growth depends on the phase-in of the merger savings which take time and we've built those up over three years, so that's accelerating dynamics. The cadence of the buyback absolutely have an effect on it and the rate cases are absolutely frontend loaded as you noted. The way I describe it Greg as the buybacks are more of a shift in the curve and any other stuff is a slope in the curve.

Greg Gordon

Okay, great. And I just had a one last question sorry. Can you refresh our memories on what that the consolidated rate base growth profile is to the company through the forecast period?

Tony Somma

So, we will have, when the company is combined about 13 billion in rate base and the CAGR will be between 3% and 4%.

Mark Ruelle

And it will be it won't necessarily be symmetrical across all jurisdictions.

Our next question comes from the line of Nicholas [Indiscernible] from Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just curious if you can provide any color on your discussions so far with Kansas staff of the stakeholders as it relates to the structure. I think you mentioned you had an agreement on the procedural schedule, so it seems that things have been trending generally constructive so far. Just curious how that fits in with the proposed timing for deal close and if we should be thinking about prospective settlement in Kansas at this point?

Mark Ruelle

Well, it's always possible but we wouldn’t predict it and we wouldn’t assume it. I'll let Greg Greenwood give some comment on.

Greg Greenwood

We had productive discussions with really all of the parties in the docket in multiple meetings I think settlement always a possibility as it relates to time, even that there is a settlement I wouldn’t see a great acceleration in timing and that's for a couple of reasons that. If you think about it the commission is going to way here as the for any settlement for and meet to the parties that's sign on to that and given their busy schedule those discussions will happen during the hearings that are already scheduled. And if possible to get on order sooner but probably not likely, I think the time is probably pretty static with or without settlement. But good constructive discussions continue to happen.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just on to follow-up on Michael's comments earlier on the retirement the retirements that have been announced at this point between yourself GXP those are all already reflected in your efficiencies and the numbers that you kind of laid out to this point, right?

Mark Ruelle

They're reflected in the overall O&M numbers, but only part of them are in the merger setting because the Great Plains plant were announced irrespective of the merger; the Westar plans that John Bridson indicated are only a function of the merger.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Chris Turnure from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Chris Turnure

I just wanted to clarify on the rate case filing, one on timing, and then I don't think you mentioned that in your prepared remarks, and then also just I think I understand the impact of the Wind project as it pertains to kind of your bottom line there, and some directional step up but could you walk us through what the wholesale contract exploration and the PTC exploration that have you mentioned from existing PPAs I guess means for your ability to earn your [indiscernible].

Mark Ruelle

Right now, we're targeting the first part of the year to file the case, the largest of the wholesale contract expires January 19th.

Tony Somma

And Chris only the PTCs would be in the same ballpark of their exploration.

Mark Ruelle

So, at the January, February time frame.

Chris Turnure

And then for those two things how are they coming as we baked into your REIT structure, is it something that pulls through the fuel and purchase power?

Mark Ruelle

Well today the wholesale contracts are embedded as a credit to resale rates, base rates. I believe they're not [indiscernible] it's kind of predate some of that, so it's a bit of an anomaly but they're embedded in retail rates, so when those credits go away we have to reflect that in the cost of service, the PTCs also were reflected in our base rates. And so now that those go away we have to reflect the loss of that offset to retail revenue requirement.

Chris Turnure

And then outside of those two things on the Wind project that you mentioned, is there O&M cost cuts or load or rate base growth that will have a material impact on the [indiscernible] ask as well?

Mark Ruelle

No, we're still [indiscernible] together but those are the real drivers and the only other one I would add Chris is the requirement to file a periodic depreciation study. And we're still working on that, that's likely to be an adder to those other few things as one of the drivers of the case. But you shouldn't see a watershed change in either the cost profile or sales with regard to changing the rate.

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mark Ruelle.

Mark Ruelle

Hey, thanks everybody again for joining us. obviously, if you have follow-up questions, just get a hold to Cody VandeVelde, Cody is our Director of Investor Relations and his number, Cody's number is 785-575-8227. Have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

