Why I Recently Bought Tanger Factory Outlets

Based on the recent pullback, 8+% since last week, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) appears to be drastically undervalued. I have been watching Tanger for a while now and finally decided to initiate a position at $23.80.

SKT is one of the largest owners and operators of outlet centers in North America. As of Q2 2017 (June 30), SKT operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, 43 high quality outlet shopping centers. The company portfolio total approximately 14.8 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores, which account for over 500 different customers. Tanger became the first outlet developer to be listed on the NYSE as a publicly traded REIT in 1993. The company was originally started in 1981, by then CEO Stanley Tanger, who built the first outlet center in Burlington, North Carolina. Here is a look at how their outlets are positioned across North America.

Over the last decade, which includes the Great Recession, the company has posted positive same center NOI growth and rental increases as seen below.

Per Tanger’s Q2 earning presentation, the company estimates that less than 70 million square feet of retail space is made up of outlet centers in the US. They make this comment as they point to the potential the industry has moving forward. In addition to a growing outlet center portfolio, the Company has maintained an occupancy rate of 95% or higher since 1993, which is outstanding considering the Great Recession years were included in this time. With all the recent doom and gloom news related to Amazon taking over retail, Tanger has continued to show their strength, by selecting quality tenants in order to maintain this strong occupancy track record.

Why I Initiated A Position In SKT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) is a name I have been watching closely for a while now as prices have come well off their early 2017 highs. While I think much of the retail environment is evolving, with many apparel retailers struggling to keep up with the ever-changing industry, SKT has performed quite well. An investment in SKT is a pure play Outlet Center REIT. As a REIT specializing in purely outlet centers, it is not having as much trouble as traditional malls.

In performing my research, I like to take a look at the company’s recent five year history. In doing so, SKT has grown revenues an average of 8.2% per year and FFO 11.9% per year. The company has also consistently raised their dividend on an annual basis, offers a high yield at 5.76%, and will continue to look to increase that dividend going forward. As a dividend growth investor myself, this seems to be a great opportunity at a great value to initiate a position in SKT.

A company with a growing dividend must back that up with a growing business. As I mentioned above, the company has increased revenues and FFO 8% and 12%, respectively, and I would expect this to continue with the addition of two new centers that recently came online. The first of two new developments is in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and this property opened its doors over Labor Day this year. The second development, located in Fort Worth, Texas, opened just this past week.

Another area I like to look into before investing in a company is their management team. Management of SKT is led by Steven Tanger and the executive team averages 15+ years of experience within the industry. As we have seen in the past, Tanger has outperformed through various economic cycles due to popularity of outlet centers. Consumers are always looking for a good deal whether times are tough or booming. The outlet center concept allows consumers to continue shopping at quality retailers at cheaper prices. This is a main reason outlets are more immune than traditional retail companies or malls when it pertains to the threat of Amazon.

As you will see below, Tanger has no exposure to department stores, which have seen large decreases in sales over the past couple of years as well as store closings or even bankruptcies. Here is a look at the diversified tenant base of SKT.

In recent news, much of which has resulted in the lower stock prices, Amazon.com (AMZN) reported stellar third-quarter results and J.C.Penny (JCP) lowered guidance for the remainder of the year. The issue here is many retail-related stocks were affected due to Amazon’s earnings, which I can understand, but outlets are more immune to e-commerce threats in my opinion as they offer quality products at a discount comparable to what an Amazon can sell a product for, but you also get to buy it immediately. As for J.C. Penny, Tanger does not have big box tenants, and has ZERO exposure to JCP. In my view, the drop due to J.C. Penny seems like a gift for investors looking to initiate a position in SKT.

Prior to discussing valuation, here is one last reason on why I am initiating a position in SKT. Looking through the company’s financials, I noticed management has no current plans to begin construction on any new outlet centers in 2018. The fact that the company will not have high capital expenditures in the coming year, combined with a portfolio performing positively, bodes well for future dividend increases as well as stock buybacks at these prices. Tanger recently announced a two-year, $125-million share buyback plan that will greatly reward investors in the short-term. During the company’s recent quarter, management used asset sale proceeds to repurchase 1.5 million of common shares during the three-months ended June 30, at a weighted average price of $26.25 per share for total consideration of $39.3 million. The recent purchase leaves $85.7 million remaining under its $125-million share price authorization. Tanger stated that they expect AFFO to exceed the dividend by more than $100 million during the year, which is good for a payout ratio above 50%. In recent quarterly earnings calls, management has reinforced that they will continue to look for way to invest back into the company, whether it is through reinvesting in current properties, managing debt, or stock buybacks. I believe this will be a big positive for investors in 2018.

Valuation

At $23.80, SKT trades at a P/FFO of 9.95x, well under there five year average of 15.51x. The company has a dividend yield of 5.76%. Looking at the chart below, you can see how SKT stacks up against some of its “Mall-REIT” competitors.

At a 5.76% yield, you can see below that Tanger is the most attractive yield of the three companies as well:

Conclusion

As I mentioned earlier, I believe this stock is a great company for any DGI as management has a long track record of increasing the dividend every year. With a current dividend yielding 5.76%, a portfolio of high-performing assets in good locations, and a stock buyback plan under way, I do not see why SKT will not continue to provide improved results in the future.

