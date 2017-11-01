The Best Advisor - Not: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

One day, a great many years ago, the phone rang in my office. An unfamiliar woman’s voice on the other end of the line asked if she might take a few minutes of my time to verify whether the advisor to whom she was planning to hand over the entirety of her life savings was a good choice. As you can see, this is not an everyday sort of question. The additional fact that she was in Connecticut and I in California gave me pause as well. What would make her think I knew the answer? She very quickly clarified this. She and her husband were finally retiring. They didn’t want to take responsibility for managing their substantial wealth by themselves in this phase of their lives. They were looking at a few advisors, and one of them appeared highly ranked in a publication of which I was the editor. It seemed like a good fit, and before forking over all her assets, she was taking the extra trouble, by calling me, to make sure that all is as it appears and she could go ahead and seal the deal.

If you’re an advisor in Connecticut, read no further. I didn’t feel like could vouch for this advisor at all. I didn’t know him, know his philosophy or how he conducted his business. But I could certainly see how, from her point of view, she would think that this was an especially good advisor and that this fact would be known to me. It was wise of her to make the call.

Those readers who read yesterday’s installment on mutual-fund ratings already know where this is heading. A journalist’s confession: Readers are suckers for ratings. At one point we were running three different annual surveys that in one or another way ranked advisors. This particular one was the forebear to a popular existing one. You can say that I was present at (close to) the creation, and my knowledge of its inner workings didn’t predispose me to assuming its winners were winning choices for this woman. The founder was a nice guy, but he was a businessman with what proved to be a wildly lucrative business idea. I dealt with quants, academic and professional, all the time. He didn’t fall into that category. He could talk real estate, sports, whatever, but he couldn’t talk quant. When I pressed him on how he arrived at his choices, he stressed his need to protect his “algorithm.” However, I can tell you for sure that once recognized by his algorithm, advisors were eager to pay enormous sums of money for the rights to utilize this “research” and that’s what let to my telephonic ethical question.

I explained to my interlocutor that while this advisor she had in mind might be the best advisor around, I didn’t think we could assume this merely on the basis of this recognition. I told her what I thought were the key things that made for a good advisor and I compared and contrasted those checklist items with the information we could glean on her candidate. In the end, at her request, I made a recommendation to her and she and this advisor have enjoyed a long and lucrative collaboration.



What can we learn from all of this? First of all, ratings are big business that match consumers’ desire to know what is “best” in simple, digestible terms (he’s highest-ranked in my city) with producers eager to be discovered (be they advisors, mutual funds, corporate credit, sovereign debt, universities, hospitals, etc.). The middlemen who get involved in these projects stand to earn enormous fees from the ranking system and from ancillary products emerging therefrom. Per yesterday’s discussion about Morningstar, sure, they say that their star ratings are historical and only moderately predictive of the future, but by the time you’ve been exposed to their blizzard of facts and data, you’re not apt to recall this rather salient point. Ditto for the advisor survey. My former colleague’s successors can compete with anyone when it comes to data blizzards. Ditto for college surveys. There are so many factors that are crunched before spitting out the ranking. If you are willing to say that your child is the homogenized everyman hypothesized by the algorithm’s producers, then you have your choice. But if you really care about your child’s future, you’ll take a harder, slower but more customized approach to finding the right learning environment.

The stakes are higher still in big business. And make no mistake -- corporate credit ratings are big business, involving very fat fees. Remember Countrywide Financial, the infamous mortgage provider at the center of the subprime crisis? They didn’t like the rating Moody’s was giving it and called to complain. The next day Moody’s raised the rating. The same or similar things have occurred in the stock ratings business. Some corporate execs are known to get “offended” by low ratings, and honest analysts are too often not admired by their firms. This is the very raison d’etre of Seeking Alpha, which democratized investment analysis.

The bottom line is that, in any business decision, you need to have an awareness of what all the other parties’ interests are – that includes the business of the raters. When searching for the best, you’re best off seeking (including paying for) the counsel of someone who is aligned with your interests, and who can clearly articulate what the criteria are and how to apply them to the situation at hand.

