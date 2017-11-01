Rowan: Under The Hood, Earnings Beat Not As Robust As It Looks

The same trends were at play: softness in dayrates and malaise in UDW drilling, offset by strong operational and cost management.

This morning's "fat" earnings beat suggests at first that the quarter could have been much more robust than it actually was.

Rowan delivered 3Q17 results this morning that were only slightly better than expected, despite the sizable EPS beat of $0.25 at first suggesting that the quarter could have been much more robust.

Credit: gCaptain

Rowan by the numbers

Revenues of $291.6 million topped consensus by about $10 million, as total fleet utilization came in surprisingly strong at 74%. Per the executive team's remarks last quarter, this rate was at least five percentage points above projections, which I consider an encouraging sign that the company continues to manage its assets effectively. Not helping to propel revenues much higher were deteriorating dayrates on both the jackup and floater sides. The pricing trend should not have caught many by surprise, however, since (1) UDW (ultra deepwater) floaters have generally struggled to find work at good terms, and (2) jackups that roll off existing contracts usually commence new projects at lower rates. With Rowan's only drillship under contract expected to have its dayrate lowered in 4Q17 by $35,000 and without signs of pricing strength on the jackup side, I expect the pressure to continue in the foreseeable future.

On the expense side, Rowan delivered drilling costs and SG&A that slightly exceeded management's own expectations: $167.4 million vs. $170 million at the mid-point of the guidance, and $25 million vs. "mid to high $20 million range", respectively. I believe, however, that most of the EPS upside against consensus came from the more volatile and unpredictable tax line that speaks little to Rowan's operational performance. A tax benefit of $21.8 million in 3Q17 cut the company's pre-tax losses in half and compared very favorably to last quarter's $21.4 million in tax expenses. Without the tax tailwinds, it is possible that Rowan would have topped EPS consensus by a very narrow margin at best.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the Rowan stock

I have recently stated that, without a more pronounced and sustainable rebound in crude prices, "I still find investing in offshore drilling too risky for my taste". My statement certainly applies to Rowan as much as it does to other players in the sector, particularly considering the stock's +45% run of the past month alone.

RDC EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Ticker/Company Fwd EV/EBITDA P/Tang. Book TTM FCF Yield Rowan (RDC) 6.7x 0.34x 30.8% Transocean (RIG) 6.9x 0.29x 20.4% Ensco (ESV) 9.6x 0.29x -15.2% Noble (NE) 10.5x 0.19x -4.8% Diamond (DO) 6.9x 0.60x 15.1%

Source: table compiled by DM Martins Research, data from YCharts

However, I continue to see in RDC a "best-of-breed" alternative for those willing to play the offshore drilling space. Here's a bit that I mentioned in my deep-dive offshore driller study, earlier in the year:

Investors that want to approach the space as conservatively as possible and take calculated risks might have a preference for RDC. The driller has what I believe to be the best fleet, the lowest levels of debt, a strong partnership with the largest oil and gas supermajor in the Middle East, despite less to show in terms of backlog.

Although the stock has recovered strongly in the past few weeks, valuation continues to look reasonable on a forward EV/EBITDA basis (see graph and chart above), while cash flow generation remains robust.

For now, I am choosing to stay away from this volatile space. But, if I were to join the party, I would most likely accept RDC's invitation first.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.