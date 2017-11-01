This Arbitrage Trade Is Our Highest Conviction Idea At The Moment

In this article I will share my highest conviction idea for the year. Before starting I want to share my experience with ideas like this. There is always something you are missing that will hunt you down the more convinced you are. The idea was presented to users of my service at the end of August 2017 and is currently a losing one. For every 100 shares bought of the preferred stock hedged with 500 shares of the common stock we are loosing around $80. This is a significant deviation against us. This makes it even better at this point because it is supposed to be an arbitrage idea and as the arbitrage widens we assume that we have more "alpha" in the trade.

At the time of publishing the preferred shares were trading at around $4.80 while the common stock was trading at around $1.55.

Summary.

Levacy Reserves, L.P. (LGCY) is a distressed oil and natural gas company with $1.3 bln of assets, $1.5 bln of debt, $0.23 bln of preferred units trading at 4% of Par stripped price ($0.01 bln) while the common stock has a market capitalization of $0.1 bln.

It generates an average of $38 mln adjusted EBITDA for the last six quarters while paying approximately $20 mln per quarter in contractual obligations.

The preferred units have their distribution suspended and are the most depressed instrument of the company.

The company pays 12% on its second lien term loan.

The YTM on the senior notes is around 20% and they trade close to 70% of par.

The company recently entered into a new acquisition for $141 mln financed through their Second Lien Term Loan, which is expected to generate EBITDA of $56 mln per year and significantly improve the ratio EBITDA/Interest payments.

We find the preferred units to be ridiculously priced compared to the common stock and this is our highest conviction idea at the moment.

Financial data

Balance sheet

We can easily spot that this is not a pretty picture. The company has a negative number under equity. Here is the same balance sheet, but using market prices for preferred stock, common stock and senior notes:

The Notes trade close to 70% of par and it is very strange that the market value of the notes plus the book value of the other liabilities equals the book value of the assets. Probably the market uses the assets valuation to determine fair value of the Senior Notes. We don't pretend to be able to make an accurate valuation of the assets. What we care about is that the preferred stock is currently valued extremely low compared to the common stock. Keep in mind that accrued distributions have been excluded and preferreds are shown with their stripped price.

Asset valuation

This is a part of the article that I will intentionally keep blank. The reason for this is that one has to be a real oil and gas professional. If we could evaluate the assets with certainty, there would not be any need of further analyses. Not knowing the value of the assets leaves is with a big unknown in our model, that we will try to corner by initiating a pair trade.

Debt

The long-term debt of the company consists of a revolving credit facility with last reported value of $463 mln., a second lien term loan reported as $60 mln and $665 mln book value of Senior notes. I could not understand why the last used portion of the Second Lien Term Loan was not included in the last reported Balance sheet. The company used $141 million of its Second Lien Term Loan that will probably be shown in the quarterly report.

Liquidity needs going forward:

This is the last reported Contractual Obligation table by the company as of 31 December 2016. The picture has changed since then, because the company used part of the Second Lien Term Loan as explained here:

On August 1, we entered into an agreement to make an acceleration payment to acquire by reversion certain of TSSP's pre-reversion interests in the 48 Tranche 1 wells for $141 million, with proceeds from our second lien term loan with GSO Capital Partners ("GSO").

A very unclear statement to me is the following regarding the use of the Second Lien Term Loan:

Despite funding this acquisition under our $300 million second lien term loan, we expect our total leverage to decrease by over 1.0x from Q2 actual to year-end pro forma. "Any way this is just for informational purposes.

The numbers that are important here are the yearly interest payments which are approximately $72 mln per year as of last report. The company will have to refinance its Revolving Credit Facility in the coming year and we can assume that the interest payments will not differ significantly. The number will increase with approximately $141 mln used for the transaction X 12% or $17 mln. We can expect going forward to have yearly interest payments of $90 mln.

EBITDA current and expected



The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range $130-145 mln for the second half of 2017, compared to $84 mln for the first half.

The projection of the company is pretty simple. They are paying $141 mln for the new acquisition and calculate the price to be 2.5 times the expected EBITDA. They expect to add $50 mln in EBITDA for the second half of 2017. So far so good. If this is true we can expect the ratio EBITDA/interest to increase from 170/72= 2.36 to 274/90= 3. This will be a very large positive. We never know if this will happen, but the upcoming earnings report will give a good idea of how they are meeting expectations.

The new deal

The company says that they are paying $141mln which is 2.5 times expected EBITDA. They are paying 12% interest on the Term Loan. Let's assume they are correct and that the other expenses (general, administrative) are two times less than usual and are $17 mln per year. For net income of the investment we will take a really exaggerated number. We assume that net income equals EBITDA - general/administrative expenses. We also assume the investment is perpetual. Even in this case the IRR is 28%.

All this sounds really good, but the Senior Notes of the company trade with 20% yield to maturity, the preferred units (I will call it preferred stock as well) of the company trade close to 5% of par (stripped price) with almost 200% current yield.

The hard choice - operating improvement or/and buying back debt

When you lend $140 mln it is not so easy to spend them. It is a must to revisit all alternatives. The company has already been buying its debt capitalizing on its failure. It is the strange situation in which you can pay back your debt at a discount for being a bad debtor. Once the oil cycle improves you will end up in a far better shape if you survive. The company has two senior notes:

At some point the nominal amount outstanding of the bonds was $800 mln. The company managed to buy back around $135 mln of the senior notes at depressed price. I personally favor debt buybacks more than investment in new assets. The 28% IRR of the new investment comes with a lot of risks while the 20% YTM on the bonds is a must for the company to survive. One can view the recent investment as a very bullish sign, because as we all know saving money is different compared to making money. The company is sending a signal to the public that they want it all. They will continue to deal with the debt, but they want to improve their operations as well. Not so long ago such a move was just impossible. The ironic thing here is that if the operational results improve for real, than the debt will not trade at such depressed yields and this will eat up the potential buyback savings.

The forgotten preferred units are the way to go

LGCY does have a perpetual cumulative obligation senior to the common stock. This statement is probably a shock to common stock holders. Well guys you are getting nothing before preferred unit holders. On top of that the cumulative feature of these units means that they accrue dividends at a 200% yearly rate if the company is to survive, which you probably bet on by holding the common stock. This is correct 200%. The distributions on the two outstanding preferred stocks Legacy Reserves, L.P., 8.00% Series B Fixed/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (LGCYO) and Legacy Reserves, L.P., 8.00% Series A Fix/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units(LGCYP) were suspended on 1/21/2016. As of today they have more than $3.5 of accrued dividends which makes their stripped price very close to $1 or 4% of par. Companies with preferreds valued so low very rarely make it. What is important here is that if the company is to survive it has to deal with the preferreds at some point. Yes the payments on the preferreds can be suspended and this will not force the company into a bankruptcy. But what better time to deal with this obligation when it is virtually worthless. The company issued both preferreds in 2014. It received more than $200 mln cash and can now deal with them when they are valued at only $10 mln. How can you make any other investment when you have 200% IRR by dealing with your own balance sheet? The only reason I find as of now is that management is more concerned about contractual obligations that can force the company into the "chapters." Once they improve their operating results and leverage ratios they will pay more attention to the preferred units. This will definitely happen if the company is to survive or at least try to survive. There is no CFO in the world who will pass on 200% IRR. If there is one, he/she is probably not at the right place.

How to get rid of the preferred unit

I'm not very certain if the company can use cash to buy back preferred stock, but here we are talking about $10 mln of stripped price and around $30 mln of accrued distributions. This ridiculous pricing exists at a time when the common stock market capitalization is above $100 million. The simple truth here is that the common stock is absolutely worthless while the preferred stock is so depressed. Don't be surprised, markets tend to concentrate on common stocks and forget about the higher ranked preferred units. I don't know how and why this happens, but if you have followed my articles from 2015 and 2016, you are probably familiar that this kind of mispricing can compensate arbitrage traders with abnormal returns while eliminating bankruptcy risk.

The company has to act on the market generosity and exchange newly issued common stock for preferred stock giving a short-term profit to arbitrage traders like me. This is the kind of dilution that makes perfect sense even to common stock holders. The situation is so ridiculous that it is hard to believe it exists. My expectation is that somewhere in the near future we will see an exchange offer for the preferred units. This is especially true if we are about to meet the increased guidance expectations proposed in the last quarterly report. In this scenario management will be very happy to show all of us how it makes $100 mln profit by a simple exchange offer.

Important note. I'm using the stripped price to determine the cost of the preferred to the company if they decide to act on eliminating this perpetual obligation. The accrued distributions actually limit our capital appreciation potential, because they are not a certain payment we will receive. I would really prefer to buy the preferreds at $1 instead of $5 with $5 accrued distribution, but this is what the market is offering at the moment.

Example of a similar mispricing

It was written at a time when Navios Maritime (NM) preferred stocks were facing a similar mispricing. The preferred stocks are now trading four times higher while the common stock is trading just 20% higher. If you dig deeper in my articles, you will find many similar ideas, but I'm done with hints for now.

What if there isn't a fundamental catalyst?

In this case we still think there is some short-term value in the idea, because of a simple mean reversion:

The big problem with this model is that it is not as stable as it seems and the slope of the regression changes with the time periods.

How we trade it

The only way to trade such a distressed company without taking the very large directional risk both sides is to implement a pair trading, betting on an instrument that will outperform.

I will present the simplest way to get exposure to the idea in this article. I'm long LGCYO and LGCYP and I'm short the common stock LGCY with slightly more dollar value. This way I will be flat if the company goes bankrupt tomorrow, because there is no way for the preferreds to win the race to $0. On the upside I expect the preferred stock to significantly outperform the common stock both in the short and the long term:

Short term. Exchange offer is coming. This will offer some premium to existing holders of the preferred stock. I'm very certain about this which is a very bad sign. As I stated in the beginning of the article - big losers are proportional to confidence. I would like to hear any opinion that explains why the management will not be interested in an exchange offer. Long term. We all know that potential in common stocks is unlimited. This is true for LGCY as well, but there is no other catalyst than higher commodity prices for the company. It is in a such distressed situation that a miracle is less likely. The preferred stocks just need the credibility of the company to improve. Once the credibility improves the preferred units will produce significant gains while the common stock will not react. There are of course exceptions to this which we will discuss later.

The idea is not useful only to arbitrage traders. If for any reason you own the common stock, consider switching to the preferred units. There is much more capital potential embedded in the preferred units. If you are extremely bullish on the oil industry, the preferred units give you much more capital appreciation potential compared to the bonds of the company, but you are facing significant bankruptcy risk if oil market does not recover.

What are the risks of our pair trade?

The preferred units distributions are treated as guaranteed payments, which means that a holder of the preferreds is liable to pay tax on the distributions not actually received. This is a big deal. I'm not sure how one can receive his tax payments back if the company is to go bankrupt. This is above my level of expertise and if you are to trade this one, you have to make sure what is your tax situation. Any short position can be manipulated and mispriced for a long period of time. As a nice addition you can be forced to close your short position even though you have paid a very high borrow rate in the process. This is a risk that you carry with each short position, but here you may end up unwinding the arbitrage trade and lose both ways. Options can probably be used to partially eliminate this risk, but it is also questionable and needs further calculations. Any arbitrage can widen and it needs trading skills, risk management and time management. This is very true for low volume stocks as the ones in this article. A good idea is not guarantee for success.

Author's note. I am very surprised to see such an "arbitrage" in 2017 with Oil steadily close to $50. Arbitrage might not be the correct word here, but I encourage you to watch the video I made when launching my service on Seeking Alpha. It might be helpful to get an a better understanding of the idea.

Conclusion. If LGCY is on the right path, preferred unit holders are in the best position with the preferred stock priced as if the company is already bankrupt. A small change in sentiment will benefit short term traders. An exchange offer will benefit arbitrage traders, while a real operational improvement will compensate long term investors who are ready to take the risk of another OIL sector downturn