AK Steel - Final Thoughts After Q3

AK Steel dropped more than 20% yesterday after diverging from US leading indicators for quite a while.

It seems that I have been wrong on AK Steel (AKS). When growth acceleration started (as discussed below), I started buying basic material companies like this one and its peer United States Steel (X) plus iron ore suppliers like Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Vale (VALE). Even though I am glad that I moved a lot of money out of AKS, it is important to review the current numbers to find the reason behind the disappointment.

Macro Says: Buy

Before I go into any detail, let me show you the fundamental bull case for this stock. The number one leading indicator of the US economy, the ISM manufacturing index, soared to a 13-year high in September. Not only does this indicate a strong economic expansion, it also means that steel companies should perform really well. Just look at the graph below. AK Steel has followed every major trend so far.

We also got further indication that the ISM index is here stay according to leading regional manufacturing surveys.

So, one could expect a strong fundamental performance from a stock that gets destroyed during downturns and flourishes in times of strong economic acceleration.

Shipments Are Worse Than Disappointing

However, AK Steel did not perform according to the table below which shows steel shipments ('000 tons) on a three and nine months basis.

Source: Author's spreadsheets, data retrieved from the SEC

What we see is a very ugly performance. Only cold-rolled steel saw a double digit increase while every other steel product saw lower shipments. Even worse is that all products saw lower shipments in the first nine months of this year.

The company itself mentioned the move towards steel products with higher margins and the fact that the automotive industry is slowing. Both are true and the fact that the automotive market accounts for 66% of AK Steel's total steel demand makes it even worse.

That being said, it's quite a disappointment that the third quarter saw 2.1% lower shipments on average with a 6.5% decline over the first 9 months of this year.

The Bottom Line Is Quite Ugly

Even though shipments were down, the company was able to grow net sales by 2.9% in the third quarter. This is thanks to an increase of flat-rolled steel prices which (of course) is the output price AK Steel charges customers.

Source: Author's spreadsheets, data retrieved from the SEC

I mention this because we are seeing something very interesting and quite worrisome for commodity intensive companies like AK Steel. Cost of product sold soared almost 13% in the third quarter thanks to higher zinc, iron and energy prices. This has pushed operating costs up 10.2% to $1.46 billion in the third quarter.

Hence, we see a 71% decrease of already low operating income from $130 million in Q3/2016 to only $37.5 million in Q3/2017.

Higher raw material costs, particularly for scrap, chrome, zinc and other alloys, contributed to the decline in results compared to the third quarter a year ago. - AK Steel Q3/2017 Press Release

Watch Input/Output Prices Going Forward

I just mentioned that the average output price for AK Steel soared 2% in the third quarter and 8% in the first 9 months. This small incline can be seen below. Not only is AK Steel's stock price lagging, we also see that hot rolled coil prices are going nowhere. It seems that only section 232 could push these prices higher. And, yes, we are still waiting until we get signs that the US steel production is going to be protected.

Now, let's look at some input prices. These are well displayed by the iPath Bloomberg Industrial Metals ETF (JJM). Almost 30% of this ETF consists of nickel, zinc while the other part is mostly aluminum and copper. These commodities have just hit another high.

Add to this that oil is rallying higher while natural gas is close to $3.

Game Plan

Personally, I've sold my entire remaining AK Steel position. I believe that the current risk reward has gotten a big ugly since the company seems to be unable to benefit from the higher economic sentiment. Other basic material companies like iron ore provider Vale seem to better exploit the global commodity growth trend by servicing the very core of commodity strength: China.

My advice is to sell AK Steel as well if you haven't already while I'm hoping that you already allocated some money in other basic material companies over the last few months.

Let this stock keep dropping to buy it even lower once we are seeing stronger signs in the automotive market and some promises regarding the protection of the US steel industry. This stock needs higher HRC prices in order to go anywhere in terms of market cap. AK Steel will become a tremendous buy but just not at this point.

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions and remarks, and please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VALE, CLF, X.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.