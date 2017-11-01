Microsoft Ventures Joins $30 Million Financing For Markforged

Microsoft hasn't invested in many hardware-centric startups, but the deal may hint at a new focus as manufacturing faces disruption.

Markforged has developed a family of desktop and industrial 3D printers combined with a software system to speed printing of parts in a variety of materials.

Quick Take

Microsoft Ventures (MSFT) has participated in a $30 million funding round for Markforged.

Markforged is creating a faster industrial 3D printing platform for a complete range of materials such as carbon fiber, plastic and metal.

Microsoft hasn’t typically been an investor in hardware startups, but the deal with Markforged may presage a new focus on the ability of new technologies to radically change the manufacturing world.

Investee Company

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Markforged was founded in 2013 to develop and improved 3D printing process for industrial use.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Gregory Mark, who was previously CEO at Genasun and Aeromotions.

Below is a brief video about Markforged’s approach to ‘manufacturing reinvented’:

(Source: Markforged)

Markforged’s products include:

Onyx One - Desktop carbon fiber 3D printer

Onyx Pro - Desktop fiberglass 3D printer

Mark Two - Desktop carbon fiber 3D printer

X3, X5, X7 - Industrial production grade 3D printers

Metal X - Industrial production grade metal 3D printer

Prices start at $3,499 for the Onyx One and rise to $99,500 for the Metal X.

Markforged also supplies a software development system that enables users to quickly transition from a CAD drawing to completed part.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Microsoft, other investors in the current round included Siemens’ (OTCPK:SIEGY) venture group next47 who led the round, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Matrix Partners, Northbridge Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures.

Valuation in the round was not disclosed. Markforged has now raised more than $54 million in funding since company inception.

Markforged is among a few 3D printing firms in receiving significant strategic interest and capital, which is a bullish indicator for the firm’s technology. Large corporates won’t typically invest or go on record supporting a startup unless they have already carefully trialed the product and believe the startup will not present a reputational risk to the firm.

As Lak Ananth of Siemens’ next47 stated in the deal announcement,

Markforged is making 3D printing simple, repeatable, and fast. This has far reaching implications for our target industries, from automotive and aerospace to healthcare and energy. We see customers embedding Markforged into their product development and production processes, tremendously improving speed to market and addressing new opportunities in their industries.

Microsoft’s interest in 3D printing appears to be from the software side and how the faster iteration of 3D printing can reduce time-to-market for product companies.

Matthew Goldstein, partner at Microsoft Ventures added,

As cloud services shorten development cycles for software engineers, so too is 3D printing accelerating innovation in the physical world. Markforged's full-stack offering and innovative materials are game-changing for 3D printing, opening up incredible new opportunities for mechanical engineers.

Microsoft has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in hundreds of startup companies in recent years.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Microsoft has focused its investment activity on Mobile, Marketing, Security and Enterprise Software startups. Its accelerator entity has made a high number of investments at the Pre Series A stage, but the Ventures group has been fairly stage agnostic. The Bay Area and Seattle have been the most prevalent geographies receiving funding.

The investment in Markforged, which is essentially an industrial part printing platform, represents a bit of a departure from past investments for the Ventures Group, so it is too early to tell if this is a ‘trend’ or just a one-off investment in the space.

If Microsoft continues to invest in hardware-oriented startups that have the potential to change industrial practices, especially when combined with a software platform, it could presage an expanded scope for the industry giant.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.