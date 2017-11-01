Loews - A Value Conglomerate With Levers To Pull

Company Overview: Loews is a holding company/conglomerate with five operating companies.

Valuation

The most appropriate way to value Loews is a sum of the parts. Since three of the operating subsidiaries are publicly traded, those public values are a good starting point for those businesses. The public businesses’ valuations of these subsidiaries are likely dampened by Loews’ controlling stake. The Tisch family’s influence and control has the same affect on Loews’ stock price.

The two private business interests and the parent company balance sheet can be conservatively estimated to arrive at a total value that can be compared to the public price. I used an EBITDA multiple of 8x for the hotel business and the gross acquisition cost for Consolidated Container.

Loews Valuation 9/15/17 Price Diluted Sh Market Cap Loews % L Value Loews (L) $47.49 337.7 $16,037 CNA $48.38 271.9 $13,155 90.0% $11,839 DO $13.24 137.2 $1,817 51.0% $927 BWP $14.83 250.3 $3,712 51.0% $1,893 Hotels Private Private $1,400 100.0% $1,400 Packaging Private Private $1,200 99.0% $1,188 Total $17,247 No value is given to BWP GP Corporate Cash and Investments $4,981 Corporate Debt $1,800 Net Cash $3,181 $20,428

I have made another adjustment – removing the net cash from the numerator and the denominator on a Price / Trading Fair Value – to determine the valuation the market is giving to the operating businesses. It is trading at 75% Price / Trading Value, excluding the net cash! Using the same technique, the net cash PE multiple would be 11.5x. 20% of the market value is net cash. The company’s valuation is being penalized for hoarding this cash, the conglomerate discount, and the limited float.

Price / Trading FV 78.5% Price / Trading FV (ex. Net Cash) 74.5% Price / LTM EPS 14.3x Book value per share excluding AOCI $56.01 Full Company Price / Book 84.8% Full Company Price / Book (ex net cash) 81.7%

Buybacks. In the last 5 years – shares have gone from 392 to 337 million.

Thesis and Analysis

The price/book value is low and attractive. Given the conglomerate status, distinct businesses, and sector exposure, a sum of the parts analysis is most appropriate. When excluding the net cash (from the market cap and from the book value) – to just evaluate the operating businesses, the valuation is even lower. One could think of this as getting two energy businesses and a large hotel chain with a premium brand for free.

CNA is Loews’ largest business. CNA is the country's eighth largest commercial insurance writer and the 14th largest property and casualty company. Despite a large-cap status, the limited liquidity and available shares narrows the potential investor base. CNA has a reputation as a vanilla insurer, not underwriting more attractive and specialty lines. But the company’s combined ratio has improved and ROE has followed. An average combined ratio over the last six quarters is 96.2% - a mark of better underwriting. ROE was 9% in the most recent quarter. CNA’s price to earnings ratio is 11.8x, while its price to NOI, management’s preferred metric, is 13.0x. The company has not completed any recent acquisitions with public stock, nor should it given the P/B of stock of 1.1x. The more attractive alternative for investors is to buy Loews, getting exposure to 90% of this discounted insurer, plus the other business assets.

Dividends. CNA paid a special dividend in March 2017 of $2.00, representing a nearly $500 million payment to the holding company. In the most recent quarter, dividends paid from subsidiaries were $74 million, or nearly $300 million on an annualized basis. With these subsidiary dividends flowing up to the parent, Loews’ own dividend is well supported. The company’s debt of $1.8 billion is in four tranches, with $1.3 billion having maturities well into the future and modest interest rates.

The company has multiple levers to create value.

Likely and best potential alternatives

Accelerate acquisitions. With $3.2 billion in net cash at the holding company, the company should pursue investments to expand the portfolio. Tuck-in acquisitions will likely not be large enough to invest this capital in a timely manner. Management has consistently held on to significant cash since the financial crisis. The family owns the NY Giants, so expansion into media would not be unreasonable. The elements of consolidation and out of favor assets fits Loews’ acquisition thesis. Return more capital to shareholders via dividends and continue buybacks. Net cash per share is $9.42. Purchase the outstanding 10% of CNA insurance. CNA has not completed in the last five years and I see little reason to keep this public currency when it continues to be underfollowed and undervalued.

Improbable alternatives

Boosting public price of CNA insurance. Given the company’s recent performance and favorable outlook for the financials sector, a price to book multiple of 1.2x for CNA is reasonable; this increase would result in approximately $1.2 billion in additional value to Loews. Until parity is reached with Loews’ price to sum of the parts fair value, this may remain difficult. Making it a fully consolidated subsidiary may be the best alternative to reach a fair value for this asset. Divest of Diamond Offshore. This is less appealing given low cycle of offshore drilling. DO has the worst industry dynamics of all of the subsidiaries. It is conservatively levered and it could be said that selling now would be at the bottom of the cycle. Selling may not accomplish much unless the company can deploy capital, which it is struggling to do. Deploy capital in minority stakes in public companies. Launch a reinsurer. This does not fit Loews' insurance strategy or risk appetite for de novo ventures. The excess capacity in the reinsurance market could make this less appealing – but it could complement CNA’s business cycle and existing lines of business.

The Tisch’s can be patient given their significant ownership and control. And they should be as value investors. However, shareholder patience is not infinite. This investment has risks given that management has not disclosed detailed plans to aggressively pursue any of these strategies beyond generally being opportunistic to acquire additional businesses and return capital to shareholders.

At this valuation level: a 14x price to earnings and discount to its trading fair value, offers a margin of safety. I will remain patient as subsidiaries execute their plan and Loews’ management deploys capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long L.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This message is not a recommendation, solicitation or offer of any security. Investments are inherently risky and appropriate caution and diligence should be taken. Please conduct appropriate due diligence and consult a financial professional, attorney, CPA, and/or similar professional before making any investment decisions. Investment decisions should be made after careful review of your financial situation, risk tolerance, investment objectives, and time horizon. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Individual account performance may differ. Investment advisory services are described and provided upon completion of an investment advisory contract. Please refer to Clarendon Capital Management’s Form ADV 2 for additional information. Information contained herein is from sources believed to be reliable, but we cannot guarantee its accuracy. CCM return results are the time-weighted return for the applicable period. Performance is shown after management fees and expenses. CCM performance and return results contained herein are unaudited.