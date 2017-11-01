Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 01, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Caldwell Bailey - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Analysts

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

John H. Watson - Simmons & Company International

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore Group LLC

Operator

It is now my please to introduce your host, Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst for Hi-Crush. Mr. Bailey please go ahead.

Caldwell Bailey - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me are Bob Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush; and Laura Fulton, Chief Financial Officer. Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, we may refer to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and contribution margin during the call. Please refer to our public filings for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of these measures to net income as well as a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Bob Rasmus. Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Caldwell. Earlier this year we said that our number one goal for 2017 was execution. The proactive steps we took throughout the previous couple of years were all about positioning ourselves for the upturn in activity levels. So we knew it was squarely on our shoulders to continue delivering on our commitments and accomplishing what we set out to do.

We began 2017 with the restart of operations at Whitehall, the ramp up of the Augusta Plant followed by the acquisition of sand reserves in West Texas, on which we recently commenced operations of the industry's first in-basin sand facility, our Kermit plant.

Kermit was completed two months ahead of schedule. We also completed construction and began operations at our Pecos terminal. The first unit train capable terminal was silo storage serving the Southern Delaware Basin. We have hired hundreds of talented new employees to help us execute on these projects including the expansion of our last mile logistics solution, PropStream. So I am proud to say that across a range of measures, we've been accomplishing just what we intended.

We also hosted our Analyst and Investor Day in September to showcase the results of our efforts. We spent extensive time discussing our operating strategy, which on the surface may sound simple, Mine. Move. Manage.

But as we discussed at length and as those in attendance saw on the facility tours, the business of frac sand is increasingly complex and requires creativity, flexibility and a relentless focus on execution to reliably meet our customers' needs.

Based on our discussions with those customers, it is clear they will continue to demand reliability and diversity of product. So while others debated the potential displacement of Northern White sand from the Permian, we further invested in our logistics capabilities in the region by building our Pecos terminal providing that reliability and product diversity while further enhancing our last mile logistics capabilities.

And now because of our hard work and strategic focus we have been able to deliver on another key milestone for our company. We are back to returning capital to our unitholders. So before I discuss this quarter's operational achievements in more detail, I'll turn it over to Laura to discuss the distribution and unit buyback program we recently announced as well as the financial results supporting our decisions. Laura?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Bob. We are proud of our path to this achievement of resuming the distribution and implementing a unit buyback program. We want to be very clear that this was not a passive outcome. It was not simply a function of time nor was it solely owed to a general improvement and market conditions. It was the direct result of strategic, proactive and thoughtful decisions taken over the last few years, positioning Hi-Crush for what we now are able to execute. This was only possible because of the tireless efforts and dedication of our team to overcome the significant challenges created during the energy downturn.

During 2015, we made the prudent decision to suspend our quarterly distribution given market conditions and industry outlook at the time. In addition, we temporarily suspended some operations across our company and took other critical steps including a reduction in head count to help ensure our path to recovery.

We made strategic capital investments to prepare for the future and significantly increase our earnings potential while maintaining a conservative balance sheet. We continue to provide value to and serve our customers while assuring we can maximize returns to our unitholders at the right time.

So with this series of actions taken over the last few years, we are pleased to say that the right time is now. Our strong financial performance in the second and third quarter of this year in addition to the robust outlook for frac sand and related logistics services for integrated providers like Hi-Crush has resulted in attractive cash flow generation now and for the foreseeable future.

With the free cash flow we generate, we have options. We can invest in our continued growth. We can return capital to unitholders or we can do a combination of the two. And that's exactly what we're doing.

In the near-term, we are continuing to invest in one strategic and important area of growth for Hi-Crush, PropStream, our last mile logistics service and we are returning capital to unitholders in a balanced fashion through a combination of cash distributions and unit buybacks.

In October, we announced the details of this program, which initially includes a $0.15 per unit quarterly cash distribution or $0.60 per unit on an annual basis as well as board approval for a unit buyback program of up to $100 million.

We believe our buyback program is a significant enhancement to our capital return program over the near and long-term and allows for the partnership to be flexible in doing so through careful and opportunistic execution.

Our current revolving credit facility and term loan allow for unit repurchases of up to $20 million, which combined with our announced distribution and it's expectation for further growth is well aligned with our capital return expectations over the near-term. For the longer term, we will seek consent from our lenders to provide for the ability to execute up to the $400 million program approved by our board.

Going back to our decision to resume the distribution, we have said consistently that we would resume the distribution when we were in a position to declare an amount that was meaningful, sustainable and could grow over time. That sustainability and growth is based on and supported by our contracting strategy with new, flexible, and long-term contract agreements.

Strong demand for our in-basin facility and advantaged portfolio of low cost and well connected Northern White production and an increasingly integrated position in our customers' completion supply chain.

Turning to the financial results, the third quarter played out as we expected. We sold 2.5 million tons of frac sand representing 16% growth over the prior quarter's total of 2.1 million tons and in-line with guidance.

On a year-over-year basis, third quarter volumes are more than double those recorded in the same quarter 2016, driven by a strong increase in completions and associated demand for frac sand. Our third quarter performance marks the fifth consecutive quarter of volume growth and represents an all time high in quarterly sales volumes for the company. Volumes were sold at 3 points of sale, at the mine gate in Wisconsin and Texas, at the terminals in-basin and direct to the well site. To clarify, starting this quarter, the mine gate volumes we report include those volumes sold at our Wisconsin and Texas mines. Separately, we report our in-basin volumes which includes all sales volume sold at the terminal and through PropStream at the well site.

For the third quarter, our in-basin volumes were 61% of our total volumes including 10% through PropStream, our last-mile solution. That of course means that 39% of the volumes were sold at the mine gate from our five production facilities including volume contributions from Kermit as it ramped up operations during the quarter.

Recognizing that we started operations on July 31, current average 34% utilization during the quarter with upward momentum since startup and as expected reached full utilization in mid-October. With July's commencement of operations at Kermit, we achieved average utilization across all five production facilities of 73% during the third quarter. We expect average utilization to improve in the fourth quarter as Kermit runs near full capacity for the quarter from the sale of additional coarse grade volumes and further optimization of unit trains.

We shipped 65% of our railcars via unit trains in the third quarter of 2017, a record of 126 unit trains. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect sales volumes to further progress to a range of 2.7 million to 2.9 million tons, driven by continued strength in the frac sand market, coupled with full quarter contribution from our current facility.

Average sales price for the third quarter of 2017 was $68 per ton, up from $64 in the second quarter of 2017 and $43 in the third quarter of 2016, primarily due to continued tightness in frac sand supply, particularly for fine mesh product. While this does represent growth in our average pricing, keep in mind that we extended our ongoing relationship with a large customer on September 1 at significantly higher prices. The benefit from this extension at the agreed upon pricing is a big improvement, yet only benefited our results for one month in the third quarter and will accrue benefits for the entirety of the fourth quarter and going forward.

It's also important to keep in mind that average pricing this quarter includes the impact of Kermit volumes which are being sold at the mine gate at a blend of attractive spot pricing, as well as at our fixed pricing under the terms of our contracts.

The important takeaway is that volumes continue to improve as we further ramp up our production assets and at the same time, pricing is benefiting from demand that remains in excess of supply. Therefore we expect average pricing to modestly increase sequentially in the fourth quarter as we benefit from constructive supply and demand dynamics and the sale of a portion of our Northern White volumes at higher prices under the new arrangement effective September 1.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $168 million, an increase of 24% compared to approximately $135 million in the second quarter of 2017, primarily driven by higher sales volumes, coupled with the impact of higher pricing. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $41. 7 million representing sequential growth of 57% versus the $26.5 million earned in the second quarter of 2017.

Contribution margin rose to $19.39 per ton, up from $16.73 in the prior quarter and more than a fourfold increase as compared to the same period in 2016. The sequential increase in contribution margin was mostly driven by higher pricing and the benefit of fixed cost absorption associated with running our plants at higher utilization rates.

Our production costs continue to be among the lowest in the industry and our current plant production costs are trending to levels previously discussed as utilization ramps, partially offsetting our contribution margin improvement was a $2.3 million one-time non-cash charge or about $0.90 per ton associated with utilizing certain inventory of coarse grade sand to augment our reclamation program.

Since early 2016, we've been setting aside or rejecting some of our coarse 2040 mesh sand as the market continues to favor fine mesh and made the decision this quarter to utilize a portion of this coarse material and inventory to support our reclamation efforts.

SG&A increased slightly from $9 million to $9.6 million for the third quarter, mostly driven by one-time expenses from Hurricane Harvey associated with the relocation of our corporate office and our employee assistance program to aid our colleagues that were directly impacted by the storm as well as certain business development costs and other one-time items.

Going forward, we expect SG&A to trend at a little over $9 billion per quarter. Distributable cash flow improved to $37.5 million for the third quarter, up from $22.9 million in the second quarter, reflecting the significant growth experienced within our business.

This cash flow gave us and our board the confidence to resume cash distributions and authorize the unit buyback program. Our ongoing growth initiatives and strong outlook for frac sand services serves as the platform to grow our cash distribution over the near and long-term.

And our balance sheet remains strong. We exited the third quarter with $23.9 million of cash and $82 million of liquidity, long-term debt remains mostly unchanged to the $193 million.

Year-to-date through the end of September, total CapEx was $108 million, primarily driven by the construction of the current facility, the Pecos terminal as well as the ongoing ramp up of PropStream.

We continue to expect full year CapEx of between $115 million and $125 million. As for 2018 while we're still going through our budgeting process at this point we would expect 2018 total capital expenditures to range between $35 million and $45 million, driven by our continued investment in equipment to support additional PropStream crews, normal maintenance CapEx at our plants and terminals and other discretionary opportunities to invest in the growth of our logistic capabilities.

Last, while our debt level is conservative, we will keep open the option of repaying a portion of our outstanding term loan to provide even more flexibility on our balance sheet.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Bob to cover some operational updates and provide further commentary on our outlook. Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Laura. As I mentioned before in September, a group of more than 50 investors and analysts joined us in Odessa Texas for our Analyst and Investor Day, a comprehensive presentation by all members of the Hi-Crush leadership team and tour of our new West Texas operations.

It was a pleasure having so many of you join us and have the opportunity to showcase our world-class leadership and operations team and to see our newest West Texas operations firsthand. These included our Kermit facility, our Pecos rail terminal and a demonstration of PropStream.

The events of the day focused on the growing complexity of our business and the industry over the last five years and highlighted the full scope of our Mine. Move. Manage operating strategy.

Our team, our assets and our business are best-in-class and for me this was a great moment to emphasize the evolution we've made as a company over the last five years. Spotlight our recent key projects and to demonstrate the opportunities we have ahead of us to continue delivering value to customers and unitholders.

But rather than we tell it from our perspective, let me tell you what we heard directly from many of those who joined us. First, we received great complements on the exposure to our broader team. I often stress that people are our most valuable asset here at Hi-Crush and what we heard from you all was an appreciation for the caliber of our employees and the richness of our culture.

We had more than 40 members of our senior leadership and operational team involved in the day-and-a-half of presentations and tours, offering unique insight and expertise. Behind all of our growth and success is a team laser focused on execution and customer service day-in and day-out. As analysts and investors, your focus is on understanding the differentiating aspects of our business, our strategy, and our execution today and into the future.

How did we bring Kermit online in five months? How did we go about developing the first unit train capable terminal with silo storage in the Southern Delaware? And how have we successfully grown market share in the last mile? Our time in Odessa directly addressed all of these critical questions and the answer we heard from you was what we knew all along. It's our people.

The second takeaway we heard from you all was a greater appreciation for the complexity of the sand service value chain. At Kermit, you were able to understand our approach and how we carefully select reserve and mine locations, experienced the full mining process and witnessed the scale of our operations. We were proud to show off an operational Permian Basin mine, the first in the industry. Included in this complexity theme was an improved appreciation for our leading logistics capabilities and portfolio of owned and operated terminal facilities.

Pecos is an important component of our Permian strategy, but it is just one of our 12 owned and operated terminals. As a company, we own assets that offer connectivity and allow us to get our product where it needs to be, when it needs to be there safely, reliably, and cost effectively.

You also told us that you left with a better understanding of PropStream and its value as a result of our live onsite demo. The efficiency of sand delivery, the significant noise reduction and the lack of dust evidenced that the benefits of our service are significant and pictures just don't do it justice.

And third, we heard the value of your firsthand observation of the unique and evolving dynamics of in-basin sand. In particular, the distinct nature of our reserves is immediately apparent to anyone who visits our plant. Seeing the barren landscape of our site in stark contrast to the land around us that contains plentiful vegetation, clarified for many visitors how Hi-Crush is differentiated in two important aspects.

From an operational standpoint, the lack of surface vegetation allows us to process sand efficiently and without the tedious and expensive removal of mesquite brush and shinnery oak that burdens neighboring operations. From an environmental standpoint, it means that the Hi-Crush site does not provide habitat for native animal species including the dunes sagebrush lizard.

With regard to the DSL, I won't repeat all the comments we provided at our Analyst and Investor Day. But let me remind you of a few key points. First, from the inception of our Kermit due diligence process, we engaged highly regarded certified wildlife biologist to both educate us about the DSL and do conduct extensive diligence to be certain that our development poses no threat to the DSL or even to its habitat. We can state definitively that the diligence we have conducted on our site establishes that the areas we will mine have neither lizard habitat nor lizards.

Second, to clarify any potential confusion, the lizard is not an endangered species nor a threatened species. As we noted at our Analyst Day, we have been an active dialogue with numerous stakeholders in the Permian including regulatory agencies, landowners, E&Ps and trade organizations.

A tangible result of these discussions has been a renewed focus by the Science Committee under the Texas Conservation Plan to refine and improve the science and understanding surrounding the DSL, its range and habitat.

Led by the Texas Comptroller's office and with the input of renowned experts in the field, The Science Committee has already taken the initiative to distill the best available science on the topic.

We view this development very favorably given our level of confidence in the research and diligence we have conducted at our Kermit site and are very supportive of the Committee's efforts.

I would now like to provide some operational updates on our activities. I am proud to say that we have completed the ramp of our Kermit operations and in mid-October as expected, achieved run rate at nameplate capacity of 3 million tons per year, where a portion of the third quarter Kermit was utilizing generators for electricity until permanent connections to the grid could be completed.

That connection is now done and we achieved full run rate production as of mid-October. We expect to operate Kermit at these levels for the remainder of the fourth quarter and into next year. Passing this milestone allows us to fully capitalize and our first mover advantage, and I want to again thank our construction and operations team for all their hard work to make it possible.

We made a strategic decision to produce a single grade of sand 100 mesh at our Kermit facility to complement our existing portfolio of Northern White production and expand our product mix in the finer mesh sizes that are currently in such demand. In addition, we are producing the product that our operator and service company customers want.

Last, producing one grade simplifies a complex production process, reduces the infrastructure needs of the facility itself, such as requiring more silos dedicated to different products and ultimately helps lower our production costs per ton.

From a contracting perspective as we said before, we have 90% of Kermit's capacity contracted. That represents our targeted contract percentage for the facility. These volumes are with large blue-chip E&P customers. Some volumes are tied to incremental PropStream crews to serve those customers. These contracts bring further diversity to our overall customer mix and continue to expand our industry leading, vertically integrated suite of frac sand logistics services, making us a more integral part of our customers completion and production programs.

The competitive landscape of in-basin mining in the Permian remains unchanged and we reiterate a view we walk through during our Analyst Day that a filed permit does not equate to a reliable mining facility capable of meeting announced nameplate capacity.

We also continue to believe that a combination of the various financing, operational, logistics and environmental issues facing potential in-basin mines, will limit the amount of production capacity that comes to market by year end 2018 to a total of 25 million to 30 million tons of available and effective supply or roughly half of what has been announced or permitted.

We also will reiterate that this incremental supply being brought online throughout 2018 will complement still demand in Northern White volumes to fulfill the growing demand in the Permian Basin and accommodate the quality and mesh grad preferences of customers. Looking beyond 2018, we believe development of the remainder of this permitted supply is much less certain and will likely be pulled to market only as dictated by demand.

Now for the logistics side of our business. Earlier in October, we were excited to announce the startup of operations at our Pecos terminal. The first unit train capable terminal was silo storage in the Southern Delaware Basin. We are actively delivering sand into Pecos and began loading trucks on October 3. Combined with our Odessa and Big Spring terminals in the Midland Basin, Pecos represents our third terminal in the Permian and our 12 overall. Pecos is a highly strategic asset for Hi-Crush as it extends our regional advantage and furthers our ability to provide our customers with flexibility and diversity across sand products.

Pecos like our other owned and operated assets also helps us to facilitate the surety and diversity of supply that our customers demand. Many of you were able to see the size and scale of Pecos firsthand in September. Our footprint at Pecos provides us with significant optionality including the potential to open the terminal to other services or products in the future. We continue to believe that today's operating environment, frac sand is more a service than a commodity and Pecos is a key strategic component of our ability to offer customers the high level of service that come to expect and require from Hi-Crush.

Turning to PropStream, we have continued with the roll-out deployment of our PropStream last mile logistics service and now we have a total of seven crews operating for customers in the Permian, in the Marcellus and Utica regions. As I mentioned a moment ago, we have contracts at Kermit tied to incremental PropStream crews moving forward. So we are still on track to have a total of nine or more crews deployed by the end of 2017. PropStream truly encapsulates our view of sand as a service, and we have been extremely pleased with the feedback we've received from existing customers and the strong level of interest from customers about contracting incremental crews.

We continue to believe the key to success in the future of frac sand is logistics. The last mile becomes even more critical as the activity levels in a concentrated area increase as expected, particularly in the Permian. Our PropStream service offering directly addresses the efficiency of truckloads and our partnership with large trucking companies ensures we have the reliable and cost effective solution our customers' value.

So before we open up the line for questions, let's take it back to where we started today and the theme we've highlighted throughout 2017, execution and specifically execution of our Mine. Move. Manage operating strategy. As we move through the fourth quarter and into 2018, there are a number of macro and operational factors that have us well positioned for continued strong performance. We continue to anticipate strong growth in frac sand demand throughout the fourth quarter with total demand improving to around 100 million tons in 2018.

Current market supply and logistics infrastructure will struggle to keep up, perpetuating at a tight supply balance which will be supported to pricings and margins. Logistics remain an advantage for Hi-Crush and will continue to be a critical component of the frac sand service offering for the industry. Logistics are also the biggest hurdle to other suppliers being able to meet the expected levels of demand.

We continue to be laser focused and optimizing our owned and operated logistics network and working with our Class 1 railroad partners to ensure their capacity to efficiently service our facilities, maintain our ability to support surety of supply for our customers and deliver sand where and when they need it.

In the fourth quarter, we will have the benefit of a full quarters impact of the September 1 repricing for a large primarily FOB mine customer for a significant portion of our volumes. We will also experience nearly full quarters benefit of full utilization at Kermit and the startup of operations at Pecos. Last, we will continue to invest in and grow PropStream to enhance our vertically integrated supply chain and meet our customers growing and evolving needs.

With the announcement of our reinstated capital return program, another point of emphasis for us is and will continue it to be disciplined. A disciplined and balanced approach to our growth projects and capital return is vital to maximizing value for our unitholders. As I've stated in the past, we are not simply focused on market share growth, but profitable market share growth and that will continue to be a focus as we move forward into 2018.

Further, we will look to balance potential growth projects with sustainable growth and our return to unitholders either through the distribution or incremental unit buybacks. So execution and discipline are the name of the game for Hi-Crush and serve as the foundation for our ability to create value for our customers and unitholders.

I am extremely proud of our entire team for what we have accomplished so far in 2017 and excited about our outlook for the fourth quarter and 2018. And I am confident in our ability to continue to deliver strong performance moving forward.

With that, we'd like to open up the lines for questioning. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question today is coming from Praveen Narra with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. When we think about the distribution and buybacks certainly something we're excited to see come back again. When we think about that pace and growth, should we think about that, are you guys thinking about that in terms of a percentage of cash flow generated in the quarter or is this something that we want to grow more steadily as we go into 2018, certainly as your distributable cash flow seems like it should be growing pretty significantly.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks for the question, Praveen. I think this is something that we've obviously discussed with our board quite a bit and we expect it will continue to be a discussion point every quarter as we thoughtfully consider our distribution. We really do target being a fixed distribution payer and so we would expect that we would be paying a certain amount that we would grow over time. And as we mentioned in our remarks that we would be able to do so in a sustainable manner over the long term.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, perfect. I guess, in terms of the quarter, one of the things that I wanted to understand a little bit better was how the basin mix changed quarter-over-quarter, in terms of where you were selling sand. And if you could talk a little bit about the use of third-party terminals, quarter-over-quarter, it seems like the use of (32:32) third-party terminals may have gone up. Can you talk about what a normalized rate maybe? It was this quarter normalized or were the prior two quarters more normal?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Praveen, I think you bring up an interesting point, which is we are in a state of transition certainly as the Kermit mine is ramping up its operations to full capacity. So when I look at the basin mix, for the third quarter, it was still probably similar to where it's been in the past. We sell about half of our volumes in the Permian, about a third of our volumes in the Marcellus and Utica and the rest are kind of scattered around through the Bakken, the DJ, Mid-Con et cetera.

When I think about our use of third-party terminals, obviously we are biased to using our owned and operated terminals. Those are the most efficient and give us the greatest throughput and that is in the Permian, in the Marcellus, and Utica.

But as we have seen increases and activity in the Bakken, the Mid-Con, the DJ, we have been using some third-party terminals in those locations. And so I think that's where you're seeing a slight change.

It's all going to kind of depend quarter-over-quarter. But I think over time, we would expect our use of our owned and operated terminals to increase more particularly now that Pecos has come online and we started shipping unit trains to that location and are delivering into the truck there.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, perfect. If I could sneak one quick one in. In terms of Kermit cost normalization I assume, in the third quarter, you were a little bit abnormally high given the start up. Is that something that's normalized given that where near full utilization today?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

That's correct. I mean, when you look at it, we were running at around 50% of utilization at Kermit during the two months of operating. So, if you extrapolate that that's about a third of capacity for the full quarter and implies about 0.25 million tons.

Clearly that is the run rate we expect to experience and we are experiencing on a monthly basis going forward. So that will drive cost per ton down significantly in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thank you very much.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Praveen.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Jim Wicklund from Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Unknown Speaker

Hey, good morning, guys. This is Jake (34:51) on for Jim.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Hey, Jake (34:53)

Unknown Speaker

I was just wondering, if you could talk about you know, given the demand outlook into 2018, how are you thinking about further capacities mentioned from here? Any appetite to get any bigger in the Permian and then do you see any opportunity for regional mines and other basins?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

We're very comfortable with our production profile right now, especially when you consider that any announcement that anyone makes has a negative effect on people's unit prices and share prices.

You know, what we've talked about, we think the ultimate value that we can add to our unitholders and to our customers is to continue to emphasize our logistics network and to continue to augment that including our last mile through the blender and PropStream. So any additional investments would be really made along the logistics front rather than adding additional production capacity. I think there is, in regards to your question regarding in basin in other areas, I think there's a lot of activity in terms of people looking at that, but that nothing has come to fruition and that there are some small facilities but those are primarily industrial foundry type operations as opposed to energy operations.

Unknown Speaker

Got it. And then on PropStream crews, you are talking about nine by the end of 2017. Does that include all the crews that are tied to Kermit contracts or some of those can be incremental coming out in 2018?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Those include some that are tied to Kermit contracts, some that are not. And we would expect substantial growth in our PropStream crews in 2018. We would expect those to double or more.

Unknown Speaker

Okay, great. If I could sneak one more in. Are you guys seeing any inflation – cost inflation on the logistics side, if I look at logistics cost per ton in the quarter, looks like it was up about 9% sequentially?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think it's a function of two things. One, it just depends where you ship into which basins, the further you ship obviously you're going to have greater logistics costs. And the other was, we had some issues that we experienced and we had to work around with the CN. The CN has acknowledged publicly that they had operational issues in their most recent quarterly earnings call. And those issues really are related to crew availability as well as power availability, how they manifested themselves at a Hi-Crush was in terms of the cancellation of over 20 unit trains, so that over 200,000 tons of volume that we had to forego, also we incurred some direct dollar costs that affected our contribution margin to a negative about $0.50 per ton in that respect.

It could have been even worst. Our logistics expertise, we worked proactively with the CN and to try to mitigate those effects to the greatest extent possible. In terms of a resolution the CN has said end of year resolution. We've seen some incremental progress in solving some of those issues. And so for conservative purposes, we've been – for purposes of volume growth in the fourth quarter, we've been conservative assuming that those CN issues are resolved at the end of the quarter rather than throughout the quarter. So as a result I think we're positioned for good volume growth and strong EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter as well as continued improvements in the first quarter of 2018 and beyond.

Unknown Speaker

So then if we're thinking out to 2018, would you expect logistics cost per ton to look more like it did in the first half of 2017 or I mean we hear about how tight things like trucking are getting, is that going to cause some sort of a step change in logistics cost per ton through 2018?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I don't think it will lead to a particular step change as it relates to trucking. One of the things that we've done is entered into partnerships with trucking companies. The advantages to Hi-Crush is that it helps secure trucking assets both in terms of tractors, trailers and truck drivers helps us drive efficiencies and helps insulate us against cost increases on the trucking side.

Unknown Speaker

Understood. Thanks a lot for the color guys. Appreciate it.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Brian Zarahn from Mizuho Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Good morning.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning, Brian.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

In the third quarter, could you elaborate a bit on Kermit, approximately what percentage of the contribution margin did it comprise?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think it's tough to look at the actual contribution margin itself. It may have been a relatively small percentage, maybe 5%, 10%. But when you look at the contribution from Kermit on a dollar basis, it's more significant. When you spread that over the full volume sold on the contribution margin per ton, it becomes obviously less significant. Because as Bob mentioned, we only operated at about 50% of the rates on average for the two months that we were operating about a third of its capacity when operating for the – when you consider the full quarter.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. And given high utilization in the fourth quarter, the higher pricing on the contract that rolled off at the end of August. It seems like a little more growth on your – you're guiding to in the fourth quarter on pricing, that's how should we reconcile the different moving parts?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Well, I think, as you said, there's a lot of moving parts when rolling forward our contribution margin per ton going from Q3 to Q4, but keeping it simple, one, we won't have the impact of the non-cash charge for the write-off of the coarse grade inventory that we used in our reclamation program. Absent that, contribution margin would have been a little over $20 per ton in the third quarter.

And then, of course, we've got some uplift from the margins at Kermit in the third quarter numbers as well. So when we increased those sales out of Kermit, but also lower our production cost with better utilization. I think we'd expect another $3 per ton of contribution margin when spreading that profit from Kermit overall the tons sold.

And the same kind of situation with that contract that's repricing. While we only had one month of that impact in the third quarter, we'll have three months of better pricing in the fourth quarter. And how much of an impact that can be, obviously, has a variability depending upon the mix of grades that the customer takes since the finer mesh size is priced higher than the coarse, but we would expect another $1.50 or $2 per ton of contribution margin when spreading that profit again overall the tons sold. So when I look from third quarter to fourth quarter, getting to the mid 20s for contribution margin per ton is certainly achievable.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. It's a continued progress on that front, so that's good to see. So just shifting to now the buyback. Certainly, I thought that was a good move in terms of the – getting in the authorization for the $400 million. What's the timing you're seeing for getting the consent from the lenders?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Well, as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we plan to get the consent for the $400 million buyback program fairly shortly. We don't really expect any pushback because we currently don't have limitations on our ability to make distributions to unitholders and to our credit facilities and our term loan. And a buyback is just a different form of capital return to the unitholders. And it actually should be considered more debt friendly as the buyback doesn't create an ongoing quarterly obligation.

So we expect the content to be a pretty straightforward process. But the debt markets are open right now and I think we owe it to our unitholders to explore the possibilities of either refinancing or terming out our debt, lifting up certain restrictions, resizing various baskets for the larger company that we've become and just kind of test the waters a bit.

During the throes of the downturn, our lenders were very supportive, gave us a major amendment against a very tough backdrop and outlook and today, obviously, is a very different and positive environment in outlook and we have a growing EBITDA base in only 1.5 times leverage. So I don't expect any issues getting the consents, but we – like I said we do owe it to our unitholders to explore the possibilities in this environment.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Appreciate the color. Just last one for me on the buyback. If the unit price stays at current levels, would you anticipate purchasing units this quarter?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I would expect that we're going to be pretty opportunistic there, it depends upon the free cash available and of course, there is limitations by regulation on our daily participation in the market. So I think we'll execute what we can when the value proposition makes sense.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Thanks, Laura.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Michael LaMotte from Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Bob, if I could follow-up on the comment of PropStream crews doubling or more in 2018. If I just do some quick math on the 2018 CapEx guidance, it would seem that the growth could be two to three fleets per quarter. Is that an unreasonable assumption at this point?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I'll rephrase that. I'd say that's a reasonable assumption...

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

...in that. I think that's accurate. I mean, one of the things we want to make sure we do is bringing on a crew isn't just as simple as snapping your fingers, one, you have to have the equipment in place; and two, more importantly, you have to hire approximately 15 people to staff each crew. And so we want to make sure that we handle everything correctly. We get good talented people and we want to make sure we ensure safety. So, two to three per quarter is a reasonable assumption.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay, great. Thank you. And then, Laura, just some quick numbers questions for me. It looks like there was a prepayment liability booked in the quarter, $19.5 million. I assume that was from one of the long-term contracts for Kermit. Is that correct?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Yeah, there's a couple of prepayments involved in that number. And it all depends upon the customer and some of them may be related to the contracts we signed, others may be just related to that customer, wanting to go ahead and prepay the sand to lock in pricing and under a kind of a short-term pricing arrangement. But yes, that is revenue that we'll recognize as the deliveries of sand are made under the terms of whatever the agreement was with the customer.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And can we assume that it's pretty ratable over the next four quarters in terms of the amortization of that?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think it depends upon each one. But that's probably a reasonable assumption.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. And then that's $3.6 million (46:06) in other operating income that was a prepaid contract that was terminated. Is that correct?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Right. That was just a regular contract payment under a Northern White contract and the customer chose to terminate the contract as they were exiting the pressure pumping business and no longer taking delivery of sand. So we were able to recognize that as income.

Michael LaMotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay, great. All right. That does it for me. Thanks.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from John Watson from Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John H. Watson - Simmons & Company International

Good morning.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning, John.

John H. Watson - Simmons & Company International

Correct me if I did my math wrong, Laura. But it sounds like volumes from Kermit were about 250,000 tons in Q3 and you're expecting full utilization in Q4, so that's up about 500,000 tons. The volume guidance suggests a sequential increase of 350,000 tons at the midpoint. So, should we expect volumes to fall at certain Northern White facilities in Q4, or is there some conservatism embedded in the guidance?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Well, I think there is some conservatism embedded in the guidance, and of course, Kermit didn't reach full utilization until mid-October. And of course there's always a seasonality that you have in the November, December timeframe with the holidays and hunting season et cetera. So I think we're expecting a little bit of a drop off in sales volumes just from the regular seasonality that we've seen over the past several years. But we do expect to come and to be running at really strong rates in the fourth quarter and so the majority of that volume uplift is coming from that location.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

And as I mentioned, John, in my remarks regarding some of the issues we experienced on the CN that we've been conservative and assume that those issues are not fully resolved until the end of this quarter.

John H. Watson - Simmons & Company International

Right. Yeah, I appreciate that. And then unrelated on PropStream, can you help us think about where profitability was during the quarter. Did EBITDA per fleet get close to $1.5 million number that we've talked about?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

That's the EBITDA on an annualized run rate assuming that we've got the utilization that we're looking for the throughput on the tons et cetera and doesn't consider the cost when you're getting a crew started. So as we rent (48:28) from four crews operating in the second quarter to now seven crews today, you're hiring people paying them and training them in advance of when they're actually able to provide contribution to our contribution margin.

So I'm not quite there yet in the third quarter. I would expect there'd still be some drag on fourth quarter and first quarter as we're adding crews and having those higher end costs. But certainly that starts to be less significant as you increase the total number of fleet, prices of sand continue to increase and we get better and better utilization from those crews.

John H. Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, great. And then one more on Kermit if I can, did contribution margins get close to $35 per ton in the quarter or were there some other transitory costs other than the generator comment you made earlier, Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No, there were definitely one other transitory cost per se, but if you just look at where we were in terms of volumes and percentage of production, there is obviously a drag from that by not operating at full capacity. But, we stand by the previously announced contribution margin per ton based on full run rate going forward.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I'll add that one improvement that we're looking for, we had discussed the generator issues and how that impacted our ability to ramp up production in the third quarter. But we are currently still running on propane and expect to switch over to natural gas pretty quickly. That should help lower our cost in the fourth quarter as well. And then as Bob mentioned, when you get closer and closer to full utilization that improves our production cost per ton like nothing else.

John H. Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, great. I'll turn it back. Thanks guys.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, John.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Samantha Hoh from Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your questions.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore Group LLC

Guys, thanks for taking my question. I wanted to get a better sense of where the volume shortfall was last quarter just to understand where there may be an impact this quarter. And thanks Bob for providing the granularity on the real issues, but was there any sort of mesh size impact that maybe caused you guys to come in at the lower end of your guidance?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No, that's a good question, Samantha. I don't think it was really the mesh size impact. As we said, we gave guidance of the 2.4 million to 2.6 million tons. We did end up towards the lower end of that range. And at our Analyst Day, we had said that the ramp up of Kermit have gone even better than we expected. Maybe we get a little bit higher in that range.

But really the true impact was as Bob mentioned from some of the issues that we had with the CN where we've been able to deliver those additional unit trains that were canceled, that could have been another couple of hundred thousand tons of volume that we would have been able to ship in the quarter. So I think it's more of that being the issue as opposed to anything associated with mesh size or the Kermit operations.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. And just one quick one. I mean, where is pricing for the various mesh sizes these days like FOB mines, you don't have to tell me the exact pricing, but just sort of like on a delta basis is fine sands like 20% higher – assuming a lot more higher than coarse grade size at the moment?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Well, I think as we've discussed many times, the fine mesh is at a premium. It is still 40x70, that is the highest priced of all the grades of sand, because that is still the product that is in the most demand. 100 mesh follows right behind that not too much of a difference in pricing. And then of course 30x50 is below that and 20x40 is still probably at the lowest level. When I think about the numbers, it may be as much as a 20% differential between the 40x70 and the 20x40. But the theme here is that all of those prices are still improving as we've gone through the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. And we expect pricing to continue to improve because of the tight supply situation that we're experiencing right now.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore Group LLC

Thank you so much for that, Laura. And good luck guys.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Kevin. In summary, we had a good quarter as a result of the investments we have made and our relentless focus on execution and macro, as well as Hi-Crush specific factors. We feel we are well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter in a robust 2018 and beyond. Thank you all for your time today and thank you for your interest in Hi-Crush.

